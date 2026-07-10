Blind Passenger With Guide Dog Blocked From Escalator At Houston Airport: “I Do Not Care”

Houston Intercontinental airport refused to let a blind United Airlines passenger use the escalator. “I do not care.” is what they were told by a security officer.
My friend who is legally blind is being harassed by an employee with United. @united @GAServiceLLC #disability #unitedairlines pic.twitter.com/WyEu8BnXt8
— Nikole Elam (@NikoleElam) July 9, 2026
Passenger: So at Bush Airport, dealing with United security, I am trying to go down the escalator and being harassed yet again. I am just trying to go down the escalator, and this same employee has harassed me in the past. She is doing it yet again. …
Security Employee: I thought we cannot let dogs—service dogs—go down the escalator… Pets cannot go down—
Passenger: It is not a pet. It is not a puppy. He is a service animal.
Security Employee: Yeah, but last time—so I witnessed what happened last time.
Passenger: I asked two different city workers, and y’all are not on the same page.
Other Speaker: Do you want to take the elevator with me?
Passenger: No. I cannot see the buttons. I want to take the escalator. I have taken four escalators since I landed.
Security Employee: Okay. I do not care. I am going by what I was told.
Passenger: No, no. That is the only way he can go down. He has to go that way.
Security Employee: Let me ask my supervisor. My manager is on her way.
Passenger: Everybody needs to be on the same page. That coworker told me that he can go down, so why are there different hands on the wheel? How are they enforcing the rule but not on the same page? So I have had TSA and someone from the airport come over and say to let me down the escalator, but I am still being blocked by the security guards here. So we will see what happens…
Guide dogs aren’t pets, and public airports have to allow service animals in areas where the public is allowed, and when the animal’s work is obvious — guiding someone who is blind — staff shouldn’t even need to question it.
A guide dog is generally specifically trained in use of escalators. They may not be great for a dog’s paws, but the dog’s paws aren’t relevant for Houston airport security. The only justification for stopping them from use of an escalator is if the concern is grounded in actual risk in the specific situation – not a blanket escalator rule.
What the passenger could have done here is asked aComplaints Resolution Official, which are required to make available. They can overrule other personnel on matters except for security and a pilot’s assessment of safety.
Comments
The dog is probably smarter than most IAH airport workers I’ve encountered.
You know what’s really difficult? Being blind and having to track down a compliant official.
“I do not care” is basically the national-anthem/song-of-the-summer for the mid-2020s.
So the worker offered a resolution to take the person through the elevator but he still whined? Sounds like ‘blind’ Karen with balls is seeking clicks and attention. Now that we have eaten this Fatty nothing burger back to our regularly scheduled credit card fest!
Escalators are notoriously bad for “bare feet”. That’s why one sometimes sees “NO BARE FEET” on the railings. Can you image the damage and pain the animal would suffer if the steps collapsed or folded or the toes got stuck in the “scrapers” at the end? GOOD GAWD! Would you let your kids use an escalator in bare feet? HELL NO! That’s why the service animal was banned. Strollers are also not allowed. Elevators are available.