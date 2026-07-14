Captain Sully Reveals Alzheimer’s Diagnosis—‘Miracle On The Hudson’ Hero Says ‘We Will Be Courageous Together’

Captain Sully just announced that he has Alzheimer’s.
He’s the man who brought US Airways flight 1549 safely down into the Hudson River on January 15, 2009 after a double bird strike, allowing everyone on board to get off safely.
He was later unanimously confirmed by the Senate as President Biden’s pick to be U.S. representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization, with the rank of ambassador. He retired from US Airways after 30 years of flying in 2010, and was portrayed by Tom Hanks in a movie version of the fateful flight for which he became famous.
Chesley Sullenberger reports that it’s ‘early stage’ Alzheimer’s.
For now, this means a name may not come easily to me, I forget a story I have recently told, or I don’t sleep as well, but I am in the beginning of this long journey.
He plans to become outspoken about the disease, drawing on the ‘courage’ that was shown with flight 1549 ‘battle this disease.’
Credit: Greg Lam Pak Ng, via Wikimedia Commons (image upscaled)
The movie Sully wasn’t very good on the whole, but the entire thing was worth it for the flight sequence.
Two years ago, Sullenberger narrated a “minute by minute replay” of what happened January 15, 2009. I still remember watching on TV in my office, with baited breath as the aircraft slowly appeared to descend into the water while passengers waited to hopefully be rescued.
Relive the minute-by-minute replay of Flight 1549, a day that demanded the best of humanity and teamwork. Join me in remembering this pivotal moment on its 15th anniversary. Part 2 coming soon. #CaptSully #News #Flight1549 #MiracleOnTheHudson #15thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/Aa11nx5IiB
— Sully Sullenberger (@Captsully) January 15, 2024
Here are five surprising things you may not have known about the incident and its aftermath.
- Cabin crew didn’t know they hadn’t landed on the ground until they opened the aircraft door and saw water.
- Passengers on the flight were given top tier elite status for a year.
- When US Airways CEO Doug Parker traveled to New York after US Airways 1549 crashed into the Hudson he left his briefcase in the parking garage – and they had to evacuate US Airways headquarters in Tempe thinking it was a bomb.
- Parker had been in a meeting with American Express when it happened. Amex was going to increase the holdback on credit card charges, withholding payments from customers as a bigger cushion against risk of the airline’s bankruptcy. That could have pushed them into bankruptcy. But he got pulled out of the meeting before they could deliver the message.
- Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas created a Miracle On The Hudson cocktail. At the time my first thought was, while the plane may have ‘gone in the drink’ surely nobody believes that the water in the Hudson is blue?
New Flights restaurant @MiracleMileLV Shops has a blue cocktail called "Miracle on the Hudson" featuring a small plastic airplane floating in it. pic.twitter.com/HL3BPDgQNO
— Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) August 16, 2019
Comments
Sully you will always be my hero!
Godspeed Hero!
Hero indeed!
Damn. That sucks. He and his crew are my heroes.
Sully is a good person but highly accusatory towards doctors. He wrongly believes that sepsis is like an altimeter that points to a number. When it points a certain way, it’s sepsis. It is not so clear cut that way. His anti-sepsis campaign and blaming it on doctors is just like blaming him for US1549. That is really weird.
The correct way is for the general public to be aware of sepsis and to not blow it off thinking it’s nothing to be concerned about. On the other hand, Alzheimer’s often causes lack of judgment, which Sully has about sepsis.
Here’s to Sully. It was great flying on 1/15/2009.
Welp, we made it 5 comments before someone decided to besmirch our hero. (Honestly, better than I expected for this site.)