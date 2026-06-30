American Airlines Took Away The Tool Pilots Used To See Who Might Miss A Connection

Aviation watchdog JonNYC notes that American Airlines has removed access for nearly all employees “to a gate agent boarding tool that would allow them to see boarding progress, miss connections, and many other vital tools.” As one pilot describes it to Jon,

Yeah. It showed a seat map and would show when people boarded You can see where the connections are coming from. What seats they were. The ground time and if the plane made it. It was read only for pilots and FAs but they took it away. You could also see where the frequent fliers were. The info is still accessible but scattered. This management team is putting emphasis on NPS scores but takes away the tools to do your job properly Pilots were told during a class to use it prior to them taking access away. Many pilots do use it to take care of customers. Also management said in a podcast it’s not coming back

And another,

"You could see so much info in one spot. Who has boarded, who hasn’t checked in yet but booked ticket (seat, no name), what pax are connecting, from where, if that plane is late, when it’s landed, what gate it arrived to, large connecting groups, elite pax, the list goes on. Was… — JonNYC (@xJonNYC) June 30, 2026

My very first thought was that a pilot seeing misconnecting passengers might do something with that information like waiting just a couple of minutes to be ready for doors-close. And JonNYC notes this as well,

Speaking personally/editorially, I can think of endless scenarios where a pilot could make great decisions based on this info. — JonNYC (@xJonNYC) June 30, 2026

However that’s exactly the kind of behavior that American Airlines has actively discouraged. American recently rolled out an automated tool that will decide sometimes to hold a flight for connecting passengers based on whether doing so will delay other passengers, risk connections, crew duty time, and other factors.

Pilots have been specifically told in the past that this is a decision they should never make themselves for passengers.

When a Dallas-based captain asked then-CEO Doug Parker about this at an employee Q&A session, Parker explained that pilots and gate agents should not decide to hold a flight because the centralized IOC has the full network picture.

He said employees may think “you can make up time in the air” or that “this is the last flight of the day,” but IOC may know about gate conflicts, downstream connections, and other network impacts. Parker later told employees that gate agents lacking this authority is what customers want because ‘D0’ exact on-time departures is what passengers really need.

That’s why the airline only lets gate agents hold the door instead of closing it at 10 minutes before departure when a customer is running up to the gate and in the agent’s direct line of site, or for the last flight of the day they’ve been allowed to wait until 5 minutes to departure for doors close.

Employees, though, also used this system to figure out whether they might make it onto a sold out flight as a nonrev, looking for flights that were likely to have misconnections. This strikes me as a good thing , since employees only make it on after customers are taken care of. It’s better to move an employee in an otherwise-empty seat than to have the seat go out empty and an employee sit and wait or get stuck.

one example "it was helpful for nonrev because you could see likely miscons in realtime via seeing all the inbounds" — JonNYC (@xJonNYC) June 30, 2026

While the system includes passenger information, there’s some disagreement over how much information it shows and I haven’t been inside the system myself. JonNYC passes along comment that it only shows the customer’s name and fllight information and it was read-only information, with all sensitive details restricted.

If that’s incorrect – if there actually is access to sensitive information – it seems like locking down that information would be the best approach rather than taking the easy route of removing employee access to useful information. Letting pilots and flight attendants know about misconnecting passengers seems helpful! Nonetheless, this tool appears to be gone from most employee access.