Chase Raises World Of Hyatt Credit Card Offer With A Rare 15,000-Point Boost

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Chase has increased the initial bonus offer for The World Of Hyatt Credit Card (See rates and fees) by 15,000 points. The headline bonus is now to earn up to 75,000 Bonus Points:

Earn 45,000 Bonus Points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.



Plus, up to 30,000 more Bonus Points by earning 2 Bonus Points total per $1 spent in the first 6 months from account opening on purchases that normally earn 1 Bonus Point, on up to $15,000 spent.



Park Hyatt St. Kitts

I keep and use The World Of Hyatt Credit Card because of the credit towards status:

5 annual elite qualifying nights as a cardmember



2 additional elite qualifying nights for every $5,000 spend each year



And spending $15,000 on the card is a no-brainer because that also earns an additional category 1-4 free night, in addition to points earned for the spend, and in addition to the category 1-4 free night cardmembers receive each year after renewal.



Park Hyatt London

The card is strong for Hyatt spend (4x on Hyatt purchases) and earns 2x at restaurants and on direct airline purchases as well as on local transit and commuting and on fitness club and gym memberships. I use it to pay for Hyatt stays. And this is an unusually good offer for a card they generally feel they don’t need to make big up front bonus offers for.

Hyatt is a smaller chain than Marriott and IHG (which Chase also have as cobrand partners), but the Hyatt card hits above its weight because it’s well-integrated into the program itself and really helps earn status – which is the key differentiator for Hyatt compared to other hotel programs.

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