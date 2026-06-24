American Forces Bag Checks With Empty Bins, Asiana Leaves Star Alliance, And Boeing’s Plane Can’t Fly In Rain

News and notes from around the interweb:
- They just need to visit the right Reddit and frequent flyer forums?
This is like playing the dating game on the hardest mode possible pic.twitter.com/cCTEKAb5oY
— Financial Dystopia (@financedystop) June 22, 2026
- Hudson Yards Hotel says it is primed to join Hyatt’s Unscripted Collection.
A standout opportunity lies in the hotel’s advanced discussions with Hyatt to join the newly launched Unscripted by Hyatt lifestyle brand. Hyatt has conducted a full property review, delivered a Property Improvement Plan (PIP), and presented a franchise agreement—making this an ideal candidate to leverage the global distribution power and brand equity of one of the world’s leading hotel groups. A Hyatt affiliation is expected to unlock ADR growth, elevate brand positioning, and expand the hotel’s market reach.
- Hyatt’s lifestyle brands defined. (Skift)
“There’s been a little bit of a portfolio cleanup,” Lalvani said. “We’ve been going on a case-by-case basis to establish if each hotel has a clear business and marketing plan and if the building is the right quality in a good location.” …He said he killed a high-profile Miami project for the Thompson brand when the developer wasn’t open to making changes he recommended.
The old way to build a hotel brand, in Lalvani’s framing, was to chase a market segment defined by price, geography, or amenity set. He prefers to sort guests by taste, or what others might call psychographics, tribes, and social scenes. His goal, he said, is to let guests feel they are among people on a similar wavelength.
“If you think of a vice president of an investment bank, [Thompson] is a place where they can go and have some element of it being cool, and have great music and a perfect martini, but it’s not pushing the envelope too hard,” Lalvani said. Meanwhile, The Standard keeps courting the artists, scenesters, and celebrities it was built for. “A Standard might have a nightclub with a pool in it,” he said.
Even The Standard has matured under Hyatt and is less racy than when he led a group of investors in buying it from André Balazs in 2013. It throws fewer of the all-night parties that were once fodder for New York Post headlines. “You do things at 18 that you don’t do at 50,” he said.
- Asiana leaves Star Alliance December 16 no mileage-earning credited to other Star frequent flyer progras after October 15, but redemption and Star partner lounge access continues to the end.
- Stop it.
@AmericanAir Forced carry-on bag checking is out of hand. Bin after bin available. I don’t buy it with the full flight argument. pic.twitter.com/zTvLoD76IL
— Lori Cole (@SpaceRunner262) June 22, 2026
- Yikes.
“Internal Air Force documents say Boeing’s failure to provide certain data on the aircraft amounts to “non-compliance” on the part of the company. [And] the plane currently cannot fly in the rain…” https://t.co/oTrrs9iPsn
— Oriana Pawlyk (@Oriana0214) June 23, 2026
Comments
All US airlines do the “must check bags, despite open bins” thing. I’ve seen it AA, UA, and WN.
Never stop the “Stop it.” Gary. Force-checking carry-on bags is uncool. Let folks at least ‘try’ first.
Good on Hudson Yards for continuing its development and expansion. On the higher end, that Equinox Hotel there is impressive (get access to all their facilities, excellent restaurants and spa). Wish there were more of that brand (but, I guess a new Hyatt is fine.)
On the ‘frugal’ fella, oof. “Yikes.”
I will have to make sure the miles on an already ticketed round trip Asiana flight are credited to my Delta account.