Bethenny Frankel Still Hates Newark’s Most “Garbouj” Lounge And George Santos Refuses To Fly Coach [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

  • Three years ago Bethenny Frankel reviewed the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse Newark and declared it “Garbouj”. The critique by the Real Housewives and Shark Tank star and Point.me investor went viral.


    She was flying La Compagnie from Newark to Paris and returned to that lounge, now dubbed Lounge&Co, and she still doesn’t like it – enough that she left, and critiques the understaffed restaurant by the gate.

  • George Santos turns down a TV deal because they won’t fly him in business class.

  • These guests won’t be signing up for the new Wyndham credit cards from Barclays.

  • Stop using your Diamond status as an excuse to be rude to employees! Just an excuse to re-share this classic:

  • United is so good at delivering real live million miler recognition.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

More articles by Gary Leff »

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *