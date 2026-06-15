Chase Sapphire Preferred 100,000 Point Bonus Is Live, So Are Changes To Hyatt Transfers

Last week, Chase announced a refresh of their $95 annual fee Sapphire Preferred Card.

As I predicted, card launches and refreshes are often accompanied by limited-time bonus offers. The card’s new features go into effect today, and Chase is offering new cardmembers 100,000 points after spending $5,000 in the first three months.

Points-earning: 3x on dining, streaming, and online grocery; 2x on all travel (but 5x if booked through Chase Travel); plus 5x on Lyft and Peleton. And now 3x on gas stations and EV charging, and 3x on vacation homes at Airbnb/Vrbo and other top platforms.

3x on dining, streaming, and online grocery; 2x on all travel (but 5x if booked through Chase Travel); plus 5x on Lyft and Peleton. And now 3x on gas stations and EV charging, and 3x on vacation homes at Airbnb/Vrbo and other top platforms. Hotel credit: $100 Chase Travel hotel credit each anniversary year, with no night minimum. That’s up from $50 previously.

$100 Chase Travel hotel credit each anniversary year, with no night minimum. That’s up from $50 previously. Points transfers and travel redemptions: Transfers to Hyatt are reduced from 1:1 to 4:3. (Existing cardmembers keep 1:1 Hyatt transfers through October 1. There’s no change to 1:1 transfers for Sapphire Reserve and Reserve Business cardmembers.) Use your points to pay for travel through Chase’s portal or transfer to travel partners including: Star Alliance: United MileagePlus, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, Air Canada Aeroplan

oneworld: British Airways Executive Club, Iberia Plus

SkyTeam: Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

Non-alliance: Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards, Aer Lingus AerClub, JetBlue TrueBlue Hotels: World of Hyatt, Marriott Bonvoy, IHG One Rewards, Wyndham Rewards

Transfers to Hyatt are reduced from 1:1 to 4:3. (Existing cardmembers keep 1:1 Hyatt transfers through October 1. There’s no change to 1:1 transfers for Sapphire Reserve and Reserve Business cardmembers.)

They’ve added up to $120 every four years on Global Entry, Precheck, or Nexus, removed the card’s 10% anniversary bonus, and leaned in further with travel protections.

This was the original ‘it’ card for travelers 15 years ago, with transferrable points and double points on travel and dining, plus a metal card. The annual fee hasn’t ever gone up from $95, which is surprising. The new value proposition is an improvement for most. For me, it wouldn’t work.

Hyatt has been one of the real unique values of the Chase Ultimate Rewards program. I’ve transferred more Chase points to Hyatt than any other partner. I am not reflective of the majority of cardmembers, who when redeeming for travel use the Chase portal and spend points against paid trips and when transferring to a partner program overwhelmingly choose United. I’m glad I have the more premium card (though it’s possible to have both, and move Sapphire Preferred points to Sapphire Reserve and still get 1:1 transfers with Hyatt).