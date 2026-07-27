Bilt’s Next Rent Day Offer Unlocks Accor Hotel Status — Match Up To Platinum

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For August 1 Rent Day, Bilt Rewards is offering a status match for all members to Accor hotels. You need to make a modest points transfer to Accor to activate the match. Bilt Points transfer 3:2 into Accor’s points.
- Bilt General members and Silver: match to Accor Silver when transferring 5,000 Bilt Points (3,333 Accor points)
- Bilt Gold: match to Accor Gold when transferring 5,000 Bilt Points (3,333 Accor points)
- Bilt Platinum: match to Accor Platinum when transferring 15,000 Bilt Points (10,000 Accor points)
For status matches to Silver and Gold, you’ll receive an email with a link within 48 hours to activate your status, which will be valid for 12 months. For matches to Platinum, these will be processed automatically within 5 business days and last through December 31, 2027.
ALL Accor Live Limitless is one of the largest hotel loyalty programs. We don’t hear much about them because their footprint isn’t large in North America, though they do own Fairmont, Sofitel, and Raffles, along with brands like Swissôtel and Novotel. In all it’s over 7,000 properties. We also hear a bit less about them because their program is so straightforward. You earn rebates for stays, and spend your points like cash towards rooms.
Sofitel London Heathrow
Silver status gets a welcome drink and late checkout subject to availability. Gold qualifies for room upgrades and faster points-earning. Platinum entitles lounge access, two suite night upgrades, and free breakfast (at hotels in Asia Pacific only). It takes Diamond to get free breakfast elsewhere, and then only on weekends.
I value my Bilt Points deeply. A value floor is 1.25 cents apiece when spent through their portal, but they have more and better transfer partners than other programs and frequently run Rent Day transfer bonuses up to 125%. So I’m reluctant to part with points into a program I do not use often.
- Star Alliance: Air Canada Aeroplan, Turkish Miles & Smiles, United Airlines MileagePlus, Avianca LifeMiles, TAP Air Portugal Miles&Go
- oneworld: Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan, Iberia Plus, British Airways Club, Japan Airlines Mileage Bank, Qatar Airways Privilege Club
- SkyTeam: Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
- Non-alliance: Emirates Skywards, Southwest Airlines, Aer Lingus Aer Club
- Hotels: World Of Hyatt, IHG One Rewards, Marriott Bonvoy, Hilton Honors, Accor ALL – Accor Live Limitless, Wyndham Rewards, Preferred Hotels I Prefer
However, I will almost certainly need a London Heathrow overnight at some point later this year or next year; the Sofitel attached to Terminal 5 is the best option flying in and out on British Airways (and British Airways to London is usually the best transatlantic bet out of Austin); they have a club lounge and I can always redeem these points against a night there since Accor’s points are literally just spent against the hotel stay folio at 2 euro cents apiece.
Heathrow Terminal 5
Sofitel Heathrow
Since I have a very large Bilt Rewards balance (seven figures thanks to my Bilt Palladium Card, see rates and fees) and I’m comfortable I’ll use the points, or if somehow I didn’t I transfer the points out: 2,000 Accor -> 2,500 Qantas and 3,000 Accor -> 3,000 Iberia Avios, among others.
As always Bilt has comedy show deals, restaurant experiences, and special member fitness classes. Plus, there’s double points with the Bilt credit cards excluding housing payments, up to 1,000 bonus points, on August 1.
Comments
Wow, you must be putting a ton of spend on your card to have 7 figure balance. I’m running 14k a month of mortgage/rent plus about 20k+ regular spend per month and I’m only at like 300k pts. 2 questions: 1) I’m struggling to figure out how I’m going to be able to use all of this Bilt Cash before year-end. Are you just resigned to the fact that you will lose a lot of it, or do you have some ideas how to use the extra? and 2) Have you moved most of your spend to this card? I could put a lot more on this card, but decided to keep a bunch of spend on Hyatt and Southwest cards to get status since I have no plan for using all the Bilt cash.
And yet… Bilt Cash redemptions for Blade and Blacklane are STILL “Coming Soon” going into their 7th month. B$!
And, did you see what these bozos are trying to get their shills to say now? “Don’t worry about BILT Cash. Let it expire. The real value is 2x everything.” Pathetic. Folks like @L3 couldn’t shut up about their ‘math,’ most of which was based on redeeming $100/month of B$ on overpriced hotels.
@1990: I honestly think folks should start winding up a class action lawsuit. It’s not the delays themselves, it’s the interaction of the delays and B$ expiring EOY. At some point I’d think that failing to execute on two advertised benefits could be said to convince folks not to burn B$ on other stuff in the interim.
(Realistically, a demand to extend a bunch of B$ until such time as they get the partnership sorted seems reasonable, possibly paired with rolling forward rides that could have been purchased this year into next year.)
BILT needs more QA, the Terms and Conditions on the app for the promotion go to a January 2025 promotion.
Can you do a post on how you’re earning that many BILT points via spend on your palladium card? Or are we to assume the bulk of those points have come from referral bonuses and BILT marketing bonuses?
@Craig – points aren’t coming from this blog if that’s what you mean, I don’t even know what marketing bonuses are? The card is really valuable for generating spend. And I’ve fully leaned into their partnerships, earning points across most of them.
So if we do the math – you value Bilt Points at what, 2cpp? So if you transfer 15k points that’s USD$300 of value and you’re going to get 10k Accor points that are worth EUR200 or ~USD225. So you’re paying ~$75 for status for a one night stay at Heathrow to use a club lounge and maybe get an upgrade at an airport hotel?
Still have no idea how Bilt is going to convince people in Q3 and Q4 to get a card with a SUB that includes B$ – earn it and immediately use it!
No question the points are valuable. But the program is still clearly in beta test mode.
Is there a way to buy up from Gold to Platinum with BILT Cash? That would be nice!
platini – I was wondering the same thing. Gary?!
Thank you, @Peter and @Gray. At the very least, they need to extend B$ or go to 12-month expiration, not calendar year. At the very most, they should offer unlimited 1+ Accelerators. Raise the price from B$200 to whatever, but provide more (3x points for each 5K is better than nothing. At that rate B$ is worth .25cpp, which is a ‘fine’ breakeven.) Instead, a lot of folks are just gonna lose what looks like thousands of unspent ‘B$.’
@platini – there is not with this offer
The fact that there’s no transfer bonus (using Bilt Cash for the next level up), is yet another example of how B$ is falling short. Not good, friends.
Thanks Gary! It was worth a try to ask! 🙂
I’m Accor platinum every year and only really get two things, more points per dollar (euro) spent and a modest welcome gift. But, I love the simplicity of the program. Just remember to redeem your points at properties that give you the lowest point per euro paid. As Gary mentioned, silver gets a late check out, but gold gets a late check out or an early check in. Platinum/above gets both, but all of this is subject to availability. The one feature of platinum I used for the first time was to reserve a room at a hotel with no available space. Gold gets to do that at least 3 and platinum at least 2 days before. Gold and above entitled you to an upgrade in room category (space avail.). The suite upgrades with platinum and above are nice in that you are guaranteed the suite at the regular-room price at booking (assuming a suite is available).