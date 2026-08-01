British Airways Gives Passengers A Value Score From 0 To 105 — It Can Decide Meals, Upgrades And Waitlists [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

  • British Airways assigns passengers a score for how valuable they are, called a ‘Corporate Individual Score’, from 0-105.
    It can have an impact on how you are treated on-board – whether you get your first choice of meal for example. It will also impact your upgrade and waitlist priority, if your flight or cabin is overbooked.
    Scores have bands for each status level, for instance a Gold member ranges from 36 – 96 points.

  • New Delta SkyMiles members who register by December 31, 2026 earn 5,000 miles for completing 3 activities within 90 days. (HT: Loyalty Lobby)

  • Personally, the O’Hare improvement I’m looking forward to is the new L Admiral’s Club.

  • Houston flights to get the new United 787-9 elevated interior with Polaris Suites:

  • American Airlines 15,000 mile Loyalty Choice Award for two inflight food and beverage coupons are now available. There are some who will prefer this over a luggage tag or 1,000 Loyalty Points. Honestly, it could be a good option – even for an Executive Platinum member who gets a food item free on long enough flights. Maybe you want two cheese trays! (Especially if you’re traveling with family.)

    I suspect I’d have made this choice if I hadn’t already claimed the 1,000 Loyalty Points for this year just to knock it out, so I wouldn’t forget to make a selection later.

  • World’s first motel is up for sale in San Luis Obispo. See the historic property

  • With Allegiant moving to offer free nonalcoholic beverages to all passengers (a big change, maybe bigger than their plans for a first class), reader Sam points out:
    They might be the first airline to offer two options, both the free Mr. and Mrs. T and the paid Filthy Bloody Mary Mix. Meanwhile, merger partner Sun Country charges for Zing Zang, which sits between the two in quality. Lastly, Jetblue is still charging $2 for the half size cans of Mr. and Mrs. T

    Sad that JetBlue falls behind Allegiant in passenger experience, to be honest.

  • Hilton’s CMO on why brand marketing is an ‘irrational affinity business’ “Mark Weinstein explains how the hospitality titan is utilizing creators, AI and loyalty in an evolving advertising landscape.”

  • How JetBlue is trying to stop flight attendants from continuing to accidentally blow out the emergency slides, per aviation watchdog JonNYC.

    JetBlue flight attendant Steven Slater famously downed two beers, popped the slide, and peaced out from his cabin crew career.

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British AirwaysAllegiant AirAmerican AirlinesJetBlueUnited AirlinesAirline IndustryAviationBoeing 787 DreamlinerCustomer relationship managementDelta Air LinesFrequent-flyer programGeorge Bush Intercontinental AirportHeathrow AirportHiltonHoustonJetBlue flight attendant incidentNarita International AirportO'Hare International AirportSan Francisco International AirportSun Country AirlinesSydney
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About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. “JetBlue falls behind Allegiant in passenger experience” Psh. Gary, all because of a bloody mary mix? No. JetBlue’s better legroom in Economy, IFE screens, free WiFi, and everything Mint still far exceeds even these promises of a First Class in Allegiant and a silly drink mix. Oh, were you being sarcastic? Sure hope so.

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