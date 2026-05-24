Chicago O’Hare Bathroom Video Is So Bad It Makes Crowded Airport Lounges Look Like Luxury [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- When I complain about crowded airport lounges, with lines to get in, being not luxury – it’s all relative. The comparison for most isn’t whether the lounge meets some external standard… it’s ‘compared to the terminal’. So at Chicago O’Hare there’s this. Often people just want a clean bathroom.
Hello @fly2ohare T2 @AmericanAir 🫣🫣🫣 pic.twitter.com/dMXO5AGowE
— Rajjick 🛫 (@fergusonrodrick) May 23, 2026
- Reminder that the Emirates Airbus A380 first class cabin is actually mid. (It’s just the shower that makes it special, the amenities, and the food and beverage program.) HT: Paul H
- This was kind of funny, especially the last line.
- Airport Weirdo “a crowd-sourced gallery of funny and weird people spotted in airports.”
- Jumping in Hilton’s Homewood Suites elevator will cost you $1,000.
Oh my
by
u/pmodern2000 in
Hilton
- What it’s like to fly Air Force One.
Air Force One is the most famous plane in the world. With three floors, a fully-functional operating room, and a kitchen that can feed 100 people at once, there's not much the plane can't do. But what's it like to fly with the president on his signature aircraft? Is it stressful?… pic.twitter.com/qF1EUxCTO5
— Morning Wire (@MorningWire) May 23, 2026
- Mother Blames American Airlines for Missing ‘Last’ Moments with Son Before Military Deployment TSA should issue gate passes everywhere, not just a handful of airports (which usually want them hoping for more shopping and retail spend). But if it’s important enough to go to the press, it’s probably worth buying a refundable ticket, going through security, and cancelling the ticket prior to scheduled departure. I know, I know, this isn’t allowed but if you’re truly valuing this as a possible ‘last moment with your child’ you’ll do it anyway.
- Even defenders of fake service animals should agree that their human should buy enough space for their animal, rather than having them sit in the foot space that belongs to another passenger, right? And that airlines should actually enforce this?
@AmericanAir I do not do dogs! I should not be forced to fly with one this size! This is simply unacceptable—I have to check my bag that can’t fit under the seat but folk can fly with a dog this size! pic.twitter.com/ihVhQ4TywD
— Patrick J. Walker (@pastorpwalker) May 22, 2026
Comments
But have you ever been in an airport restroom and waited for 10+ minutes for a stall to open up, and literally nobody leaves? This has happened to me more than once, it’s insane.