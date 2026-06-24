American Forces Bag Checks With Empty Bins, Asiana Leaves Star Alliance, And Boeing’s Plane Can’t Fly In Rain

“There’s been a little bit of a portfolio cleanup,” Lalvani said. “We’ve been going on a case-by-case basis to establish if each hotel has a clear business and marketing plan and if the building is the right quality in a good location.” …He said he killed a high-profile Miami project for the Thompson brand when the developer wasn’t open to making changes he recommended.

The old way to build a hotel brand, in Lalvani’s framing, was to chase a market segment defined by price, geography, or amenity set. He prefers to sort guests by taste, or what others might call psychographics, tribes, and social scenes. His goal, he said, is to let guests feel they are among people on a similar wavelength.

“If you think of a vice president of an investment bank, [Thompson] is a place where they can go and have some element of it being cool, and have great music and a perfect martini, but it’s not pushing the envelope too hard,” Lalvani said. Meanwhile, The Standard keeps courting the artists, scenesters, and celebrities it was built for. “A Standard might have a nightclub with a pool in it,” he said.

Even The Standard has matured under Hyatt and is less racy than when he led a group of investors in buying it from André Balazs in 2013. It throws fewer of the all-night parties that were once fodder for New York Post headlines. “You do things at 18 that you don’t do at 50,” he said.