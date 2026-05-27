Citi Cardholders Have 3 Days To Stack A $50 Hotel Deal With Up To $300 In Annual Credits

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This is a pretty good deal. Citi Travel is offering cardmembers $50 off a hotel booking of $300 through May 29, 2026 at 11:59pm Eastern. This offer is stackable with the Citi Strata Premier and Citi Strata Elite annual hotel credits (provided the terms for those are also met).

Citi Strata EliteSM Card (see rates and fees) offers up to $300 off a hotel stay of two nights or more when booked through cititravel.com each calendar year.

Citi Strata Premier® Card (see rates and fees) offers $100 off a single hotel stay of $500 or more (excluding taxes and fees) when booked through cititravel.com.

I’ve found that Citi Travel can actually beat direct booked hotel rates, though it’s a third party reservation which means you aren’t guaranteed points and elite benefits (earlier this year I booked a Marriott with my Strata Elite credit and had them add my number at check-in for club lounge access).