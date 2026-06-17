Chase Made Sapphire Preferred Better, But Ultimate Rewards No Longer Looks As Safe

Here’s something that’s been on my mind. I like the new Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh. I think it is a real improvement for most cardmembers. But I worry about what it says for the future of the currency.

What’s good:



The card is going to earn more points in categories that matter, like short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo as well as gas stations and EV charging.

And it now has a hotel credit that’s bigger than the card’s annual fee, with no minimum night stay to use it.

The givebacks were the 10% annual bonus on points earned, and 1:1 Hyatt transfers (which move to 4:3, but are still 1:1 for Sapphire Reserve). I think the good outweighs the bad here for most cardmembers.

Hyatt was historically a major value play for Chase points



But those points aren’t worth what they were just a month ago



And the truth is that relatively few cardmembers transferred to Hyatt – United transfers and Chase portal bookings were much bigger.

What really strikes me about the Hyatt transfer ratio change is ‘breaking the buck.’Previously, Chase points transfers were all 1:1. It’s concerning that they no longer feel that’s an anchor.

I follow the internal math, that if they’re giving customers more points they can’t have those points used at par for their most expensive redemption. Hyatt charges more for points than other partners.

Yet I can’t help but view Ultimate Rewards as less of a reserve currency because until a year ago the points themselves had never really been devalued.

Chase has reduced points value redeeming for travel through their portal.

They introduced Points Boost which was supposed to compensate, giving occasionally even greater value (when travel options are available to Chase at a discount) but we’ve already seen multiple rounds of devaluation of Points Boost such as The Edit hotels going from a flat 2 cent per point redemptions to those being quite rare.

And if they can now adjust transfer ratios, who’s to say Hyatt will be the last? Could we see more shifting either when a give points price goes up or when Chase is unhappy with its redemption costs overall?

The move away from strict 1:1 transfers also underscores how bad a value some transfers are. I sort of understood 1:1 transfers from Chase to IHG Rewards when all points transfers were 1:1. But now there’s no excuse! An IHG point is generously worth about half a cent apiece. The basic IHG Premier card earns 3 points per dollar on general spending. Chase’s premium Sapphire Reserve only transfers at 1 Ultimate Rewards points to 1 IHG point.

Chase no longer feels beholden to 1:1 ratios so it is inexcusable to leave IHG at 1:1. It is inexcusable to leave Marriott at 1:1, too, except that’s also the poor ratio at which Amex Membership Rewards points transfer to Marriott. If we’re going to break the 1:1 anchor then the effect on consumers should move in both directions, not just drive down Chase’s blended average redemption cost.