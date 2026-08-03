Capital One’s LaGuardia Lounge Won “Most Instagrammable” — But Which Bank Airport Lounges Are Actually Best?

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Capital One Landing New York LaGuardia wins Airport Food & Beverage Hospitality Conference & Awards 2026 ‘most Instagrammable airport location of the year’.

It’s a nice space, but honestly it’s the food more than the aesthetic. So much more meaningful, but getting less coverage (because ‘Instagrammable’ is more viral) the LaGuardia Landing also won ‘Airport Lounge Food & Beverage Offer Of The Year’ award.

Capital One Landings at New York LaGuardia and Washington National have the best food – both ordered to your table, and at the tapas bar.

I’d say that Capital One’s New York JFK lounge is the best traditional bank lounge – I love the cheesemonger, and their coffee and to go area has Ess-a-Bagels, lox, pastrami, smoked whitefish and more.

But Chase’s New York LaGuardia, Philadelphia, and Dallas – Fort Worth lounges are genuinely excellent. They’re large spaces, attractively-designed (LaGuardia is underground but still stunning), with whimsical options (from spa elements, to video games or a whiskey bar), and I much like QR-code ordering of food and their buffet. I just wish they were using a better grind of meat in their burgers.

Chase Sapphire Lounge DFW

Chase Sapphire Lounge DFW

but still stunning), with whimsical options (from spa elements, to video games or a whiskey bar), and I much like QR-code ordering of food and their buffet. I just wish they were using a better grind of meat in their burgers. Amex has the biggest lounge footprint. I like the ‘Blue Roast’ coffee setups at New York JFK, Seattle, and Salt Lake City but otherwise these couldn’t possibly be more mid.

Centurion Lounge Denver

Centurion Lounge LaGuardia

Which card you want (assuming you’re only going to get one of the premium cards offering access to proprietary bank lounges, not all three like me) probably depends on where you live or at least where you travel most.

The value of lounge access depends heavily on your ability to actually use the lounge! If you’re primarily flying between Salt Lake City and Houston, it makes a lot more sense to get an Amex Platinum for lounge access than it does to get a Chase Sapphire Reserve (though Sapphire Reserve is a much stronger card for actual spending rewards).

In New York, I’d pick Capital One (because of the JFK lounge and LaGuardia landings, best at both airports). In D.C. I’d pick Capital One (because of the DCA Landing and Dulles lounge, though the Dulles lounge is currently ‘grab and go only’ while work is being done in the space).



Bar at the 24-Hour Capital One Lounge JFK

If you’re hub-captive to an airline you probably want access to that airline’s lounges, if only for reservations assistance during irregular operations. At DFW I’d probably want the Citi Executive card, though the best of the bank lounges is Chase’s (due to size, and because the Capital One lounge is showing wear and the food there isn’t as good as it used to be).



Chase Sapphire Lounge DFW

I suspect in Miami once the Chase lounge opens there it’ll greatly exceed the current Amex offering. Apparently Capital One did not even bid on the space. I’m really looking forward to the Cuban coffee bar at the Chase lounge Miami. In the end, though, the best bank lounges are the ones you’ll actually use most.

For rates and fees of the American Express Platinum Card®, click here.

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