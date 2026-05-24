California Hotel Clerk Sees Israeli Passports, Calls Guests ‘Zionist Baby Killers’ — Then Posts The Video Himself

A hotel employee at Oceanpoint Ranch in Cambria, California confronted guests checking in over their Israeli passports, and decided to film his interaction with the the customers as he confronted them as ‘Zionists’ and ‘baby killers’.

The event took place on Thursday night, with the employee declaring “Free Palestine!” The woman in the video tells him that hotel staff should be ‘neutral’ and professional with guests, keeping their politics out of interactions.

Someone the clerk thought filming and posting the video of this behavior would make him look.. good? He challenged the guests about Israel, Zionism, and whether they had served in the Israeli military and killed babies and children. (When they ask him if he knows what Zionism means it’s not clear tha the does.) The guests largely remained calm. The property reports that the employee is no longer working there and says they have apologized to the guests.

ISRAELI ZIONISTS IN Cambria, CA… DM for further details and full confrontation.

I've NEVER stared into the soul of the devil like I did tonight IDF soldier child killer stays at a hotel in Cambria. The woman (dual citizen of Israel) proceeds to confront me after I see FREE pic.twitter.com/XragfLdVsp — Johann Spischak (@SDGMasterglass) May 23, 2026

Zionism was the movement to create a Jewish nation, and since 1948 has meant support for the existence of Israel as a Jewish state.

Many Americans aren’t comfortable with a religious state. The U.S. was founded explicitly not to be one. But few question the existence of Muslim states. There are 57 of those, according to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. 27 have Islam as state religion. Iran, Pakistan, Mauritania, and Afghanistan all have ‘Islamic’ in the names of their countries. So it’s not clear why ‘Zionism’ is called out for criticism.

Syria generated far less of an outcry, though it was the most devastating Arab catastrophe of the modern era, forcing more than 13 million people from their homes. There were at least over 306,000 civilian deaths between 2011 and 2021, though some estimates place this several times higher. And Palestinians in particular were brutalized by the Assad regime, cutting off food and medicine to Palestinian refugees and using starvation as an explicit tool of war.

Sudan is an Arab League state, and the victims in Darfur are overwhelmingly Muslim. If “stop genocide” was a genuine principle, Sudan would central. 22 million Yemenis are in need of humanitarian assistance, including 5.2 million refugees forced from their homes and 2.2 million malnourished children. Bombings and Iranian proxy warfare generate little outrage. Why is that? And then there’s the Taliban in Afghanistan and surely under a ‘you break you it you buy it’ principle there should be U.S. activist outrage over crimes against humanity perpetrated on woman and girls there! A new law liberalizes child marriage. And did you know that Palestinian refugees in Lebanon are barred from work in dozens of professions and banned from owning property?

When Arab states rejected the idea of a Palestinian State and invaded the newly-formed Israel, many Palestinians left their homes (and these were mostly not owned lands). They expected to return once Israel had been defeated. Now Palestinian leaders insist on a right of return, and have rejected every offer of a Palestinian state that offers as much as 98% of the land requested (and additional land swaps to compensate for the other 2%). But that right of return to Israel naturally isn’t something Israel can accept, because Israelis would be outnumbered.

The activists working in hotels, accosting guests, Palestinians matter selectively to single out Israelis and Jews. Yet Israel is a democracy, and Arabs who stayed when Israel invaded became citizens and vote. Women’s rights are respected. Gay rights are respected. That’s not the case across the Arab world.

I do not support every tactic or incident that’s been carried out by the government of Israel (I don’t support all of them carried out by the United States, either). There are strategic and tactical mistakes, and I wrote on this blog two and a half years ago that there needed to be some measure in response – to vigorously pursue security, and avoid any temptation for vengeance.

War is hell. And there are civilian consequences. But the ratio of civilian to combatant casualties in the Israeli response to October 7th is extremely low by historic standards. So my question to any activist whose starting point is something other than ethnic cleansing of Jews ‘from the River to the Sea’ is, what response to October 7th that would provide for Israel’s security would they have supported? What response that would have been acceptable to residents, keeping in mind the U.S.’s own response to 9/11?