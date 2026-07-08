Delta Just Made Business Class More Like Basic Economy With Fewer Perks, Same High Fares

A year and a half ago at the Delta Air Lines Investor Day, they promised to ruin business class the way they did for coach – introduce a new, worse “basic” fare product. They pledged to make business class more like Basic Economy.
Since November they even have a ‘basic’ version of extra legroom coach (“Comfort+”) where you don’t get a seat assignment in advance, and get stuck in a middle seat. Who would pay more to (1) get stuck in a coach middle seat (2) while adding change fees to the ticket? Regular coach is better than the new Comfort+ basic, so anyone buying it is probably someone who doesn’t understand what Delta is selling them. That’s rarely a winning strategy for long.
United Airlines actually beat Delta to the punch in nerfing business class. However, as of today, Delta now has rolled out Basic Business Class as well as Basic First Class (for domestic flights) and Basic Premium Economy.
- Domestic ‘basic’ first class is available for purchase and travel starting today (‘select Delta-operated domestic and select Latin markets’)
- Long haul ‘basic’ business class and premium economy are available for purchase starting today, with travel beginnig in September (‘domestic and select long-haul international markets’)
Same Price, Fewer Benefits And Worse Experience
Delta does not intend to lower its fares while delivering less to customers. Instead, the lowest fares sold as basic will mean:
- No seat assignments until after check-in, so you get what’s left and if traveling together with someone you might not sit together
- Reduced checked bag allowance, generally one less bag than you’d otherwise be entitled to
- Lower mileage earning but they’re SkyMiles anyway, passengers are likely to care more about status miles than redeemable miles.
- No upgrades from premium economy to business class, whether complimentary or paid. You shouldn’t be spending more for a lottery ticket chance to buy something better. Although it’s odd to exclude paid upgrades – upselling customers who initially spent less.
- No same-day confirmed changes or standby. You fly the flight purchased.
- Changes or cancellations come with a fee. This is another way of monetizing flexibility by requiring higher fare levels for customers who value the ability to change their plans.
- Doesn’t come with lounge access you can only access lounges with status, a membership, or credit card – not the fare. So business class passengers sit in terminal – starting January 18, 2027.
- No business class check-in. Business class passengers buying the cheapest fares stand in line with everyone else.
Delta brands their business class ‘Delta One’ but is calling these new restrictive business class fars ‘Basic Business’ because they want to still argue that the Delta experience is better (in business class, it is not) while claiming to offer something completely different in the form of “an industry-standard business class offering.” In what universe, schedule and price aside, would you prefer Delta Basic Business over (say) flying business class without these restrictions in an American Airlines Boeing 787-9P? Or, for that matter, prefer a Delta 767 over an American Airlines 777 or standard 787?
Basic Business Doesn’t Mean Lower Fares
Unfortunately there’s been a whole lot of misunderstanding and misreporting of what Delta is doing. For instance, “Delta’s business and first-class fares may soon get a whole lot cheaper.” No, they won’t. Basic business (and basic for domestic first class) will not mean lower fares.
What Delta Is Actually Doing?
Delta does need to discount business class to fill seats, but they don’t want to discount it for passengers who would pay more. This is about customer segmentation.
We’ve seen airlines offering different prices for business class for many years. For instance, a decade ago the primary method might have been 50- or 90-day advance purchase ‘Z fares’ with big change fees. You wouldn’t have business travelers making their long haul business class travel plans that far in advance so it was a good way of differentiating leisure passengers (maybe flying to take a cruise) from business fares.
But this didn’t work as well as airlines would like. They want to wait until late in the game to decide how many seats to discount. They might know they’ll need to do some discounting, and offer limited availability of these Z fares, but when the seats haven’t sold at the last minute is when they actually want to sell them cheap. Plus many leisure travelers now are increasingly last minute bookers.
So they need a way to say, here are the price-sensitive customers who will buy a business class fare at the lowest price, and these are the customers who will pay what we ask – and avoid offering those customers the cheaper fare. And they don’t want to face the choice of do we let the seats go empty to maintain high fares, or do we let people pay less than they’re willing to in order to offer low fares and fill seats?
So this is not a ‘new lower fare’ it is ‘new restrictions on existing lowest fares’.
Here’s Why Basic Business Doesn’t Work As Well As Basic Economy
Basic economy was a tool to make the cheapest product worse in order to compete with low cost carriers. The major airlines had to price match Spirit and Frontier, or else they’d lose passengers. But when they offered the old Spirit-level fares, people who would have paid walkup fares just paid less. It was costing them a lot of revenue.
So Delta, and then American and then United (followed eventually by others like JetBlue and Alaska) introduced fares that were much more restrictive. They might not earn miles, get full status benefits, allow seat assignments at time of booking or – in United’s case – even allow a customer to bring a carry-on onto the plane. That way when they price-matched Frontier, they offered a similar product – one that their traditional customers did not buy. They could offer low fares to avoid losing passengers, without premium passengers paying them less.
While Spirit had its ‘Big Front Seat’ and Frontier says they are introducing a first class, there’s really very little that’s similar for long haul international that business class competes with. Zipair out of Tokyo sells business class as ‘just the seat’ with add-ons, and a few international full service airlines have started selling basic business for about 10% less (like Finnair, Qatar and Emirates for instance and now United). But true ultra-low cost carrier long haul business isn’t a competitive threat.
This is just about trying to fill the plane with leisure passengers at the last minute without offering lower fares to business travelers, but not significant discounting like a price match to Frontier entails.
And the restrictions don’t help a lot because they often don’t come with significantly lower pricing. Delta is promoting less than a 10% variance for doing the walk of shame through the coach check-in line and into the terminal while other passengers in your same cabin access the lounge.
Plus, when people value the seat most of all they just aren’t giving up very much by choosing the ‘basic’ option.
- Non-refundable isn’t as big a deal on a last minute purchase
- You can give up lounge access and just show up close to departure, not 3 hours early and spend time in the lounge.
- You might get a middle seat in business class, but often that’s all that’s left at the last minute anyway.
If the price isn’t significantly lower, it’s not really segmenting customers. And if the price of basic business is low enough, even many companies are going to be willing to say just buy basic business. The employee gets to fly business, they’ll deal with not also having paid lounge access.
Unfortunately, I suspect that American won’t be smart enough to capitalize on the opportunity not to copy Delta and United and capture premium demand by offering a better product for the price. This hasn’t been true since before the pandemic, but the industry still anchors to a model where Delta is presumed to be smart and everything they do is right.
Comments
This is beyond stupid.
Especially when it comes to bags, the check-in desk, and upgrades. In terms of bags, Delta and the other airlines should be charging for carry-on bags, not checked bags. That’s where the problem is.
No giving basic business passengers access to the dedicated check-in desk is stupid. If the issue is there are too many people with access then eliminate gold medallion access to Sky Priority.
As for upgrades, it’s dumb for them not to take money from customers willing to pay cash for an upgrade on top of their airfare. It also makes the upgrade certificates (global and regional) less valuable.
One can only hope the other airlines don’t go along with this and at some point Delta will have to eliminate this stupidity.
Airlines should charge for both, with an upcharge for carry-ons.
It provides an incentive to pack light, and might open up a market for third-party “door to door” luggage delivery services similar to what’s already available for things like golf clubs.
Ugh. I always purchase J or F on transoceanic flights, but I won’t fly any airline that pulls this crap on its premium customers.
What could possibly go wrong? A seriously dumb idea to confuse and irritate customers.
The only way this works is with obscenely LOW fares,.. my sense is they will be way off the price target.
If AA goes along this will be the industry standard. In fact, AA is looking better and better.
@George Romey — Have you tried AA’s new Flagship Suites on 789P? They’re actually really nice, especially if you can snag one of the “Preferred” suites.
Rotten bastards
I don’t think that the sort of people who buy business class would buy Basic with those kind of restrictions unless it were materially cheaper. And in that example (and in every example I’ve seen on UA), it has not been. Also, unless I am missing something, it looks like you could still get into a Delta lounge if you have the Amex Plat, although not the Delta One. (I don’t fly DL internationally a lot – I’m usually in Delta One because I am on VS. I’ve rarely thought DL international was value for money over their competitors.)
You stated that the business basic does not come with lounge access however, the Delta site only states that there will be no Delta One Lounge access. I take that as basic business can still access Delta Sky Clubs. Maybe I’m wrong.
@Kenneth: After January 2027, access is only allowed if you have status or a paid membership. The exception is a 360.
Delta’s Premium experience is on Final Approach
to disaster.
@Coffee Please – too late man. Many international carriers already have similar such restrictions on their cheapest business class tickets. Both UA and AA are in the process of implementing something similar. Just like basic economy this will be the “new normal” so adapt. Whining won’t change anything.
@Retired Gambler – I agree. We recently used points to book BA and I was shocked when I figured out I still had to fork out a couple hundred dollars to pick a seat. I don’t know if there’s a BA cash fare that allows you to choose seats for free, but what is business/luxury about paying extra for seats?
Delta vividly illuminates an unintended consequence of using AI and data metrics to reach a more granular pricing strategy: it abrades the “experience” that premium cabin travelers seek. When you pay the hefty financial premium for a first or business cabin seat you do not expect to be nickel and dimed. Delta’s inability to recognize the “experience “ aspect of travel shows utter disrespect for premium cabin travelers.
Maybe DL is believe some people just want more space on a plane to sleep so they are happy with paying the “bare minimum”.
Not that I fly DL however I don’t like the fact they do not allow check-in in business class. At the end of the day, its still a business class ticket.
I’m sticking with JL, CX and maybe KE (just flew with them for the first time a couple of weeks ago, not bad but not the same level as JL or CX) for my travels. AA if I need to go to Europe. Avoiding ME carriers for now.
Because it’s not complicated enough to keep track of which carrier/class offers what. Sometimes legroom is a fare class, sometimes a seat add-on. And now we have to figure out all these other things.
None of which the fare search tools help with.
I presume this formalizes the strategy of buying classic economy and then looking to upgrade to business / first via the app cash offers? Presumably classic economy will match to classic business? Feels like you should always do that first and see what offer you get in the app – can always cancel in 24 hours for full refund.