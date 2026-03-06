Citi Brings Back Its Biggest AAdvantage Business Card Bonus — 75,000 Miles and the $99 Fee Waived For 12 Months

I receive compensation for content and many links on this blog. Be aware that websites may earn compensation when a customer clicks on a link, when an application is approved, or when an account is opened. Citibank is an advertising partner of this site, as is American Express, Chase, and Capital One. Any opinions expressed in this post are my own, and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by my advertising partners. I do not write about all credit cards that are available -- instead focusing on miles, points, and cash back (and currencies that can be converted into the same). Terms apply to the offers and benefits listed on this page.

The Citi® / AAdvantage BusinessTM World Elite Mastercard® [See rates and fees] has an offer for a limited time, which brings back the biggest offer for this card:

Earn 75,000 American Airlines AAdvantage bonus miles after spending $5,000 in purchases within the first 5 months of account opening.

Previously the offer was 65,000 AAdvantage miles, so this is a 10,000 mile improvement. The card’s $99 annual fee is waived for the first 12 months – something issuers sometimes drop when increasing the bonus. Not so here!

The card offers first checked bag on domestic American Airlines itineraries (along with up to four companions on the same reservation). There’s preferred boarding on American Airlines flights as well.

The key, though, is that you become eligible for full participation in the AAdvantage Business progam.

In addition to earning AAdvantage miles for travel booked with an AAdvantage Business account attached, you separately earn 1 point per dollar for the business account which can then be transferred to eligible member accounts (including your own).

And this card lets the traveler earn an additional loyalty point per dollar spent on tickets.

Furthermore, many cardmembers get offered the ability to have both the primary cardmember and authorized users on the account earn Loyalty Points for authorized cardmember spending. That lets you ‘double dip’ on status-earning from the same spend.

Generally, Citi allows card approvals no more than once every 8 days and not more than twice every 65 days. This card’s bonus isn’t available if you’ve had an initial bonus on it in the past 48 months. Note that you can earn the bonus even if you have other American Airlines AAdvantage cards.

Citi business cards also usually don’t count towards Chase’s 5/24 calculations as well, which is one reason I like new business cards.

Historically the card has been quite generous with approvals readers, based on the feedback I’ve gotten.

There’s a survey out there about refreshing the card, with a higher annual fee so getting it now and with its biggest-ever mileage bonus could be really opportune.

Citi® / AAdvantage BusinessTM World Elite Mastercard®