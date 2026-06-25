Chase’s Tiny Phoenix Sapphire Lounge Is Expanding — America’s Smallest Bank Lounge To Roughly Double In Size

Chase is enlarging their Phoenix airport Sapphire lounge. It’s currently the smallest U.S. bank lounge at just 3,500 square feet and room for 78 passengers, although no lounge ever supports as many passengers as there are seats – a group of 3 takes up a table for four, a solo passenger puts their bags on a seat. So there’s really not much space here today.

The lounge, in Terminal 4 near gates D11-D18, has a wraparound bar and an “indoor patio” that opens to the corridor of the concourse. Instead of QR code ordering of hot food, it’s got an Airstream you walk up to and order from. There are two bathrooms, no showers, and they actually have a reaelly good reservations process through the Chase app so you can prebook entry and not wait in long lines.

The airport has shared internal work updates showing the work being done on this space.

Overnight work June 21-25 behind temporary construction walls. This involves and activities including Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing; demolition and salvage; and layout of millwork and power.

They’re explicit that this is for “TI 26-027 Sapphire Lounge Expansion T4S1.”

Walls in place are expected continuosly through September 2026, so that’s the best estimate for the construction window though completion could be delayed.

It’s not clear exactly how much additional space is being added, though roughly it looks like it may be doubling the lounge’s current size. That’s still small, but would be a fantastic addition. There’s also no indication whether there would be any changes to the current lounge operation, such as the reservation system once the space is larger (Chase doesn’t offer this at any of their lounges larger than this one – even the Las Vegas lounge which is almost as tiny.)

Phoenix airport is also going to get a separate future Terminal 3 lounge. The north concourse is adding 173,000 square feet, six gates, and a mezzanine lounge with an exterior terrace, with at least core and shell delivery expected in 2027.



Credit: Phoenix Airport

The lounge space will be 10,000 square feet, and with Chase and American Express already offering lounges in the airport that creates an opening hopefully for Capital One.