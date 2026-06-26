Delta Is Going After United’s $384 Million Newark–Los Angeles Cash Cow — But Without Lie-Flat Seats

Delta Air Lines is about to go head-to-head with United on the Newark – Los Angeles route. Both cities are United hubs, and Delta will offer two daily flights against United’s 10 peak daily services. The service will begin April 12, 2027 using Airbus A321neos. These do not even have lie flat seats in business class.

Delta Air Lines to commence 3 new routes https://t.co/wHKjU0PcvO • Los Angeles (LAX) to Newark (EWR) 14 weekly from April 12

• New York (LGA) to Melbourne FL (MLB) 2 weekly from December 19

• Austin (AUS) to Fort Myers (RSW) 1 weekly from December 19 — Ishrion Aviation (@IshrionA) June 26, 2026

United’s Newark – Los Angeles route is the third most lucrative in the country, based on Bureau of Transportation Statistics DB1B data for the four most recent quarters available which are Q2 2024 through Q1 2025.

Rank Airline Market Revenue 1 United Newark – San Francisco $493 million 2 Delta New York JFK – Los Angeles $449 million 3 United Newark – Los Angeles $384 million 4 JetBlue New York JFK – Los Angeles $280 million 5 Delta New York JFK – San Francisco $252 million 6 American New York JFK – Los Angeles $220 million

Delta is not going to be competitive in the Newark market, but that’s not the point of this move.

United has a Polaris lounge, and they’ve just extended access to business class customers flying to Los Angeles and San Francisco. Delta doesn’t have a business class Delta One lounge there to compete, just a small Sky Club at Newark, near the American Airlines Admirals Club. It’s nice enough.

Newark is both a New York City region airport, so it competes with New York JFK for business, and it’s a separate market with its own catchment area. It’s also more convenient to parts of the city. On the one hand, adding Newark flights means competing for and offering convenience to some customers. On the other hand, it also competes against your own JFK flights. And if it’s underperforming, discounting on these flights will to some extent cannibalize your premium New York JFK – Los Angeles yields.

To pasengers for whom Newark is a separate market, they’re already loyal to United and two Newark – LA flights a day isn’t enough to change that. United owns the rest of the Newark market and offers much greater frequency even on this route, plus the premium product will be better. And Newark is too congested an airport for Delta to really grow here to compete.

Plus, United has connections at Newark – including premium connections – that Delta doesn’t have, making it easier for United to sell seats. People connect on from Newark to United’s transatlantic network and to other East Coast destinations. United has connectivity on both ends of the route while Delta just has Los Angeles.

What this all amounts to is that this is more a play to offer Newark as a destination for Los Angeles customers, rather than to compete with United for Newark/New York business.

In fact, Delta is even promoting the service with a quote from their Vice President of Los Angeles and West Coast sales, emphasizing that LAX “plays a central role in DElta’s network.”

The rest of the talking points are pablum about key business markets (New York and LA) and offering “more choice, comfort, and reliable connectivity between the East and West Coasts.” But the choice to highlight a LA sales in the release is not an accident.

Delta is the largest carrier at LAX by flights and seats. I wrote at the start of the month that they had plans for more transcon flights there – though it wasn’t yet clear this meant Newark. They’re also going to expand long haul Pacific flying from the city. They’re about to open a second Delta One lounge there.

To be sure, Delta has operational challenges out of Los Angeles on flights to New York, where they fly old equipment. But they have the best premium ground experience at LAX. And they’ve growing the operation – they’ve even told DOT they want to fly Los Angeles – Manila.



Delta Gate at LAX

United is hemmed in by lack of gates. Delta thinks they can make a play to ‘win LA’. And that means offering service to the places Los Angeles passengers want to go. For most of them headed to New York, JFK is the most convenient airport. But for a set of important LAX customers for whom Newark is more convenient, Delta wasn’t want to simply cede them to United.