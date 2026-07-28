Amex Points Can Now Book Ritz Paris And 425 Luxury Hotels — Here’s When The New Transfer Partner Is Worth It

American Express Membership Rewards program has added Leading Hotels of the World Leaders Club as a points transfer partner at a 4:1 ratio, so 1,000 Membership Rewards points becomes 250 Leaders Club points.

That ratio looks terrible. It is actually good. A Leaders Club point generally buys about 8 cents toward a hotel’s room rate. That means 1,000 American Express points become roughly $20 in hotel value, or about 2 cents per Membership Rewards point. 100,000 Amex points becomes worth roughly $2,000 to spend on room rates at Ritz Paris, Royal Mansour Marrakech, Le Sirenuse and more than 425 independent top luxury hotels. This is Amex’s most valuable hotel transfer partner provided of course that the properties appeal to you.



Ritz Paris

American Express Beats Citi’s Everyday Transfer Rate

Citi ThankYou Rewards added Leaders Club in 2023 and until now was the only transferable points program that partnered with them.

American Express transfers 1,000 Membership Rewards points to 250 Leaders Club points, a 4:1 ratio.

Citi premium card points normally transfer 1,000 ThankYou points to 200 Leaders Club points, a 5:1 ratio.

At an 8-cent Leaders Club redemption value, that works out to about 2 cents per Amex point versus 1.6 cents per Citi point. Citi has periodically offered 25% transfer bonuses (they ran one April 19 through May 16) that improve its ratio to 4:1, Amex’s standard ratio.

I’ve broadly expected this addition, since Amex added Leaders Club Sterling status to its Platinum cards. That status is useful on paid stays, though less useful when redeeming points because award stays do not receive either pre-arrival upgrades or upgrade priority at check-in.

These Are Some Of The World’s Best Independent Hotels

Leading Hotels of the World is a distribution platform for independent luxury hotels. They aren’t part of a ‘chain’ attempting any kind of consistent branding.

The portfolio includes Ritz Paris, The Ritz London, Villa d’Este, Badrutt’s Palace, Hotel Sacher Wien, Le Sirenuse, The Datai Langkawi, Gleneagles, San Ysidro Ranch, The Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York and both La Mamounia and Royal Mansour in Marrakech.

Leading Hotels of the World had 18 properties on the 2025 ‘World’s 50 Best’ Hotels lists, including:

Capella Bangkok, number 3

Chablé Yucatán, number 8 and the highest-ranked hotel in North America

Royal Mansour Marrakech, number 13 and the highest-ranked hotel in Africa

Hotel Il Pellicano, number 26

La Mamounia, number 30

Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, number 36

Grand Park Hotel Rovinj, number 48

Hotel Sacher Wien, number 49

The extended 51–100 list also included Badrutt’s Palace, NIHI Sumba, Borgo Egnazia, San Ysidro Ranch, The Fifth Avenue Hotel, The Greenwich Hotel, Gleneagles, The Datai and Le Sirenuse.

What Leaders Club Awards Cost

Free nights start at around 4,000 Leaders Club points, but the price changes with the property, room, date and cash rate. These publiexamples show the range:

Hotel Leaders Club points Amex points needed from zero* Displayed cash comparison Headline value per Amex point PuXuan Hotel and Spa, Beijing 4,195 17,000 $370 2.18 cents The Legian Seminyak, Bali 6,732 27,000 $631.78 2.34 cents Alvear Palace Hotel, Buenos Aires 7,125 29,000 $689 2.38 cents The Fifth Avenue Hotel, New York 16,188 65,000 $1,415.21 2.18 cents The Ritz London 25,768 104,000 $2,361.63 2.27 cents Ritz Paris 30,264 122,000 $2,426.45 1.99 cents Royal Mansour Marrakech 32,875 132,000 $2,633.49 2.00 cents

*American Express transfers in 1,000-point increments, so these figures round up to the next transferable amount.

The Beijing and Buenos Aires examples were documented during Citi’s spring transfer bonus. The Bali, New York and London examples were earlier. Ritz Paris and Royal Mansour are current. But these are snapshots, there’s no award chart.

Also note that Leaders Club points cover the room rate, not necessarily taxes and fees.

The Best Ways To Use Leaders Club Transfers

Book independent icons that other hotel points cannot reach. The reason to care about this partnership is not that every redemption returns 2 cents. It’s a way of opening up Ritz Paris, Le Sirenuse, La Mamounia etc. at reasonable points value. Get leverage outside of famous hotels. There are some ‘cheap’ redemptions at nice hotels in Asia, South America and shoulder season that price around 4,000 – 10,000 points. Some of you will value that over the trophy hotels. Mix paid and award nights. Leaders Club permits paid and redemption nights in the same stay. Use a member discount, free night offer or Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts benefits for nights where cash is attractive, then points for expensive nights (though points prices will go up). You earn Leaders Club points on the paid portion, and have the hotel try to keep you in the same room across the stay. An upgrade attached to a paid night doesn’t guarantee it for the redemption nights, but I’d book the paid nights first if possible and ask to stay in the same room. Redeem for better room categories. Redemptions aren’t always limited to the cheapest room. At some hotels, paying more points for the room you want may make sense. Consider buying points Leaders Club normally sells points for 12 cents each but has repeatedly offered bonuses. They ran a 100% bonus last month. Buying at 6 cents and redeeming at 8 is a 25% discount on the room rate. That can make sense for an immediate booking but I wouldn’t do it speculatively.

Bear In Mind

Taxes and fees aren’t covered. Leaders Club’s points cover the room rate. Taxes, resort or destination fees, etc. are still due.

Leaders Club’s points cover the room rate. Taxes, resort or destination fees, etc. are still due. Award inventory is capacity controlled. A hotel selling rooms for cash doesn’t mean awards are available.

A hotel selling rooms for cash doesn’t mean awards are available. Award stays do not receive upgrades. You can still receive continental breakfast and early check-in and late checkout if available, but hotels are exempt from upgrades on redemption stays.

You can still receive continental breakfast and early check-in and late checkout if available, but hotels are exempt from upgrades on redemption stays. There are no sweet spots. Points prices rise when room rates rise, there are no award charts, you’re getting decent return not genuinely outsized value.

Points prices rise when room rates rise, there are no award charts, you’re getting decent return not genuinely outsized value. Points expire after 24 months without activity. Earning, buying, transferring or redeeming resets the clock. Points cannot be combined from multiple Leaders Club accounts.

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