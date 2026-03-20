Chase Just Brought Back A 100,000-Point Ink Business Preferred Bonus

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Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (See rates and fees)

Chase is back with a 100,000 bonus point offer for the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card:



Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.



British Airways Business Class

That’s huge, and you can redeem them through Chase’s portal or transfer them to partners including:

Star Alliance: United Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Air Canada Aeroplan

United Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Air Canada Aeroplan oneworld: British Airways, Iberia

British Airways, Iberia SkyTeam: Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Non-alliance: Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards, JetBlue, Aer Lingus

Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards, JetBlue, Aer Lingus Hotels: World of Hyatt, Marriott Bonvoy, IHG One Rewards



Park Hyatt St. Kitts

It’s a $95 annual fee that offers strong earn for your spend – 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year.

Since they may limit you to earning only one bonus per lifetime on this particular card, now is the perfect time to apply because of its 100,000 point initial bonus offer.

The new cardmember bonus may not be available to you if you have ever had this card. We may also consider factors pertinent to your business in determining your bonus eligibility.

I’ve seen times where ‘5/24’ did not apply to this card, especially during periods with an elevated offer, but I don’t have data points on this year. For the past several years most customers wouldn’t be approved if they’d opened five or more new cards within the previous 24 months. One nice thing about the product, though, is that getting approved generally hasn’t added to your 5/24 total.

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card