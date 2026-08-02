About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Don’t care. Carbon credits have been a known scam for a long time now. I want to hold Delta responsible for clean planes, good service, and reasonable fares.

  2. Ed is going carbon free for his hair products only, moving from petroleum-based to a dry wax. His non-revenue BFF(s) approve.

  3. Delta and DJT – both annoying blowhards and whatever they say should be closely examined.

  4. @ken – are you in the class action lawsuit for TDS? It sounds like you could win a ton of money..

  5. Greedy ambulance chaser. No way this suit should see the light of day. First basis is proving “harm” and that would be a high bar. Then you have general waivers for marketing materials. Finally I’m sure Delta’s corporate structure separates the various business entities so they can claim the “airline” (a separate legal entity) is climate neutral without worrying about all the other business entities.

    Gary – you are becoming more petty on a daily basis. Not sure if it is laziness (Reddit as a source), looking for quick clicks, cheapness on your part or spectrum related issues but I am finally dropping you as I find you basically worthless at this point and get much more meaningful info (include most of what you report) from other sources. Hell even TPG is better than you now which is sad!

  6. Delta was stupid to claim they were “carbon neutral.” Obviously, an airline that spends billions on jet fuel can’t be. But social contagions often lead to short-term poor judgment, and that seems to be what happened here. I think an apology could be in order, but monetary damages would be stupid. I’d love to see somebody prove that they flew Delta more because they believed its carbon offset bs.

  8. Any lawsuit payout is only going to be counterproductive to getting closer to the end goal of being pro-environment. These lawsuits seem like a waste of money except for the plaintiffs lawyers who will cash in.

  9. @Thing 1 — All the above sounds better. Care about corporations not lying, and also clean planes, good service, and reasonable fares.

    @Michael Mainello, @Retired Gambler — You two need to cry a little harder. Whining ‘TDS’ isn’t enough. Add a few ‘woke’ and ‘DEI’ for emphasis. Then finish it off with shouting that all your perceived enemies are “Communists!” (It’s foolproof. You got this, fellas!)

  10. @1990 – Ever the comodian. Delta shouldn’t lie about being carbon neutral, we need carbon for plants to flourish and convert CO2 to oxygen. As far as suing them, whatever the court says, but the lawsuit is self is stupid.

    Now I think all the Globull Warming stuff, those guys should be sued. CO2 is only .04% of our atmosphere and has been worse than it is now. Too bad all politicians can’t be sued for lying – both parties.

  11. @Michael Mainello — Finally, someone ‘gets’ my schtick!

    Real-talk, though: I’m all for clean air, clean water, and clean food, along with the massive economic and job opportunities that come with renewables, solar, batteries, and nuclear power. It’s foolish that we’re abdicating leadership (and critical rare-earth supply chains) to China on those fronts.

    That said, aviation fuel replacement is a different beast. Scientifically, technologically, and economically, jet fuel alternatives just aren’t there at-scale right now. Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is mostly a marketing buzzword at this stage rather than a viable operational substitute.

    Airlines need to stop making claims they can’t back up. KLM already learned that lesson the hard way in Dutch court over their “Fly Responsibly” greenwashing campaign, and Delta shouldn’t be surprised that claiming to be “carbon neutral” while operating an oil refinery caught up to them. If the tech and infrastructure aren’t there yet, just own it and focus on flying clean, on-time planes.

    (Yeah, and please do appreciate that the above is coming from me of all people… mhm.)

  12. @1990 “…massive economic and job opportunities that come with renewables, solar, batteries, and nuclear power.” This essentially “if we build it, they (economic benefits) will come”. The economics of the introduction of improved “inputs” requires that the new input be cheaper (including financing of research and start-up costs) or “better” (more energy dense, safer to handle, cleaner, more efficient, more consumer desirable). I think solar, wind, tidal, SAF, hydrogen, etc are going to take so long to get to the break-even point vs petroleum/NG that they’ll be made obsolete by conventional nuclear and fusion first. They may fill small niches here and there, but overall we need to be more targeted in where we put our green investment dollars or we’ll hurt our economy, including jobs, and end up poorer. More green dollars isn’t necessarily more productive.

  13. @1990

    “massive economic and job opportunities that come with renewables, solar, batteries, and nuclear power.” I agree, but no government subsidies. We have plenty of wind farms and solar here and more if they can build it. I never understood why solar and wind weren’t co-located. They are not out here anyway. I like nuclear – clean and new designs appear relatively safe. I was stationed in West Germany when Chernoble (sp?) happened.

    “It’s foolish that we’re abdicating leadership (and critical rare-earth supply chains) to China on those fronts.” I agree and the current administration is working on it, but it does take time.

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