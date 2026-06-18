Costco’s $65 InKind Deal Can Turn Into $150 In Restaurant Meals, Or $225 With Referrals [Roundup]

New users stack that with $50 for being referred by an existing user (the referrer gets $25) and you’ve got $150 in restaurant meals for $65. Then refer a spouse or partner and you’re getting another $75 in free food. It’s Free to join if you aren’t already signed up.

Separatly, you earn 20% back in dining credit when you pay your restaurant bill with a credit card through inKind. And there’s another offer to take $25 off a $50+ purchase through the app. If you’re spending $100 or more, split the bill for two discounts!

Here’s more on how this works. I use InKind quite often because my daughter likes going to a nearby brewery and arcade that has a playground and they’re on the app. I just ask the server for the check number, enter it in the app, and pay with my phone.