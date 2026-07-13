Are Airline Fares Rigged? American, United And Southwest All Charge Exactly $523—And It Happens Half The Time

A Google Flights search has American, United and Southwest offering the exact same $523 price from Chicago to Denver. That’s creating a lot of consternation online about price-fixing. United showed the same fare across most of its schedule. American and United departed O’Hare while Southwest departed Midway.

Nobody is pricing at $52 2 . Nobody is pricing at $599. There’s an exact match across three airlines. Surely that’s collusion!

fascinating, three different airlines have arrived at the exact same price to the penny of a trip with at least 20 variations https://t.co/6bPoWLuz5D pic.twitter.com/ezyTcz5XNa — Oliver Renick (@OJRenick) July 9, 2026

Aviation watchdog JonNYC passes along ‘ATPCO’ as an explanation, and in fact that’s a clear part of it.

ATPCO is the industry clearinghouse for published domestic and international fares, rules and routings. We don’t actually know where data here is originating, since Southwest began distributing its fares on Google Flights in 2024 through a differeent partnership. Which data feed is the source for at least some of the flights isn’t known. But airlines publishing their flights in a single source does not on its own explain what’s going on.

The Airline Tariff Publishing Company distributes a carrier’s fares, but it doesn’t set the price for a given flight or how many seats are available at each flight. An airline’s revenue management sets which booking classes are available on each flight based on remaining seats and expected demand.

When you see an airline’s price for a trip, it’s the available fare that you’re qualifying for (based on route, date, advance purchase and routing rules) and availability at that fare, combining it with a return if roundtirp, and adding in taxes.

It turns out that competing airlines offer the same fare about half the time. Airlines are receiving ATPCO fare change feeds, and they are also checking availability through computer reservations systems, shopping airline websites and Google Flights, and using competitive pricing vendors. Each carrier knows when another one moves its prices, almost immediately.

You’d think that an airline would drop their fare by a dollar to gain market share (both because customers might choose the lower price, but also because their itinerary would usually be shown above the others with a default sort based on price).

At the same time, travelers do not buy solely on price. Schedule, airport, loyalty program, and product differences matter far more than they used to. Dropping price by $1 sacrifices revenue, and every other airline would match their price drop almost instantly. Instead, they’ll open a lower booking class only on a flight that isn’t selling.

There’s an old joke that every business always violates antitrust.

If your prices are too low, that’s predatory pricing.



If your prices are too high, that’s monopoly pricing power.



If your prices are the same, that’s collusion.

However, an identical fare is not itself an antitrust violation. Independently matching a competitor’s price may be done at arms length, good for business, and good for customers.

The Department of Justice actually sued ATPCO over antitrust in the 90s, arguing that:

airlines were filing future prices that consumers could not yet buy, repeatedly moving their effective dates while waiting for competitors to join the increases



they were using fares to connect an airfare discount in one carrier’s hub with retaliation in another. We even used to see fare basis codes with things like ‘FU’ in them.



US Airways even called ATPCO a “dedicated price-telegraph network.”



DOJ claimed to have identified more than 50 price-fixing agreements.

Legendary American Airlines CEO Bob Crandall once called Braniff CEO Howard Putnam and demanded,

Raise your goddamn fares twenty percent. I’ll raise mine the next morning.

Putnam was taping the call. He said they couldn’t discuss pricing. He gave the tape to the government. Since Putnam didn’t ‘accept’ there was no agreement that violated antitrust, but Crandall agreed to clear contacts with rival airlines with his own legal counsel and keep contemporanous notes of those conversations.

Then-US Airways CEO Doug Parker complained to executives at his airline over email about a Delta triple SkyMiles promotion, growing capacity and bringing aircraft out of storage, saying it was hurting their own profitability “and unfortunately everyone else’s.” He suggested his executives portray Delta as idiots to Wall Street. And he forwarded the entire e-mail chain to Delta’s then-CEO Richard Anderson. That was an attempt at price-fixing but not an actual antitrust violation – Anderson simply forwarded the email to his airline’s general counsel.

Meanwhile, British Airways and Korean Airlines actually pled guilty to price-fixing, increasing surcharges 11-fold, and wound up paying out $300 million in fines.

Interestingly, there are times where international airlines are allowed to fix prices. The Airline Deregulation Act allowed the Department of Transportation to immunize specifically-approved international joint ventures which permits airlines to coordinate fares, schedules and capacity as though they were one airline. That’s a vestige of the regulated-era, where airline trade association and lobby group IATA used to hold price-setting conferences (an analog to the federal government setting domestic airfares at the time). That’s where the authority for joint ventures like United-Air Canada-Lufthansa Group, Delta-Air France KLM et al, American-British Airways and others comes from.

Airlines know what competitors are charging, but that doesn’t actually translate into pricing power, even when they want to tell Wall Street that it does. Just last week during Delta’s earnings call, CEO Ed Bastian claimed airfares would remain high as fuel prices dropped (thereby increasing their margins). And that’s likely true in the very short run, but unlikely true in the long run.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian on the airline's Q2 earnings call said he believes the airline's revenue momentum will “remain sustainable” even as fuel prices go down. In other words, fare increases are here to stay unless something changes, like the economic outlook. $DAL — Edward Russell (@ByERussell) July 10, 2026

They can’t just keep prices high. If they could, they would have been doing it before the run up in oil to begin with. Supply and demand set fares. Fuel affects fares indirectly by changing the supply airlines are willing to operate (since higher costs mean more flights lose money). When fuel rises, airlines cut marginal flights and that reduced capacity pushes prices higher.

Ultimately, airfares – inclusive of fees – have been on a long-run downward trajectory over the past five decades. There are blips up, but airlines haven’t been able to charge higher fares in real, inflation-adjusted terms, even as consolidation has meant fewer carriers. They charge the same as competitors to avoid losing sales, since the marginal cost of carrying an additional passenger once a flight is operating is near-zero.

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