Bilt Closes Another Rewards Loophole—Members Were Earning 250 Points On Every $1 Rent Payment

When Bilt launched their new credit cards earlier this year, they nerfed a prized benefit that some users of their old no annual fee Wells Fargo card loved: the ability to make five transactions of any kind and qualify to earn points paying rent with the card each month for free.

The joke among members was that they’d buy ‘five bananas’ in five separate transactions. Some filld up their car at the gas pump in five separate purchases. Others bought 5 Amazon gift cards for $5. Bilt had something of a sense of humor about the whole thing, creating commemorative artwork of the bananas.

The new cards require you to spend on other things to earn points paying rent (or mortgage), but there’s no longer any limit to the housing payments you can make while earning points. The message was that this is a valuable program for those who engage in it, but that they can’t subsidize outsized value for people not actually using it for anything else.

Towards that end, they’ve eliminated another loophole.

Bilt has offered a flat 250 points for paying rent outside of their designated earn relationships – pay rent for instance via ACH, with no card at all, and you’d earn 250 points.

$1 rent payments generated the 250 points.

Now ACH, debit, peer-to-peer, and flexible-payment rent payments earn 1 point per dollar up to 250 points per monthly payment instead of a flat 250 per payment.

It’s no longer possible to earn large numbers of points on very small payments.

Bilt also says they’re adding Venmo and other peer-to-peer payment providers as well as Livble and Flex to properties in the Bilt Alliance (where Bilt processes rent and provides other services) “in the coming months” and on a “rolling basis.”

There’s no other changes to making housing payments using a Bilt Card or other credit card (like Alaska, United, and Air France KLM).

This change does not bother me at all, as they manage their costs and want to avoid overspending on members that are running up the score. The cost control change that I am disappointed by is that they’ve limited transfer bonuses, month after month, to 100,000 points. That’s a change I predicted the first time I saw it with the British Airways transfer bonus earlier this year.

Topics on this page +7 more