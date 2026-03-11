Citi Strata Elite Arrives In A Premium Box — But The Real Value Is 75,000 Points And Faster American Airlines Miles

I receive compensation for content and many links on this blog. Be aware that websites may earn compensation when a customer clicks on a link, when an application is approved, or when an account is opened. Citibank is an advertising partner of this site, as is American Express, Chase, and Capital One. Any opinions expressed in this post are my own, and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by my advertising partners. I do not write about all credit cards that are available -- instead focusing on miles, points, and cash back (and currencies that can be converted into the same). Terms apply to the offers and benefits listed on this page.
I’ve earned a big initial bonus, and have been making the most out of all of the credits that come with the Citi Strata EliteSM Card (See rates and fees.) They’re offering 75,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
Obviously it’s not the box that’s the appeal of the card. But they want to make clear that this is a premium product, and it makes an impression.
The first thing I’m actually interested in right now is the 75,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months of account opening. Current Strata Premier and Prestige customers are not excluded.
American Airlines Boeing 787-9
If the 75,000 points are worth roughly $1,125 and the credits another easy $1,200 that’s $2,325 during the first cardmember year – not even including benefits like Priority Pass (which includes two guests) plus Priority Pass for authorized cardmembers as well; protections like Trip Cancellation and Trip Interruption coverage, Trip Delay coverage, and Lost or Damaged Luggage; and four American Airlines Admirals Club passes each year.
For the card’s Splurge credit I’ll just buy an American Airlines ticket. I do that anyway. And the $300 hotel credit is easy to use – I just won’t use it when I want to apply elite benefits (since it’s a travel portal booking). And points can be transferred to:
- oneworld: American Airlines AAdvantage, Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, Malaysia Airlines Enrich, Qantas Frequent Flyer, Qatar Airways Privilege Club
- Star Alliance: Avianca LifeMiles, EVA Air Infinity MileageLands, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, Thai Airways Royal Orchid Plus, Turkish Airlines Miles & Smiles
- SkyTeam: Aeromexico Club Premier, Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
- Non-alliance: Emirates Skywards, Etihad Guest, JetBlue TrueBlue
- Hotels: Leading Hotels of the World Leaders Club, Accor ALL – Accor Live Limitless, Choice Hotels Choice Privileges, Preferred Hotels I Prefer, Wyndham Hotels Wyndham Rewards
American Airlines Boeing 787-9P Flagship Preferred Suite
Citi Strata EliteSM Card is an easy win for me with the up front bonus offer, even with the $595 annual fee, especially given the card benefits in this first year.
Comments
But. Not. AA. Status. No LPs. *sigh*
Waiting for the 100k bonus to come back. I’m sure it will make a return appearance
I can’t believe I’m posting about a credit card, but, as someone who takes just three or four round trip flights a year with hotels stays. I took a good hard look at the $595 fee before getting this in November, when the bonus was 100K. Happy to say it has already more than paid for itself
The Splurge and Hotel credits along with the four Admiral’s Club passes, etc, make the card an excellent choice. The fact that they’re on a calendar year basis and not an anniversary year makes it outstanding and an easy yes. I’ve even been able to make the Blacklane credit work for a modest profit.