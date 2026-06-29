Delta Air Lines Set To Launch Austin To Paris Flights Next Summer As Its Big Texas Bet Goes International

A year ago I exclusively revealed that Delta Air Lines would build a brand new 30,000 square foot Sky Club at the Austin airport and potentially keep their current Sky Club, too which sits beside the international gates. Then I broke the news in February that they had committed to this plan exactly.
- Delta has surpassed American to become the second largest airline in Austin behind Southwest.
- They plan significant growth, 15 gates, because they view it as fertile ground for their cobrand American Express card.
- The second club, by the international gates, is meant to be repurposed as a Delta One business class lounge.
- That’s meant to support international long haul flight growth.
Delta Sky Club Austin
Delta Sky Club Austin
Today, Delta’s joint venture partner KLM flies Austin – Amsterdam three times weekly. That complements competitor flights to Europe on British Airways (London) and Lufthansa (Frankfurt). However, it’s clear that additional long haul flying has been in the works.
In fact, it’s been expected and then delayed since shortly before the pandemic. It’s just not been completely clear whether Paris or Seoul would come first. Delta, Korean Air and Samsung have been in discussions about Austin – Seoul.
Aviation watchdog JonNYC announces that Delta is expected to start Austin – Paris next summer (‘connect barbecue with baguettes’).
Pending final approval, etc., I’d be on the lookout for Delta to connect 🐖🔥 with🥖next summer.
— JonNYC (@xJonNYC) June 29, 2026
Austin was poised for a Paris flight in summer 2020 on Norwegian, cancelled when Covid-19 led to the permanent elimination of all of Norwegian’s long haul flying. At the time it would have made far more sense for a SkyTeam Paris flight to be operated by Air France, because that wouldn’t have involved positioning crew to operate it (given that Air France’s main hub is on one side of the route).
But with Delta crew bases in Austin, this becomes more operationally feasible and less costly for them, and they increasingly have a local customer base as well.
Comments
I’d be curious to know if the flight times work for connecting through Austin to Paris. I say that because the Air France flights from Houston, Dallas and Denver to Paris are not particularly well-timed. Even the Delta flight from Salt Lake City isn’t ideal.
Is this route happening because of a massive subsidy?
Delta appears to be accelerating the rollout of its elite strategy.
DL said its international growth would accelerate even as Glen Hauenstein left the building and that appears to be the case.
DL is going all in on AUS and will certainly deliver ICN service as well. Launching both at the same or close time might unlock more incentives.
THIS is why DL can do at AUS what AA and UA can’t do anywhere on their networks – they don’t have growing hubs outside of their long-established hubs.
and THIS is also why DL will have the advantage at AUS over WN – DL just needs the domestic gates to grow and will get them.
oh, and Jon, Texas BBQ is beef derived. A pig is an incorrect way to describe Texas BBQ
What frame will they use? A dated A330-300/200 or B767-300/400?
Is this really a surprise? We flew Paris-Austin in May, non-stop, on Delta.
15 gate “hub” for Delta in AUS and all the fanboys go screaming and the future domination of Delta… lol.
Great news for Austin though, congrats. It’ll be interesting to see how it does vs 2x daily LHR.
but sTD: “THIS is why DL can do at AUS what AA and UA can’t do anywhere on their networks – they don’t have growing hubs outside of their long-established hubs.”
lol. You really should pay more attention to construction projects. and think about what you say before you write it.
1. AUS isn’t a hub for Delta and won’t be for some time so Delta doesn’t have any growing hubs outside long-establish hubs 😉
2. AA and United have major gate construction going on at already profitable hubs — Delta can’t figure out where to even build a TPAC hub or how to turn AUS into a hub 😉
Big Deal. No one cares.