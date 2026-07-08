Bilt Cash Is Use-It-Or-Lose-It. Here’s How I Turn Mine Into More Points, Hotel Credits, And Travel

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In addition to earn 2x on my spending with the Bilt Palladium Card (See rates and fees), I’m also earning 4% in Bilt Cash on eligible spend.

That house currency is ‘use it or lose it’. At the end of each calendar year, any Bilt Cash balance over $100 will expire. So here’s how I use my Bilt Cash:

Earning Bilt Points paying my mortgage . It basically costs 3 cents worth of Bilt Cash per point to pay mortgage (or rent) with no fee and earn points. A $2,000 housing payment costs $60 in Bilt Cash to earn 2,000 Bilt Points. (The Palladium card itself provides $300 Bilt Cash earned as part of its initial bonus and then $200 each year, and you’d earn $60 in Bilt Cash with $1,500 spend on the card – which would mean that $1,500 spend actually earned 3.33 points per dollar.)

. It basically costs 3 cents worth of Bilt Cash per point to pay mortgage (or rent) with no fee and earn points. A $2,000 housing payment costs $60 in Bilt Cash to earn 2,000 Bilt Points. (The Palladium card itself provides $300 Bilt Cash earned as part of its initial bonus and then $200 each year, and you’d earn $60 in Bilt Cash with $1,500 spend on the card – which would mean that $1,500 spend actually earned 3.33 points per dollar.) Points accelerator . $200 in Bilt Cash lets you earn an extra 1 point per dollar spent for the next $5,000 in spend. When you’re opted into earning Bilt Cash, that $5,000 spend earns another $200 in Bilt Cash, which pays for your next accelerator. You can redeem Points Accelerators as a Gold or Platinum member 5 times per year, and when you earn the card’s initial bonus that boosts you to a year of Gold status. (And if you max out your points accelerators, you’ve done enough spend on the card to re-earn Gold without any other activity through Bilt.) This lets you effectively earn 3 points per dollar on $25,000 spend.

. $200 in Bilt Cash lets you earn an extra 1 point per dollar spent for the next $5,000 in spend. When you’re opted into earning Bilt Cash, that $5,000 spend earns another $200 in Bilt Cash, which pays for your next accelerator. Transfer bonuses When Bilt runs a Rent Day transfer bonus, they generally let you add an additional 25% bonus for Bilt Cash. I spent $150 in Bilt Cash, for instance, bumping my Platinum transfer bonus from 75% to 100% when transferring to British Airways on May 1.

When Bilt runs a Rent Day transfer bonus, they generally let you add an additional 25% bonus for Bilt Cash. I spent $150 in Bilt Cash, for instance, bumping my Platinum transfer bonus from 75% to 100% when transferring to British Airways on May 1. $100 hotel credit top off . Each month Gold and Platinum members can redeem $100 Bilt Cash for $100 toward hotel bookings of two nights or more in the Bilt Travel Portal. What’s great is that it stacks with the Palladium card’s semi-annual $200 travel portal hotel credits. So I just booked a two night stay and saved $300. Blue and Silver members can redeem $50 per month.

. Each month Gold and Platinum members can redeem $100 Bilt Cash for $100 toward hotel bookings of two nights or more in the Bilt Travel Portal. What’s great is that it stacks with the Palladium card’s semi-annual $200 travel portal hotel credits. So I just booked a two night stay and saved $300. $10 monthly Lyft credit . I actually prefer Lyft over Uber. In Austin it seems to be cheaper. The rewards are certainly better. I earn 5x Chase Ultimate Rewards on my credit card, and then credit the points to their Bilt or Alaska partnership and I get $10 a month to spend, too, with Bilt Cash. I rideshare weekly, and my most common trips are to and from airports but also around town at my destination (I don’t rent cars nearly as often as I used to).

. I actually prefer Lyft over Uber. In Austin it seems to be cheaper. The rewards are certainly better. I earn 5x Chase Ultimate Rewards on my credit card, and then credit the points to their Bilt or Alaska partnership and I get $10 a month to spend, too, with Bilt Cash. I rideshare weekly, and my most common trips are to and from airports but also around town at my destination (I don’t rent cars nearly as often as I used to). $10 monthly GrubHub credit . Oddly enough I have a DoorDash DashPass via Chase, UberOne via American Express, and GrubHub+ via Amazon Prime. So I’m not paying extra delivery fees to go through GrubHub. I also have been using $10 monthly credits from my Citi AAdvantage Executive card and my Amex Business Gold, and those stack because they’re rebated at the card statement level. Initially Bilt was providing $10 GrubHub gift cards and you could save those up in your account. Now it’s a discount code, which means they can’t be accumulated, and you can’t combine them with other discount codes. But it’s still worth a legitimate $10 a month to me. And it turns out the complete menu for my favorite nearby sushi place is only full and correct on GrubHub, and partial on DoorDash. So I go order it from GrubHub.

. Oddly enough I have a DoorDash DashPass via Chase, UberOne via American Express, and GrubHub+ via Amazon Prime. So I’m not paying extra delivery fees to go through GrubHub. I also have been using $10 monthly credits from my Citi AAdvantage Executive card and my Amex Business Gold, and those stack because they’re rebated at the card statement level. $10 monthly Walgreens credit. These are Walgreens gift cards. I add them to the Walgreens app (which can store two at a time). So I make a Walgreens order every other month, spending the $20 for something I need to buy anyway, and I have it delivered because I’m lazy.

I’ll use the Blade and Blacklane credits once those are added. They’ve been ‘coming soon’ for five months and I’m getting anxious. My Platinum status comes with one Blade trip a year and I’ve redeemed three so far. I’ve already used my 2027 Platinum benefit, I need more.

And as for Blacklane, a car service is super helpful at some airports – like in Austin, traveling with two kids and checked bags and not having to schlepp to the rideshare lot at the end of two weeks in Europe or Australia.

There are a ton of other options, like GoPuff delivery; fitness classes; Bilt restaurant partner discounts; and a bunch of other options. But I keep it simple, these are the ones I actually use – and I prioritize earning more points first, followed by the hotel discount, but I find I’m making the Bilt Palladium Card my regular spend card enough that I’m earning far more Bilt Cash than I imagined so I’m not really that constrained.

Bilt Cash is brilliant on several levels:



It makes merchant-funded credits earned



It sets a budget for those – you actually get the ones you want, and they aren’t partially-funding credits for businesses and things you don’t care about



It creates a currency that reinforces the network. It incentivizes transactions by consumers that Bilt is delivering to its partners, and the partners immediately gain value from extra business.



It’s all funded by activity you’re doing – on the card, or earning through the program.

The downside of course is that choices are complicated. People like decisions being made for them, even when they say that they don’t. But Boris Yelstin saw the cornucopia of choice in a Houston Randall’s grocery store in 1989, and communism fell. I think we can manage this.