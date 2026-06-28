Dave Ramsey Says Only ‘Broke People’ Chase Airline Miles. He’s Wrong About Credit Card Rewards

Earlier this month Dave Ramsey went off on credit card rewards in a poorly thought out rant.

Frank from Asheville said he and his wife use a credit card for groceries, health insurance, medical expenses, and other home expenses. They pay it off monthly, and they earn rewards. Ramsey thinks this is stupid because that’s what broke people do, and airline miles don’t make you a millionaire.

Dave Ramsey: Not a single instance. We studied 10,167 millionaires. The number of them who do what you’re doing is precisely zero. Rich people don’t do what you’re doing. Broke people do. That’s a bad sign. Now, is it going to cause you to go bankrupt? Probably not. But the problem is that you’ve somehow used your decision-making framework around money to convince yourself that this is a good idea, and that it’s somehow going to get you ahead more than simply investing. Investing is where money comes from. Living on less than you make is where money comes from. Not from trying to trick Citibank. Caller: Mhm. Dave Ramsey: The number of millionaires who became millionaires by adding up all their airline miles is precisely zero. None of them. Not one. Broke people chase airline miles. Seventy-eight percent of airline miles are never redeemed. And yet people spend a lot of brain calories chasing this bullcrap that these rip-off huge banks are screwing America with, and then convince themselves that it’s a good idea to dance to their tune.



Dave Ramsey said broke people chase airline miles. Dave Ramsey: Not a single instance! We studied 10,167 millionaires. The number of them that do what you're doing is precisely zero. Rich people don't do what you're doing. Broke people do. Okay, so that's a bad sign. Now, is it… pic.twitter.com/20dcNejBQj — Ruzy.hl (@0xRuzy) June 27, 2026

If Ramsey surveyed over 10,000 millionaires and found that none of them use credit cards, or that if they do they’re using cards that don’t earn rewards, I’m skeptical though it’s possible there’s selection bias in the sample (‘Dave Ramsey listeners who say they’re millionaires and either do what he tells them to do, or tell him what he wants to hear’).

In fact, he actually has it backwards. Frequent flyer program members skew much better off than average.

40% of active American Airlines AAdvantage members have household income over $100,000 and contribute 61% of the airline’s revenue, with 44% higher average yield and nearly three times the annual flight revenue per customer versus non-members.

Wealthier people use credit cards. According to the Federal Reserve, 97% of adults with income of $100,000 or more have a credit card, versus 46% earning under $25,000. Also, Amex Black Cards exist.

The argument Ramsey is making, in the best possible light, is:



rewards are not a wealth-building strategy because they net you a fraction of what you actually spend



budgeting, saving, earning, and investing are still necessary.

That is not enlightening. Ramsey’s caller was not claiming airline miles replace investing. He was asking whether he should accept rebates on spending he already does. And he should. Airline miles don’t make you a millionaire. But compared with the best available alternative payment method they leave the user better off.

Ramsey’s benchmark is irrelevant. “No one became a millionaire from airline miles” is meaningless. The question is whether they give you incremental value. No one became a millionaire by going to the bathroom or saving $10 with an online coupon. You should still do these things!

There’s no tradeoff between miles and investing. In fact, someone who pays attention to miles is likely to pay attention to their money, too, and to the costs of investing. It’s possible to invest and to take a 2% rebate on spend at the same time. They’re also probably not going to spend money on Dave Ramsey’s courses.

Some card users overspend or revolve balances. And those people should do something different than a consumer who manages their spending well.

The claim about ‘78% of miles are not redeemed’ is sloppy but also irrelevant. Take cash back (and by the way the goal isn’t to spend every dollar you save). One prepandemic estimate was that “Some 15 to 30 percent of all airline miles end up unspent and thus expire.” (Many more programs have eliminated expiring miles since then, which also reduces the percentage that never get used at some margin – a greater percentage of accounts than mileage balances never get used because they don’t earn enough to redeem for real value.)

than never get used because they don’t earn enough to redeem for real value.) That some people don’t use their points doesn’t matter to someone that does (it actually increases overall program value for those who engage regularly in the program).

“Rich people don’t do this” is simply not true. There are centimillionaire readers of this blog I hear from regularly. Plenty of wealthy people care about points, upgrades, private client card benefits, and optimizing their travel. Wealthy people accept discounts, negotiate, and use tax-efficient structures. Miles can buy flexibility, too, just cancel and redeposit your miles – in many programs for free.

But points are more important to people who aren’t (yet) rich, where saving a few thousand dollars is more meaningful!

He says mocks “trying to trick Citibank” but that’s silly. Banks make money on a portfolio basis. They lose money on some customers (who maximize rewards, don’t pay interest) and make money on others. And voluntary transactions are often positive sum. The grocery store isn’t ripping you off when you choose to buy a carton of milk. They earn a return and you get something you valued more than the money. So too with credit cards that provide convenient payment, and compete for your payments business by providing you the most value in exchange.

Ramsey says not to ever use credit cards, use debit and cash instead, and that rewards are a trap to get you to overspend and go into debt. He wants you to use debit cards even for car rentals.

Credit cards provide payments convenience that some people misuse. That doesn’t mean they’re even the worst payment method for people who don’t pay off their bill every month. They’re better than the next-best alternative like a check cashing store for someone who needs to fix their car to go to work.

But debit and credit are not the same. Credit cards provide several advantages.

Debit pulls money out of your financial accounts right away. Credit cards aren’t due right away. You preserve cash until the statement due date.

Credit cards offer better fraud protection because federal law caps credit card unauthorized use liability at $50, while many cards don’t hit you with that at all. With debit cards the money is already out of your account and you need to get it back, and the legal protections aren’t as strong. You have the Fair Credit Billing Act for unauthorized charges, goods not received, etc.

Many cards offer purchase protection, extended warranty, return protection, rental car coverage, trip delay/cancellation/interruption coverage, baggage delay/loss coverage, cellphone protection.

It’s not wrong to say that rewards do not create wealth at scale, and also that if you carry balances then be careful with spending choices and APR matters more than rewards. But the idea that rewards alone won’t make you wealth doesn’t mean they aren’t valuable. A rebate is a price reduction and it’s silly for Ramsey to tell his followers they should be spending more at retail than necessary. People still in the wealth accumulation stage should take easy rebates!

The mere fact that some people spend more money using cards, or don’t pay their cards off in full, doesn’t mean that those who don’t fall into those categories should eschew cards.

One thing that I’m increasingly leaning towards, though, is that brain space and focus is scarce and that chasing coupon book credits can be exhausting. That may be positive sum in a narrow sense, but it’s possible to spend too much time and effort doing it for relatively small wins. But that’s a matter for discussion of premium cards that aren’t even at issue here.