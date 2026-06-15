Chase Confirms Ink Plus 5x Office Supply Bonus Category Not Ending After Mistaken Email

Earlier today an email went out to Chase Ink Plus cardmembers which seemed to suggest that the card would no longer earn 5 points per dollar at office supply stores. That is not the case.

Chase cannot help itself with all these “enhancements” Ink Plus is losing 5x @ office supplies @garyleff @Drofcredit pic.twitter.com/BHCAIubU8e — Saianel (@saianel) June 15, 2026

While I was checking in with Chase about the potential change to this legacy card which is no longer avialable to new customers, I saw additonal reporting at Doctor of Credit and at Frequent Miler suggesting a benefit end date of October 1, 2026.

Naturally this raised questions about whether cardmembers with products like the still-available Ink Case card which earns 5x on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year would also see an elimination of the 5x accelerator category.

One could imagine Chase wanted to eliminate this bonus category because it’s one that cardmemebrs have leveraged significantly over the years. However, Chase tells me,

Today’s email to Ink Business Plus cardmembers included inaccurate information about the 5x earn on office supply stores and internet/cable/phone services benefit. To be clear: there has been no change to this earn category.

According to the spokesperson, “cardmembers will receive an email with the accurate information as soon as possible.”

We don’t know how this mistaken email happened – whether it’s just a marketing error, or if it was something under considering that still may come in the future. But it’s not something that Chase meant to roll out.