Delta 737 Engine Fails Taking Off From Savannah, Ignites Grass Fire as 179 Passengers Return

Delta Flight 1067 from Savannah to Atlanta had an issue with its left engine on Sunday. The Boeing 737-900 had 179 passengers and 6 crew on board. The engine failed during takeoff, and set fire to grass and brush near the airport when the plane returned. Passengers were reportedly stuck on the aircraft for about an hour after landing.

According to a passenger,



During takeoff, it felt like within a couple seconds of when the wheels left the runway that we heard this loud boom, and we saw sparks flying. It was almost like the sound of a car engine that back fired but ten times as loud. You could tell there was a lot of fear on the plane just from the passengers.

The flight returned about 27 minutes after takeoff. The airport’s fire department confirmed the fire was sparked by the failed engine during takeoff. Winds reached guests of 59 miles per hour at the time, increasing grass fire spread rate. The fire didn’t affect runways. However, other flights were held due to the emergency response.

Savannah – Hilton Head

International ✈️ What a relief and a huge shoutout to the incredible pilot and crew of Delta Flight DL1067—engines blew during takeoff en route to Atlanta—but they expertly looped back and landed everyone safely. The howling winds today have continued… pic.twitter.com/wH6zE9Zcu5 — Holly Kesler (@HollyKesler) February 23, 2026

Video from a passenger at the Savannah/Hilton Head Airport of a grass fire . Definitely a problem with how windy it is this evening…#breaking #Savannah #weather pic.twitter.com/u4TDgxpnff — Austin Green (@AustinGreenWX) February 23, 2026

According to Delta Air Lines,

Delta flight 1067 from Savannah to Atlanta returned to the airport soon after takeoff Sunday evening, following a mechanical issue with the aircraft’s left engine. The Boeing 737-900 landed safely and was met by fire trucks, and customers deplaned normally at the gate. The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority. We are working to reaccommodate all customers on alternate flights. We apologize to our customers for this delay in their travels.

Firefighting was done by Garden City Fire Rescue, Savannah Fire, Pooler Fire Rescue, and the 165th Airlift Wing Fire Department. The Georgia Air National Guard 165th Airlift Wing is on site at the Savannah airport, because it’s a joint military-civilian airfield that’s used by the Savannah Air National Guard Base.

Despite the dramatic takeoff failure and visible fire, the crew executed a textbook return and brought all 179 passengers safely back to Savannah.