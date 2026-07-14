Captain Sully Reveals Alzheimer’s Diagnosis—‘Miracle On The Hudson’ Hero Says ‘We Will Be Courageous Together’

Captain Sully just announced that he has Alzheimer’s.

He’s the man who brought US Airways flight 1549 safely down into the Hudson River on January 15, 2009 after a double bird strike, allowing everyone on board to get off safely.

He was later unanimously confirmed by the Senate as President Biden’s pick to be U.S. representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization, with the rank of ambassador. He retired from US Airways after 30 years of flying in 2010, and was portrayed by Tom Hanks in a movie version of the fateful flight for which he became famous.

Chesley Sullenberger reports that it’s ‘early stage’ Alzheimer’s.

For now, this means a name may not come easily to me, I forget a story I have recently told, or I don’t sleep as well, but I am in the beginning of this long journey.

He plans to become outspoken about the disease, drawing on the ‘courage’ that was shown with flight 1549 ‘battle this disease.’



Credit: Greg Lam Pak Ng, via Wikimedia Commons (image upscaled)

The movie Sully wasn’t very good on the whole, but the entire thing was worth it for the flight sequence.

Two years ago, Sullenberger narrated a “minute by minute replay” of what happened January 15, 2009. I still remember watching on TV in my office, with baited breath as the aircraft slowly appeared to descend into the water while passengers waited to hopefully be rescued.

Relive the minute-by-minute replay of Flight 1549, a day that demanded the best of humanity and teamwork. Join me in remembering this pivotal moment on its 15th anniversary. Part 2 coming soon. #CaptSully #News #Flight1549 #MiracleOnTheHudson #15thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/Aa11nx5IiB — Sully Sullenberger (@Captsully) January 15, 2024

Here are five surprising things you may not have known about the incident and its aftermath.

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