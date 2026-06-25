Bilt’s July Rent Day Offers Up To 200% Bonus To Hilton — Why I’m Still Not Transferring

Bilt‘s July 1 Rent Day features up to a 200% transfer bonus on transfers to Hilton Honors.

Blue members: 75% transfer bonus



75% transfer bonus Silver: 100% transfer bonus



100% transfer bonus Gold: 150% transfer bonus



150% transfer bonus Platinum: 175% transfer bonus



175% transfer bonus Plus, members can spend $150 Bilt Cash for an additional 25% transfer bonus

The bonus is capped at transferring 100,000 Bilt Points and receiving 300,000 Honors points. A Hilton point is worth about 2/5ths of a cent, so this gets you about 1.2 cents per point on average. That’s roughly on par with redeeming for paid nights (or other travel) through Bilt’s portal. Of course there are outlier redemptions where this can make sense, but a Bilt point is worth so much more than a Hilton point that even at 200% I’m not doing speculative transfers.



Conrad Bora Bora

It’s their broad partnerships that keep me holding points until I need them.



Star Alliance: Air Canada Aeroplan, Turkish Miles & Smiles, United Airlines MileagePlus, Avianca LifeMiles, TAP Air Portugal Miles&Go



Air Canada Aeroplan, Turkish Miles & Smiles, United Airlines MileagePlus, Avianca LifeMiles, TAP Air Portugal Miles&Go oneworld: Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan, Iberia Plus, British Airways Club, Japan Airlines Mileage Bank, Qatar Airways Privilege Club



Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan, Iberia Plus, British Airways Club, Japan Airlines Mileage Bank, Qatar Airways Privilege Club SkyTeam: Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club



Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Non-alliance: Emirates Skywards, Southwest Airlines, Aer Lingus Aer Club



Emirates Skywards, Southwest Airlines, Aer Lingus Aer Club Hotels: World Of Hyatt, IHG One Rewards, Marriott Bonvoy, Hilton Honors, Accor ALL – Accor Live Limitless, Wyndham Rewards, Preferred Hotels I Prefer

They’re offering a bonus redeeming points for gift cards on July 1 (25% for base members, 50% Silver, 75% Gold, 100% for Platinums) – also not something that I find tempting.

As always Bilt has comedy show deals, restaurant experiences, and special member fitness classes. There’s also a food truck at their 837 Washington Street headquarters on June 1 for free frozen Greek yogurt from Go Greek Yogurt.

Grammy-winning DJ Diplo’s electronic music is featured in their Rent Free game this month, and they’re doing Bilt member access to the Diplo’s Run Club 5K followed by a mini music festival in seven cities.

Plus, there’s double points with the Bilt credit cards excluding housing payments, up to 1,000 bonus points, on May 1.