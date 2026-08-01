British Airways Gives Passengers A Value Score From 0 To 105 — It Can Decide Meals, Upgrades And Waitlists [Roundup]

United

Houston (IAH) will be the next hub to get the new elevated 787, following the initial rollout in SFO.

IAH to London Heathrow (LHR)

IAH to São Paulo (GRU)

IAH to Tokyo Narita (NRT)

IAH to Sydney (SYD)

The new 787s will begin flying from IAH at the end of October.

— JonNYC (@xJonNYC) July 31, 2026