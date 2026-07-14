Captain Sully Reveals Alzheimer’s Diagnosis—‘Miracle On The Hudson’ Hero Says ‘We Will Be Courageous Together’

by Gary Leff

Captain Sully just announced that he has Alzheimer’s.

He’s the man who brought US Airways flight 1549 safely down into the Hudson River on January 15, 2009 after a double bird strike, allowing everyone on board to get off safely.

He was later unanimously confirmed by the Senate as President Biden’s pick to be U.S. representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization, with the rank of ambassador. He retired from US Airways after 30 years of flying in 2010, and was portrayed by Tom Hanks in a movie version of the fateful flight for which he became famous.

Chesley Sullenberger reports that it’s ‘early stage’ Alzheimer’s.

For now, this means a name may not come easily to me, I forget a story I have recently told, or I don’t sleep as well, but I am in the beginning of this long journey.

He plans to become outspoken about the disease, drawing on the ‘courage’ that was shown with flight 1549 ‘battle this disease.’


Credit: Greg Lam Pak Ng, via Wikimedia Commons (image upscaled)

The movie Sully wasn’t very good on the whole, but the entire thing was worth it for the flight sequence.

Two years ago, Sullenberger narrated a “minute by minute replay” of what happened January 15, 2009. I still remember watching on TV in my office, with baited breath as the aircraft slowly appeared to descend into the water while passengers waited to hopefully be rescued.

Here are five surprising things you may not have known about the incident and its aftermath.

Topics on this page
Chesley SullenbergerAlzheimer's diseaseDoug ParkerUS Airways Flight 1549American ExpressInternational Civil Aviation OrganizationJoe BidenLas VegasNew YorkTempeTom HanksUnited States SenateVital VegasWikimedia Commons
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About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  5. Sully is a good person but highly accusatory towards doctors. He wrongly believes that sepsis is like an altimeter that points to a number. When it points a certain way, it’s sepsis. It is not so clear cut that way. His anti-sepsis campaign and blaming it on doctors is just like blaming him for US1549. That is really weird.

    The correct way is for the general public to be aware of sepsis and to not blow it off thinking it’s nothing to be concerned about. On the other hand, Alzheimer’s often causes lack of judgment, which Sully has about sepsis.

    Here’s to Sully. It was great flying on 1/15/2009.

  6. Welp, we made it 5 comments before someone decided to besmirch our hero. (Honestly, better than I expected for this site.)

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