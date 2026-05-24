Chicago O’Hare Bathroom Video Is So Bad It Makes Crowded Airport Lounges Look Like Luxury [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

  • When I complain about crowded airport lounges, with lines to get in, being not luxury – it’s all relative. The comparison for most isn’t whether the lounge meets some external standard… it’s ‘compared to the terminal’. So at Chicago O’Hare there’s this. Often people just want a clean bathroom.

  • Reminder that the Emirates Airbus A380 first class cabin is actually mid. (It’s just the shower that makes it special, the amenities, and the food and beverage program.) HT: Paul H

  • This was kind of funny, especially the last line.

  • Airport Weirdo “a crowd-sourced gallery of funny and weird people spotted in airports.”

  • Jumping in Hilton’s Homewood Suites elevator will cost you $1,000.

    Oh my
    by
    u/pmodern2000 in
    Hilton

  • What it’s like to fly Air Force One.

  • Mother Blames American Airlines for Missing ‘Last’ Moments with Son Before Military Deployment TSA should issue gate passes everywhere, not just a handful of airports (which usually want them hoping for more shopping and retail spend). But if it’s important enough to go to the press, it’s probably worth buying a refundable ticket, going through security, and cancelling the ticket prior to scheduled departure. I know, I know, this isn’t allowed but if you’re truly valuing this as a possible ‘last moment with your child’ you’ll do it anyway.

  • Even defenders of fake service animals should agree that their human should buy enough space for their animal, rather than having them sit in the foot space that belongs to another passenger, right? And that airlines should actually enforce this?

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. But have you ever been in an airport restroom and waited for 10+ minutes for a stall to open up, and literally nobody leaves? This has happened to me more than once, it’s insane.

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