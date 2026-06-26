American Airlines Will Now Automatically Send Meal Vouchers During Long Delays If You’re An AAdvantage Member

Over the last several months, American Airlines has been making it easier for passengers to get meal vouchers when their flights are delayed. In the spring they updated their systems so that an entire flight’s vouchers could be triggered at once, rather than issuing them one passenger at a time.

Now they’ve made it possible to isue meal vouchers to any AAdvantage member automatically. Initially this was limited to AAdvantage elite members.

That’s not just about encouraging passengers to join the program at an odd time (when they’re angry over a delay). AAdvantage membership is how they have contact information to push the vouchers.

When the delay or cancellation is caused by American, they will provide hotel vouchers for overnight delays away from home, hotel transportation, and meal vouchers when the delay is at least three hours past scheduled departure.

Here are internal details of the change to how these vouchers get distributed:

$12 doesn’t go very far at airport prices. You might not use the voucher if you’re eating in a lounge. But you can load the value onto your Starbucks card. (Chick-fil-A and Panera can work, too.)

I certainly prefer these vouchers over the old ‘refresh and refuel carts’ that US Airways management imposed a dozen years ago as a cost-saving measure, where they’d roll out chips, fruit and bottles of water to gates with delayed flights.

The Mix ‘n Munch snack boxes they handed out cost just $1.47 so a lot less than $12 per passenger (reduced by breakage). The snack boxes that didn’t get taken could be saved, with a 90-day shelf life. Meal vouchers came back under DOT pressure in 2022.

Officially meal vouchers require a flight with a 3 hour controllable delay (the airline’s fault). In fact, the internal rule is more generous than this – it requires a 3 hour delay, where at least 90 minutes of it is the airline’s fault. This solves for mixed-cause delays, for instance a two-hour mechanical delay that pushes the flight into a weather or air traffic control delay.