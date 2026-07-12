Are Expensive Hotels Actually Worth It? Here’s What $600+ Rooms Really Buy You

Are expensive hotels “that much better” to justify their extra cost? A modest price over cheaper accommodations may buy you a better stay, but once you get past a few hundred dollars does the extra money really buy you very much?

I think there’s a lot of nuance to this, and I don’t spend $600 or more out of pocket on room nights myself though I regularly redeem points for hotels that cost far more than this. My controversial take is that I do feel that they can deliver a lot for the money! But I’m still reluctant to spend that money myself. I haven’t hit my savings goals yet!

I don’t stay in the world’s most exclusive hotels. I’ve certainly stayed in some of the better chain hotels, like the Park Hyatts in the Maldives; Tokyo; New York; Sydney; St. Kitts; DC; San Diego (Aviara); Buenos Aires; Paris; Dubai; Abu Dhabi; Siem Reap and more. I’ve stayed in nicer Ritz-Carltons.



Overwater Villa, Park Hyatt Maldives

Some of those Ritz properties have been on someone else’s dime – a work stay, guest of a client, conference I’m speaking at – rather than on points. That’s how I wound up at the Peninsula New York.

Points of course open many opportunities for me to stay at very nice hotels where I’d never spend the cash. Hyatt’s SLH partnership opened up redemptions for some special properties. I would have never stayed at a $1600 per night hotel on Grace Bay Beach otherwise. Now SLH is the best thing about Hilton Honors.



Point Grace, Turks & Caicos

As with this property, part of what you’re often paying for is location. At the Park Hyatt Sydney you’re looking right on at the harbor, directly at the Opera House.



View From Park Hyatt Sydney

I’ve never spent $700 cash per night, out of my own pocket, on a room. In fact, thinking back on spending $600 per night it was at a truly peak period and I leveraged it with a second night free certificate that made my average cost was half that. I’ve never stayed at an Aman Resort.

So maybe I just don’t see what some people do. At the same time, it’s really the same question I answer for myself all the time about points hotels. Is a 40,000 point hotel worth it, when you can get a nice place for 20,000 points?



Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Deluxe Suite Plunge Pool

Of course the question applies beyond just hotels,

“I can why you would choose to fly business class over coach. What I don’t understand is spending even more for first class. How could first possibly be that much better?”

“I understand why you would choose a $60,000 car over a $30,000 car. What I don’t understand are $120,000 cars. How could they possibly be that much better?”

“I understand why you would spend $800,000 on a house over a $400,000 one. What I don’t understand are $3 million homes. How can they possibly be that much better?”



I’ve Twice Stayed In Conrad Bora Bora’s Villa 105

‘There are always tradeoffs, values are subjective, and it depends on what margin.’ Of course, better hotels will usually provide larger and more comfortable beds, though honestly I’ve always slept well in a Sheraton Sweet Sleeper.

They’ll pay greater attention to details like blackout curtains. You’ll often have larger bathrooms and strong water pressure out of multiple showerheads. How much do these things matter depends on you.

I’m not going to argue that having a second housekeeping service at turndown, where bottles of water are placed by the bed and a treat and glass of dessert wine are left for me to find when I come in are worth $300 each day as such! But it does create a sense of tranquility and being cared for.



Evening Turndown Treat At Park Hyatt Chicago

In general I think some of the most important elements of a great hotel that commands a price premium and feels worth it.

Effortlessness: you’re not waiting on staff, staff are waiting on you. Any requests are handled promptly and without follow up. Ideally you don’t even need to make the request at all, because they’ve anticipated what you might need (easier to do than you think, even for a first-time guest, as many guests aren’t as unique as they might imagine).

you’re not waiting on staff, staff are waiting on you. Any requests are handled promptly and without follow up. Ideally you don’t even need to make the request at all, because they’ve anticipated what you might need (easier to do than you think, even for a first-time guest, as many guests aren’t as unique as they might imagine). Design and sense of place: the best spot on the best beach or most convenient location with the best view, all wrapped up in a thoughtful location that brings both calm and wonder. If you’re looking out over the city, the windows are large giving you a commanding view, and maybe there’s a comfortable piece of furniture in the window so you can work there… with a table beside you and a power outlet. Or maybe the hotel itself was once a special place that’s been repurposed, a fort or a castle.

the best spot on the best beach or most convenient location with the best view, all wrapped up in a thoughtful location that brings both calm and wonder. If you’re looking out over the city, the windows are large giving you a commanding view, and maybe there’s a comfortable piece of furniture in the window so you can work there… with a table beside you and a power outlet. Or maybe the hotel itself was once a special place that’s been repurposed, a fort or a castle. Space and serenity: there are likely fewer people around, so that it’s a place you retreat from the world at the end of your day or a place you can find some peace before it begins.

there are likely fewer people around, so that it’s a place you retreat from the world at the end of your day or a place you can find some peace before it begins. Discrete service: everything is just handled, correctly, in the background.



Park Hyatt New York Suite Living Room

When the binding constraint isn’t dollars but time, and you don’t want to spend precious time or effort on the details of each moment of your stay then spending money for other people to think through those things for you is valuable!

Ultimately though prices vary, even for the best places. During peak times around popular events even hotels that are quite mid might charge over $600, while during off periods or even shoulder season you may get a hotel that ‘charges’ $600 – $900 for perhaps $300. Las Vegas is notorious for wide variances in rates and midweek the Conrad hotel there has had suites available for under $200.

When I stayed at the Park Hyatt Chennai my room rate was less than $100, and spa treatments were less than $40 per hour. It wasn’t the most polished Park Hyatt, but my status included free breakfast – in the restaurant or via room service. Unlimited South Indian cuisine delivered to me, complimentary, had to be the best elite benefit ever!

Do you think that expensive hotels (whether in money or points) are worth the extra cost? Why, or why not?

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