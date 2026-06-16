Avis Renter Charged Thousands After Previous Customer Stole Toll Transponder [Roundup]

“It must have been an Uber or taxi driver, or someone frequently going through tolls,” Micah said of the mystery driver who racked up more than $2,600 in toll charges to his account. …

Each time he called Avis, he said they told him to go back to e-Tolls, and each time he called e-Tolls, he said they told him another contradictory story. …

According to Micah, he repeatedly submitted charging records, receipts, and location information, but the charges continued. He also repeatedly requested photographic evidence showing the vehicle passing through toll plazas — but he said those photographs were never provided to him.