Delta Flight Canceled After Police Remove Flight Attendant For Fighting

Delta flight 4854 from Cleveland to Detroit was cancelled on May 27, 2026 after police escorted a flight attendant off of the Endeavor aircraft. The crewmember was ‘visibly shaken,’ gave a statement, and then officers boarded the plane and came back out with another flight attendant, detaining or arresting them. Reportedly one flight attendant had assaulted the other during the inbound flight and there were visible scratches.

The flight back to Detroit was cancelled due to lack of crew, and without additional later flights that day passengers were rebooked for the following day.

Independent records reflect an assault incident at the airport, “Fight reported between two flight attendants at gate.” Officers were called to gate B6 for an altercation involving two cabin crew.

Lack of crew is accurate as reason for the cancellation, but sanitized. It ignores why there was a lack of crew!

there was a lack of crew! It seems notable that airlines may aggressively ban passengers but when the bad actor is an employee, the process involves unions, HR, discipline and police records prior to any possible termination.

Considering the varied backgrounds of crew, and the large number of flights, it’s in some sense surprising that conflict doesn’t happen more often. They’re frequently working closely with people they’ve never met before. Although with most airlines there are procedures for coding crew as ‘do not pair’ so they don’t work together again.

We do see incidents from time to time, though, like two SkyWest flight attendants flying for American who disagreed over passenger seat-trading rules, refused to work together, and stormed off. Or the United Airlines flight stuck in Des Moines due to a flight attendant fight last fall.

Sometimes it’s the pilots who beef, too – an Alaska Airlines captain walked off after arguing with the copilot and reportedly told passengers he was not getting along with his coworker. A Delta co-pilot even pulled a gun on their captain, threatening to shoot him if he diverted the flight for a sick passenger.