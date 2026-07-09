American Airlines Wins Back O’Hare Gates After United Fails To Squeeze It Out Of Chicago

American Airlines regaining 3 Chicago O’Hare gates – despite United CEO Scott Kirby’s best efforts – is official and that will happen in October. I shared that this was expected to happen back in April and FOIA’d the actual new gate (linear frontage) map.

Last year United Airlines gained 5 gates and American Airlines lost 4 gates. The city re-allocates gates each year based on prior year flights, although they ran this process a year earlier than provided for in the lease agreement (likely to benefit the hometown carrier, whose headquarters they want to keep from moving to Denver). American failed to get it blocked in the courts.

American began rebuilding its O’Hare operations last year. Coming out of the pandemic, they had retired too many planes and were unable to rebuild everywhere. Chicago got delayed, and that wound up costing them.

United’s Scott Kirby saw an opportunity to push American out of having a hub there for good. He tried to get financial analysts to pressure American to walk away from Chicago. His airline flooded the market with scheduled flights. These were going to be money-losing flights they didn’t even really want, and that the airport couldn’t handle, but they were designed to take gates away from American.

The FAA stepped in and said that the airport and air traffic control couldn’t handle it, so they instituted flight caps. United argued that flights should be allocated based on the schedules airlines wanted to fly, i.e. that the planned increase by United should mean American would have to decrease their presence even further. The government did not buy this.

With United’s gambit to drive American out failed, and American rebuilding its schedules, they’re back in the Chicago ballgame. American also bought two gates from Spirit Airlines before it went out of business, which I was first to report. As a result, American has a net gain of one gate compared to when gates were snatched out from under them at O’Hare a year ago.

In other words, American Airlines is now in a stronger position at Chicago O’Hare than they were before Kirby’s United tried to drive them out! United did a lot of trolling, but did not accomplish their goal of monopolizing the market.

United will still be up one gate from the reallocation, and one gate they acquired from Spirit. So that’s two more gates than before, versus one more for American, slightly widening their lead at the airport. Indeed, United has more than 40% of the ‘linear frontage’ in the airport’s terminals. Somehow they thought it wasn’t going to be a competition problem to dump capacity in order to leverage FAA and City of Chicago processes to drive a competitor out of the market and gain even greater share.

American is refreshing its L concourse club at the airport, and has woken up to the importance of the Chicago market for its Citibank credit card partnership.

American lost relevance in New York and Los Angeles, and as a result spend on its cobrand credit cards has falled from number one amongst airlines to number three. They need to retain and grow their position in Chicago because relevance to high spending customers is how they’ll earn a profit.