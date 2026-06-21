American Express Is Sending Surprise Gifts To Longtime Cardmembers — But The Date On Your Card May Be Wrong

American Express appears to have started sending out gifts to long-term cardmembers, recognizing at them at least at the 50-year milestone. Here’s a customer who hasn’t actually had an American Express card for 50 years, but shows up in Amex’s system that way.

This cardmember’s parents got their first Amex 50 years ago. There used to be two separate “backdating” effects: the Member Since date and the credit bureau account opened date. The bureau backdating has stopped for authorized users. The Member Since behavior is inconsistent and not tied to credit reporting.

Amex historically reported new accounts using the cardholder’s “Member Since” year rather than the actual account opening year, but stopped for accounts first reported around March 2015. Now, for authorized users, I believe credit bureau reporting uses the authorized user add date, not the primary account’s original date the way that it used to.

People used to actually ‘sell’ authorized user card slots as part of credit repair, adding someone to their account but not giving them the card. This gave them a long credit history (for account aging purposes). It was also a great way to start your kids off with strong credit once they turned 18.

Being an authorized user could cause Amex’s Member Since date to reflect the first account on which you appeared. I haven’t paid as much attention to this behavior, since it’s just cosmetic on the card and not tied to credit reporting, but I don’t think this is generally reliable either.

There are still other banks though that do credit reporting of the full payment history on a card for authorized users.

Last year I closed my Marriott American Express. It was opened as a Starwood Amex 25 years ago. Account longevity is one of the key attributes of American Express. Cards print your ‘member since’ date on the front. American Express Centurion lounges even used member since as their internet password for a long time (and the original Centurion lounge wifi password was ‘member of’).

Here’s my Platinum card:

I’ve always thought that American Express could make more of the long-term relationship aspect of cardmembership. They have customers who date to their first class of (paper) charge cards in 1958.

To any executives reading, consider a big campaign around original members in 2028, who will have been with the company for 70 years. Offer them incredible surprise and delights, have them tell their stories, along with how they’ve used their American Express cards along the way and how American Express has supported them in these journeys.

Six years ago I received an email from American Express that celebrated my 20 years of cardmembership.

Thank you! Gary, through life’s twists and turns, and every swipe, dip, and tap, we’ve loved being by your side for the last 20 years. We look forward to providing you with outstanding service for years to come.

That email promoted the card’s benefits and seemed perfunctory. Doesn’t 20 years deserve more than an email promoting the value of the card?

Apparently 25 years didn’t even deserve that email. I heard nothing from American Express last year about our quarter century together.

For a 25th anniversary some points might have been nice – even “we’ve deposited 1000 points into your account” would have been a gesture if my business isn’t worth more than that to them.

But then it struck me: why do I expect something from American Express for a 25 year anniversary as a customer? After all, relationships are reciprocal. Why doesn’t American Express deserve something from me for our 25th anniversary?

I wrote about this at the time, imploring Amex to do some customer recognition around anniversaries. Now they have!

American Express was an express mail business founded in 1850 in Buffalo, New York by the merger of three regional freight-forwarding companies run by Henry Wells, William Fargo, and John Butterfield (names you’ll also recognize from Wells Fargo). At the time, “express” meant secure and fast transport of parcels, gold, currency, and other valuables across the growing United States, particularly to the West.

By the late 19th century, Amex had expanded into money orders and traveler’s cheques (first issued in 1891), which became the foundation of its financial services identity. In the 1950s, American Express pivoted from being a shipping/financial instrument company to becoming a payments company – emphasizing prestige, service, and exclusivity.

The “Member Since” date embossed on cards is meant to brand Amex’s emphasis on loyalty, prestige, and continuity of relationship beyond mere card issuance. This became a staple of their cards in the 1960s, positioning the company as more than just a way to pay but as entry into a club of discerning travelers and professionals. (Today, Platinum literally gets you into most of their clubs.)

American Express has a huge opportunity with long-term relationships. I hear from cardmembers all the time who tell me how long they’ve been customers but more than that American Express promotes – and people internalize – cardmembership. Anniversaries are meaningful.