Delta Air Lines Set To Launch Austin To Paris Flights Next Summer As Its Big Texas Bet Goes International

A year ago I exclusively revealed that Delta Air Lines would build a brand new 30,000 square foot Sky Club at the Austin airport and potentially keep their current Sky Club, too which sits beside the international gates. Then I broke the news in February that they had committed to this plan exactly.

Delta has surpassed American to become the second largest airline in Austin behind Southwest.

They plan significant growth, 15 gates, because they view it as fertile ground for their cobrand American Express card.

The second club, by the international gates, is meant to be repurposed as a Delta One business class lounge.

That’s meant to support international long haul flight growth.



Delta Sky Club Austin



Delta Sky Club Austin

Today, Delta’s joint venture partner KLM flies Austin – Amsterdam three times weekly. That complements competitor flights to Europe on British Airways (London) and Lufthansa (Frankfurt). However, it’s clear that additional long haul flying has been in the works.

In fact, it’s been expected and then delayed since shortly before the pandemic. It’s just not been completely clear whether Paris or Seoul would come first. Delta, Korean Air and Samsung have been in discussions about Austin – Seoul.

Aviation watchdog JonNYC announces that Delta is expected to start Austin – Paris next summer (‘connect barbecue with baguettes’).

Pending final approval, etc., I’d be on the lookout for Delta to connect 🐖🔥 with🥖next summer. — JonNYC (@xJonNYC) June 29, 2026

Austin was poised for a Paris flight in summer 2020 on Norwegian, cancelled when Covid-19 led to the permanent elimination of all of Norwegian’s long haul flying. At the time it would have made far more sense for a SkyTeam Paris flight to be operated by Air France, because that wouldn’t have involved positioning crew to operate it (given that Air France’s main hub is on one side of the route).

But with Delta crew bases in Austin, this becomes more operationally feasible and less costly for them, and they increasingly have a local customer base as well.