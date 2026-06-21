Bethenny Frankel Still Hates Newark’s Most “Garbouj” Lounge And George Santos Refuses To Fly Coach [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Three years ago Bethenny Frankel reviewed the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse Newark and declared it “Garbouj”. The critique by the Real Housewives and Shark Tank star and Point.me investor went viral.
She was flying La Compagnie from Newark to Paris and returned to that lounge, now dubbed Lounge&Co, and she still doesn’t like it – enough that she left, and critiques the understaffed restaurant by the gate.
- George Santos turns down a TV deal because they won’t fly him in business class.
The entertainment industry is HYSTERICAL!
A very well known shows’ production team reached out to my agent and wanted to book me on their.
I said absolutely let’s do it.
Then they wanted me to leave my house drive 2 hrs to JFK and jump on a 6hr flight to LAX to stay there one…
— George Santos (@Georgesantos) June 19, 2026
- These guests won’t be signing up for the new Wyndham credit cards from Barclays.
BREAKING:Massive Fire Engulfs Wyndham Viva Dominicus Beach Resort in Dominican Republic – Guests Flee to Beach, Casualties Unknown pic.twitter.com/M5JXsM1s1m
— TaraBull (@TaraBull) June 19, 2026
- Stop using your Diamond status as an excuse to be rude to employees! Just an excuse to re-share this classic:
- United is so good at delivering real live million miler recognition.
Just crossed over into the 2 Million Mile Club with @united!!! Been flying with them since 1992. pic.twitter.com/7BiXiB4jIC
— Matthew Neigh (@MattNeigh) June 18, 2026
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