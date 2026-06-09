Capital One Confirms Washington Dulles Lounge Will Partially Close From July 9 Until Fall

The Capital One lounge at Washington Dulles airport will partially close for renovations on July 9th. They’ll keep open the grab and go and coffee bar areas, but the buffet, bar and seating areas won’t be available again until early fall.

A Capital One spokesperson confirms to me,

Starting July 9, 2026, the Capital One Lounge at IAD will temporarily transition to a limited-service model to accommodate essential infrastructure and ventilation upgrades. At Capital One, we are consistently listening to our customers, and these necessary structural enhancements are being made to improve temperature consistency and maintain a safe, comfortable guest environment year-round. As the construction will take place throughout the seating areas, interior seating and bar service will be temporarily unavailable. During this time, the lounge will remain open with a modified guest experience centered around elevated Grab-and-Go offerings, premium refreshments, and curated food and beverage experiences. Guests will continue to have access to the cafe area to enjoy full-service coffee bar offerings, tea, canned beverages, and select menu items available through a dedicated food service area. Ritual Cart programming will continue with rotating specialty offerings and guests will have access to limited, cafe-style seating located just outside of the lounge.

This lounge is not yet three years old. Among airport authority construction planning materials I did find a project to address “Capital One Lounge Emergency Exit Stairs” but the closure is otherwise news to me. When I was last at this lounge a few months back, it did rather seem hot.

I like the lounge. It’s directly past TSA PreCheck at Dulles. It’s a special space at the base of the airport’s old control tower. And the grab ‘n go is good. But, of course, it’s not large enough. Losing this lounge for a few months matters because Capital One’s airport footprint is small: Dallas – Fort Worth; Washington Dulles; Denver; Las Vegas; New York JFK; Washington National and New York LaGuardia. Nonetheless, being able to stop in for barista-made coffee, juices, sandwiches and other snacks on the way to your gate during construction is a good accommodation during necessary work.