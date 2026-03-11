Citi Strata Elite Arrives In A Premium Box — But The Real Value Is 75,000 Points And Faster American Airlines Miles

I receive compensation for content and many links on this blog. Be aware that websites may earn compensation when a customer clicks on a link, when an application is approved, or when an account is opened. Citibank is an advertising partner of this site, as is American Express, Chase, and Capital One. Any opinions expressed in this post are my own, and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by my advertising partners. I do not write about all credit cards that are available -- instead focusing on miles, points, and cash back (and currencies that can be converted into the same). Terms apply to the offers and benefits listed on this page.

I’ve earned a big initial bonus, and have been making the most out of all of the credits that come with the Citi Strata EliteSM Card (See rates and fees.) They’re offering 75,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.

Obviously it’s not the box that’s the appeal of the card. But they want to make clear that this is a premium product, and it makes an impression.

The first thing I’m actually interested in right now is the 75,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months of account opening. Current Strata Premier and Prestige customers are not excluded.

Those points transfer to a variety of airline and hotel programs, now even including American AAdvantage. By the way, this card earns AAdvantage miles faster than the American Airlines cards to (even unbonused spend with this card earns 1.5x, versus just 1 mile per dollar with American Airlines cobrands).