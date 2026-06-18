Costco’s $65 InKind Deal Can Turn Into $150 In Restaurant Meals, Or $225 With Referrals [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Costco is selling $100 in InKind credit for $65.
New users stack that with $50 for being referred by an existing user (the referrer gets $25) and you’ve got $150 in restaurant meals for $65. Then refer a spouse or partner and you’re getting another $75 in free food. It’s Free to join if you aren’t already signed up.
Separatly, you earn 20% back in dining credit when you pay your restaurant bill with a credit card through inKind. And there’s another offer to take $25 off a $50+ purchase through the app. If you’re spending $100 or more, split the bill for two discounts!
Here’s more on how this works. I use InKind quite often because my daughter likes going to a nearby brewery and arcade that has a playground and they’re on the app. I just ask the server for the check number, enter it in the app, and pay with my phone.
- Marriott’s worst resort – so bad they took the brand’s name off of it – looks like it’ll become a Club Med.
- People will buy anything. Some of you should probably be taking more stuff off planes, out of club lounges, and from hotel rooms and listing them.
It won’t be worth the time for all of you! But when I was in my 20s, signing up for airline small business programs was where weekend beer money came from (two programs used to send an upgrade cert in the welcome kit, you could sign up for new accounts week after week, and the certs would sell on eBay).
- TIL: Disney almost had an Iran-themed resort and EPCOT pavillion funded by the Iranian state. After the Shah was deposed, Morocco funded a more modest exhibit in its place.
- Remember when Uber itself was totally illegal? I’m somewhat surprised there aren’t regulations for food delivery apps dealing with things like refrigeration, or requiring health department certification for drivers. With ghost kitchens on the apps, this probably isn’t even really different – just individuals who aren’t paying the vig to UberEats. We just need credit card merchant-funded offers to subsidize it:
Facebook Marketplace is like the new Uber Eats but for private people. Would you ever order food from somebody you didn’t know? pic.twitter.com/38qRl7oqzd
— Suzee Q (@SusieM414141) June 16, 2026
- I do like the emails I get from Capital One about potential double charges, but this is next level well done – an overtipping email!
Capital One caught a tip adjustment!
by
u/skrishnan37 in
CapitalOne
- In honoring the retirement of Steve Johnson from American Airlines, former CEO Doug Parker writes “I don’t think either of us thought in 1995 that we were going to take that little America West Airlines and eventually turn it into the largest airline in the world” – I do not recall him actually saying before that the airline called American Airlines is now, in fact, America West.
Leave a Reply