Blind Passenger With Guide Dog Blocked From Escalator At Houston Airport: “I Do Not Care”

Houston Intercontinental airport refused to let a blind United Airlines passenger use the escalator. “I do not care.” is what they were told by a security officer.

My friend who is legally blind is being harassed by an employee with United. @united @GAServiceLLC #disability #unitedairlines pic.twitter.com/WyEu8BnXt8

Passenger: So at Bush Airport, dealing with United security, I am trying to go down the escalator and being harassed yet again. I am just trying to go down the escalator, and this same employee has harassed me in the past. She is doing it yet again. …

Security Employee: I thought we cannot let dogs—service dogs—go down the escalator… Pets cannot go down—

Passenger: It is not a pet. It is not a puppy. He is a service animal.

Security Employee: Yeah, but last time—so I witnessed what happened last time.

Passenger: I asked two different city workers, and y’all are not on the same page.

Other Speaker: Do you want to take the elevator with me?

Passenger: No. I cannot see the buttons. I want to take the escalator. I have taken four escalators since I landed.

Security Employee: Okay. I do not care. I am going by what I was told.

Passenger: No, no. That is the only way he can go down. He has to go that way.

Security Employee: Let me ask my supervisor. My manager is on her way.

Passenger: Everybody needs to be on the same page. That coworker told me that he can go down, so why are there different hands on the wheel? How are they enforcing the rule but not on the same page? So I have had TSA and someone from the airport come over and say to let me down the escalator, but I am still being blocked by the security guards here. So we will see what happens…