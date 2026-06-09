Delta Flight Canceled After Police Remove Flight Attendant For Fighting

Delta flight 4854 from Cleveland to Detroit was cancelled on May 27, 2026 after police escorted a flight attendant off of the Endeavor aircraft. The crewmember was ‘visibly shaken,’ gave a statement, and then officers boarded the plane and came back out with another flight attendant, detaining or arresting them. Reportedly one flight attendant had assaulted the other during the inbound flight and there were visible scratches.
The flight back to Detroit was cancelled due to lack of crew, and without additional later flights that day passengers were rebooked for the following day.
Independent records reflect an assault incident at the airport, “Fight reported between two flight attendants at gate.” Officers were called to gate B6 for an altercation involving two cabin crew.
- Lack of crew is accurate as reason for the cancellation, but sanitized. It ignores why there was a lack of crew!
- It seems notable that airlines may aggressively ban passengers but when the bad actor is an employee, the process involves unions, HR, discipline and police records prior to any possible termination.
Considering the varied backgrounds of crew, and the large number of flights, it’s in some sense surprising that conflict doesn’t happen more often. They’re frequently working closely with people they’ve never met before. Although with most airlines there are procedures for coding crew as ‘do not pair’ so they don’t work together again.
We do see incidents from time to time, though, like two SkyWest flight attendants flying for American who disagreed over passenger seat-trading rules, refused to work together, and stormed off. Or the United Airlines flight stuck in Des Moines due to a flight attendant fight last fall.
Sometimes it’s the pilots who beef, too – an Alaska Airlines captain walked off after arguing with the copilot and reportedly told passengers he was not getting along with his coworker. A Delta co-pilot even pulled a gun on their captain, threatening to shoot him if he diverted the flight for a sick passenger.
Comments
I’m surprised the airline didn’t have reserves available to replace the injured flight attendant and the one arrested.
Yeah, obviously, not-cool. I’d imagine somewhere in training it should explicitly say, do not ‘fight’ your other crew members. Anyhoo…
More interestingly: “Lack of crew”… does sound like ‘under the airlines’ control’ (a staffing issue)… unlike ‘weather’ or ‘ATC,’ etc. (so, if we had an EU/UK-style rule… and you were delayed 3+ hours… you’d get like $250-700 for your troubles…)
Cat fight.
@Coffee Please — *meow*
Delta is fighting their way to the top
At out stations there are no reserves
@Ustafly — Yeah, besides, it was “Cleveland to Detroit”… could’ve walked or swam!
WTF can happen on a one hour gate to gate flight where there was probably no service in the back other than maybe water and a very limited service up front to cause two flight attendants to resort to a cat fight? If one flight attendant wasn’t pulling their weight on the flight, particularly in light of the minimal workload, why not just call crew scheduling afterwards to report the problem?
WTF are they teaching in schools today?
Two men?
How utterly pathetic on the part of the FA’s.
Delta should compensate all passengers on that flight. Knowing it is the last flight of the day how can they not have a contingency plan in place.
For Premium in-flight entertainment, choose Delta…
At least the passengers who paid for a premium expeirence got to witness a premium fight
Very few airlines in the world have outstation crew bases. The options for covering a flight that becomes short on required crew members are very limited. Last flight of the day means no ability to deadhead new FA in on next inbound flight that day so the flight is screwed. They can cancel or delay it until the next day when the next flight arrives from a crew base with a replacement FA.
On a side note, Delta has also announced new Premium Ringside seats in Delta One, live entertainment fees apply for rows one and two. For an additional 1 million miles you get to ring the bell.
@George Romey — So… NOW you care about education? Recently, at OMAAT, you were advocating for basically returning to ‘Sunday-school’ only. (I’m exaggerating a little.)
@Captain Freedom — “LET’S GET READY TO…” *ding ding*
Fighting over the copilot
This reflects poorly on the hiring process and ignoring immaturity. And delta isn’t alone in this oversight.