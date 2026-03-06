Best Rewards Card Offers Right Now — Up To 200,000 Points In Bonuses For Premium Travel [March 2026]

The best credit card offers are the quickest, easiest way to earn a large amount of miles and jump start your travel. These are the most lucrative. There are several new best-ever and limited-time offers that have come out over the last several weeks. Many of the offers on this list are new.

Every month I post what I find are the best credit card offers out there. Some of last month’s best credit card offers are gone or changed. What excites me is that card rewards really seem to be on the upswing in a big way. Now is the time to apply.

Here’s the current up to date list of best credit card offers right now – the most lucrative bonuses available. And here are easy ways to meet the minimum spend required by some of the offers.

Here are the cards I consider to be the best credit card offers with rich bonuses right now:

Chase Sapphire Reserve® (See rates and fees) is a $795 annual fee card comes with an offer to earn 125,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.



On an ongoing basis, earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase TravelSM, including The EditSM and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases. Get more than $2,700 in annual value with Sapphire Reserve including a $300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year and get up to $150 in statement credits every six months for a maximum of $300 annually for dining at restaurants that are part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables. Plus, get complimentary Apple TV+, the exclusive streaming home of Apple Originals. Plus Apple Music-all the music you love, across all your devices. Subscriptions run through 6/22/27 – a value of $250 annually. And I really like access to every Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club with two guests. My favorites are Philadephia and New York LaGuardia, though I’m looking forward to the openings of LAX and Dallas. Current points transfer partners include: Airlines: United MileagePlus, British Airways Executive Club, Air France KLM Flying Blue, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club, Iberia Plus, Aer Lingus AerClub, Air Canada Aeroplan

American Express Platinum Card® is interesting considering that you may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted. Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year. More Value! With over 1,550 airport lounges – more than any other credit card company on the market* – enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. * As of 07/2025.

$200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.

$300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.

$600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.

$400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you.

$209 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.

$200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.

$300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.

$155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.* Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible. The card has an $895 annual fee. Terms Apply, see rates and fees.

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express This card has an Elevated Welcome Offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually for up to a total of $600 in statement credits per calendar year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using the Business Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.

Make the Business Platinum Card® work even harder for you. Hilton for Business members get up to $200 back per calendar year when you make an eligible purchase at Hilton properties across the globe. Gift cards are not an eligible purchase. Benefit enrollment required.

Fly like a pro with a $200 Airline Fee Credit. Select one qualifying airline to receive up to $200 back per year on baggage fees and other incidentals.

Use the Business Platinum Card and get up to $209 back per calendar year on your CLEAR® Plus Membership (subject to auto-renewal).

Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits on U.S purchases directly with Dell Technologies on the Business Platinum Card and an additional $1,000 statement credit after you spend $5,000 or more on that same Card per calendar year.

Enroll and get a $250 statement credit after you spend $600 or more on U.S. purchases directly with Adobe per calendar year on the Business Platinum Card.

Get up to $10 in statement credits per month for wireless telephone service purchases made directly with a wireless provider in the U.S. on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $120 back per year. Enrollment required.

Enhanced! 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. This is an $895 annual fee card. Terms Apply, see rates and fees.

Citi Strata EliteSM Card (See rates and fees.) has an initial offer to earn 75,000 bonus Points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months of account opening. On an ongoing basis you’ll earn 12 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on cititravel.com and 6 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel booked on cititravel.com; Earn 6 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants including Restaurant Delivery Services on CitiNightsSM purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET; Earn 3 Points per $1 spent any other time; Earn 1.5 Points per $1 spent on All Other Purchases Points can be transferred to a variety of frequent flyer programs, including: oneworld : American Airlines AAdvantage, Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, Malaysia Airlines Enrich, Qantas Frequent Flyer, Qatar Airways Privilege Club

: Emirates Skywards, Etihad Guest, JetBlue TrueBlue Hotels: Leading Hotels of the World Leaders Club, Accor ALL – Accor Live Limitless, Choice Hotels Choice Privileges, Preferred Hotels I Prefer, Wyndham Hotels Wyndham Rewards Many of the card’s annual benefits are on a calendar year basis so you have the opportunity to take advantage of them twice in your first cardmember year: the $300 hotel benefit for 2+ night stays booked through Citi Travel; the $200 Splurge credit (take it for American Airlines travel!), and $100 in Blacklane credits twice each year. That’s $1,200 in credits you can reap in year 1 if you’re approved now. The list of Splurge Credit merchants is 1stDibs, American Airlines (exclusions apply), Best Buy®, Future Personal Training, and Live Nation (exclusions apply) and you have to activate up to 2 merchants at a time prior to purchase, though you can change your selection as you wish. The Blacklane credit is actually $100 January – June and $100 July – December. It offers a Priority Pass Select Membership (as with other major issuers for most cards, this does not cover airport restaurants). It includes 2 guests. Authorized cardmembers receive Priority Pass as well. And there’s also four American Airlines Admirals Club passes each year.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has a LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Enjoy $250 to use on Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening – that’s equal to $1,000 in travel (See rates and fees.) The card earns unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day, plus 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. You can use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase-or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel. Plus, transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs. It has a $95 annual fee.

UnitedSM Business Card (See rates and fees) has an offer to earn 100,000 bonus miles and 2,000 PQP after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. You’ll receive a $125 United travel credit after making 5 United® flight purchases of $100 or more each calendar year with your UnitedSM Business Card. They even encourage you to have both a business and personal United card because you’ll receive receive a 5,000-mile “better together” bonus each anniversary when you have both the UnitedSM Business Card and a personal Chase United® credit card.

United QuestSM Card (See rates and fees) has an offer to earn 80,000 bonus miles and 3,000 Premier qualifying points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. On an ongoing basis you’ll 3x miles on United® purchases; 2x miles on dining, select streaming services, and all other travel; 1x mile on all other purchases. Plus, receive a $200 United® travel credit and 10,000-mile award flight discount on each account anniversary (terms apply); earn a 10,000-mile eligible award flight discount after spending $20,000 each calendar year; get a jump start on earning Premier status with 1,000 Card Bonus PQP each year, awarded within 8 weeks of February 1, starting in the calendar year following your account open date; Free first and second checked bags.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card has an offer to earn 125,000 Bonus Miles after spending $15,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer ends 4/1/26. Cardmembers receive 15 Visits each Medallion® Year to the Delta Sky Club® and can unlock Unlimited Delta Sky Club Access after spending $75,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year. When you purchase a Delta flight with your Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business Card, you will receive complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge or Escape Lounge. Enjoy a Companion Certificate on a Delta First, Delta Comfort, or Delta Main domestic, Caribbean, or Central American round-trip flight each year after renewal of your Card. The Companion Certificate requires payment of government-imposed taxes and fees of between $22 and $250 (for itineraries with up to four flight segments). Baggage charges and other restrictions apply. Delta Basic fares are not eligible for this benefit. Get closer to elevated Status next Medallion® Year with MQD Headstart and MQD Boost: receive $2,500 Medallion® Qualification Dollars each Medallion Qualification Year and earn $1 MQD for each $10 on purchases with your Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card. Statement credit offers now include: Earn up to $10 back each month after using your enrolled Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card for U.S. rideshare purchases with select providers. Elevate your travel experience with an annual statement credit of up to $250 after using your Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card to book prepaid hotels or vacation rentals through Delta Stays on delta.com. With the $240 Resy Credit, earn up to $20 per month in statement credits on eligible Resy purchases using your enrolled Card. Enrollment required. This is a $650 annual fee card. Terms and limitations apply. See Rates & Fees.

Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card has a Limited Time Offer: Earn 90,000 Bonus Miles after spending $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer ends 4/1/26. The card can be useful in order to redeem SkyMIles on Delta flights at delta.com (and the Delta app) for 15% fewer miles. Terms and limitations apply. See Rates & Fees.

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card (See rates and fees) has an offer to earn 5 Free Night Awards after spending $3,000 on eligible purchases within 3 months of account opening with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card. Redeem your Free Night Awards for a one-night stay at properties with a redemption level up to 50,000 points per night, a total value of 250,000 points. Certain hotels have resort fees. Cardmembers receive 1 Free Night Award (valued up to 35,000 points) every year after account anniversary. And the card contributes towards status: Earn 1 Elite Night Credit towards Elite Status for every $5,000 you spend and receive 15 Elite Night Credits annually, automatic Silver Elite status, and path to Gold Status when you spend $35,000 on purchases each calendar year.

American Express® Business Gold Card will let you earn 100,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases with the Business Gold Card within the first 3 months of cardmembership. The card will earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap. Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com using your Business Gold Card. Earn up to $20 in statement credits monthly after you use the Business Gold Card for eligible U.S. purchases at FedEx, Grubhub, and Office Supply Stores. This can be an annual savings of up to $240. Enrollment required.* You can also get up to a $12.95** statement credit back each month after you pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Business Gold Card. **Up to $12.95 plus applicable taxes on one membership fee. This is a $375 annual fee card. *Terms apply. See rates and fees.

Bilt Palladium Card (See rates and fees) has a strong offer of $300 in Bilt Cash on approval plus 50,000 points after $4,000 in non-housing spend in the first 3 months. When you earn the initial bonus you also receive Bilt Rewards Gold elite status valid for the rest of the year and the entire next year. That unlocks early access to events and special activities, higher transfer bonuses, and preserves 1:1 transfers from Rakuten (they’ve only promised that for all members for six months). It also unlocks access to Bilt’s Home Away From Home program which you might think of as similar to American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts for their Platinum cardmembers. Palladium comes with a Priority Pass that includes two complimentary guests. The card earns 2 Bilt Points per dollar on everyday spend. And you can choose to earn 4% back in Bilt Cash as well, which unlocks point earnings on rent and mortgage payments with no transaction fee (as above, spending 75% of your housing payment lets you earn as many additional points as you spend on rent and mortgage). And you can redeem Bilt Cash to earn an additional 1 point per dollar spent up to $5,000 in spend, up to five times per year. Up to $100 of Bilt Cash earned rolls over to the next year. That means you can earn 3.3 points per dollar spent up to the amount of your housing payment, and 3 points per dollar spent on up to $25,000 after that. And I consider Bilt to have the most valuable points, with the most and best points transfer partners and the ability to redeem points at 1.25 cents apiece against the cost of travel through their portal.