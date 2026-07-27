Bilt’s Next Rent Day Offer Unlocks Accor Hotel Status — Match Up To Platinum

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For August 1 Rent Day, Bilt Rewards is offering a status match for all members to Accor hotels. You need to make a modest points transfer to Accor to activate the match. Bilt Points transfer 3:2 into Accor’s points.

Bilt General members and Silver: match to Accor Silver when transferring 5,000 Bilt Points (3,333 Accor points)



match to Accor Silver when transferring 5,000 Bilt Points (3,333 Accor points) Bilt Gold: match to Accor Gold when transferring 5,000 Bilt Points (3,333 Accor points)



match to Accor Gold when transferring 5,000 Bilt Points (3,333 Accor points) Bilt Platinum: match to Accor Platinum when transferring 15,000 Bilt Points (10,000 Accor points)

For status matches to Silver and Gold, you’ll receive an email with a link within 48 hours to activate your status, which will be valid for 12 months. For matches to Platinum, these will be processed automatically within 5 business days and last through December 31, 2027.

ALL Accor Live Limitless is one of the largest hotel loyalty programs. We don’t hear much about them because their footprint isn’t large in North America, though they do own Fairmont, Sofitel, and Raffles, along with brands like Swissôtel and Novotel. In all it’s over 7,000 properties. We also hear a bit less about them because their program is so straightforward. You earn rebates for stays, and spend your points like cash towards rooms.



Sofitel London Heathrow

Silver status gets a welcome drink and late checkout subject to availability. Gold qualifies for room upgrades and faster points-earning. Platinum entitles lounge access, two suite night upgrades, and free breakfast (at hotels in Asia Pacific only). It takes Diamond to get free breakfast elsewhere, and then only on weekends.

I value my Bilt Points deeply. A value floor is 1.25 cents apiece when spent through their portal, but they have more and better transfer partners than other programs and frequently run Rent Day transfer bonuses up to 125%. So I’m reluctant to part with points into a program I do not use often.

Star Alliance: Air Canada Aeroplan, Turkish Miles & Smiles, United Airlines MileagePlus, Avianca LifeMiles, TAP Air Portugal Miles&Go



Air Canada Aeroplan, Turkish Miles & Smiles, United Airlines MileagePlus, Avianca LifeMiles, TAP Air Portugal Miles&Go oneworld: Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan, Iberia Plus, British Airways Club, Japan Airlines Mileage Bank, Qatar Airways Privilege Club



Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan, Iberia Plus, British Airways Club, Japan Airlines Mileage Bank, Qatar Airways Privilege Club SkyTeam: Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club



Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Non-alliance: Emirates Skywards, Southwest Airlines, Aer Lingus Aer Club



Emirates Skywards, Southwest Airlines, Aer Lingus Aer Club Hotels: World Of Hyatt, IHG One Rewards, Marriott Bonvoy, Hilton Honors, Accor ALL – Accor Live Limitless, Wyndham Rewards, Preferred Hotels I Prefer

However, I will almost certainly need a London Heathrow overnight at some point later this year or next year; the Sofitel attached to Terminal 5 is the best option flying in and out on British Airways (and British Airways to London is usually the best transatlantic bet out of Austin); they have a club lounge and I can always redeem these points against a night there since Accor’s points are literally just spent against the hotel stay folio at 2 euro cents apiece.



Heathrow Terminal 5



Sofitel Heathrow

Since I have a very large Bilt Rewards balance (seven figures thanks to my Bilt Palladium Card, see rates and fees) and I’m comfortable I’ll use the points, or if somehow I didn’t I transfer the points out: 2,000 Accor -> 2,500 Qantas and 3,000 Accor -> 3,000 Iberia Avios, among others.

As always Bilt has comedy show deals, restaurant experiences, and special member fitness classes. Plus, there’s double points with the Bilt credit cards excluding housing payments, up to 1,000 bonus points, on August 1.

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