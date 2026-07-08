Delta Just Made Business Class More Like Basic Economy With Fewer Perks, Same High Fares

A year and a half ago at the Delta Air Lines Investor Day, they promised to ruin business class the way they did for coach – introduce a new, worse “basic” fare product. They pledged to make business class more like Basic Economy.

Since November they even have a ‘basic’ version of extra legroom coach (“Comfort+”) where you don’t get a seat assignment in advance, and get stuck in a middle seat. Who would pay more to (1) get stuck in a coach middle seat (2) while adding change fees to the ticket? Regular coach is better than the new Comfort+ basic, so anyone buying it is probably someone who doesn’t understand what Delta is selling them. That’s rarely a winning strategy for long.

United Airlines actually beat Delta to the punch in nerfing business class. However, as of today, Delta now has rolled out Basic Business Class as well as Basic First Class (for domestic flights) and Basic Premium Economy.

Domestic ‘basic’ first class is available for purchase and travel starting today (‘select Delta-operated domestic and select Latin markets’)



Long haul ‘basic’ business class and premium economy are available for purchase starting today, with travel beginnig in September (‘domestic and select long-haul international markets’)

Same Price, Fewer Benefits And Worse Experience

Delta does not intend to lower its fares while delivering less to customers. Instead, the lowest fares sold as basic will mean:

No seat assignments until after check-in , so you get what’s left and if traveling together with someone you might not sit together

, so you get what’s left and if traveling together with someone you might not sit together Reduced checked bag allowance , generally one less bag than you’d otherwise be entitled to

, generally one less bag than you’d otherwise be entitled to Lower mileage earning but they’re SkyMiles anyway, passengers are likely to care more about status miles than redeemable miles.

but they’re SkyMiles anyway, passengers are likely to care more about status miles than redeemable miles. No upgrades from premium economy to business class, whether complimentary or paid. You shouldn’t be spending more for a lottery ticket chance to buy something better. Although it’s odd to exclude paid upgrades – upselling customers who initially spent less.

from premium economy to business class, whether complimentary or paid. You shouldn’t be spending more for a lottery ticket chance to buy something better. Although it’s odd to exclude paid upgrades – upselling customers who initially spent less. No same-day confirmed changes or standby . You fly the flight purchased.

. You fly the flight purchased. Changes or cancellations come with a fee . This is another way of monetizing flexibility by requiring higher fare levels for customers who value the ability to change their plans.

. This is another way of by requiring higher fare levels for customers who value the ability to change their plans. Doesn’t come with lounge access you can only access lounges with status, a membership, or credit card – not the fare. So business class passengers sit in terminal – starting January 18, 2027.

you can only access lounges with status, a membership, or credit card – not the fare. So business class passengers sit in terminal – starting January 18, 2027. No business class check-in. Business class passengers buying the cheapest fares stand in line with everyone else.

Delta brands their business class ‘Delta One’ but is calling these new restrictive business class fars ‘Basic Business’ because they want to still argue that the Delta experience is better (in business class, it is not) while claiming to offer something completely different in the form of “an industry-standard business class offering.” In what universe, schedule and price aside, would you prefer Delta Basic Business over (say) flying business class without these restrictions in an American Airlines Boeing 787-9P? Or, for that matter, prefer a Delta 767 over an American Airlines 777 or standard 787?

Basic Business Doesn’t Mean Lower Fares

Unfortunately there’s been a whole lot of misunderstanding and misreporting of what Delta is doing. For instance, “Delta’s business and first-class fares may soon get a whole lot cheaper.” No, they won’t. Basic business (and basic for domestic first class) will not mean lower fares.

What Delta Is Actually Doing?

Delta does need to discount business class to fill seats, but they don’t want to discount it for passengers who would pay more. This is about customer segmentation.

We’ve seen airlines offering different prices for business class for many years. For instance, a decade ago the primary method might have been 50- or 90-day advance purchase ‘Z fares’ with big change fees. You wouldn’t have business travelers making their long haul business class travel plans that far in advance so it was a good way of differentiating leisure passengers (maybe flying to take a cruise) from business fares.

But this didn’t work as well as airlines would like. They want to wait until late in the game to decide how many seats to discount. They might know they’ll need to do some discounting, and offer limited availability of these Z fares, but when the seats haven’t sold at the last minute is when they actually want to sell them cheap. Plus many leisure travelers now are increasingly last minute bookers.

So they need a way to say, here are the price-sensitive customers who will buy a business class fare at the lowest price, and these are the customers who will pay what we ask – and avoid offering those customers the cheaper fare. And they don’t want to face the choice of do we let the seats go empty to maintain high fares, or do we let people pay less than they’re willing to in order to offer low fares and fill seats?

So this is not a ‘new lower fare’ it is ‘new restrictions on existing lowest fares’.

Here’s Why Basic Business Doesn’t Work As Well As Basic Economy

Basic economy was a tool to make the cheapest product worse in order to compete with low cost carriers. The major airlines had to price match Spirit and Frontier, or else they’d lose passengers. But when they offered the old Spirit-level fares, people who would have paid walkup fares just paid less. It was costing them a lot of revenue.

So Delta, and then American and then United (followed eventually by others like JetBlue and Alaska) introduced fares that were much more restrictive. They might not earn miles, get full status benefits, allow seat assignments at time of booking or – in United’s case – even allow a customer to bring a carry-on onto the plane. That way when they price-matched Frontier, they offered a similar product – one that their traditional customers did not buy. They could offer low fares to avoid losing passengers, without premium passengers paying them less.

While Spirit had its ‘Big Front Seat’ and Frontier says they are introducing a first class, there’s really very little that’s similar for long haul international that business class competes with. Zipair out of Tokyo sells business class as ‘just the seat’ with add-ons, and a few international full service airlines have started selling basic business for about 10% less (like Finnair, Qatar and Emirates for instance and now United). But true ultra-low cost carrier long haul business isn’t a competitive threat.

This is just about trying to fill the plane with leisure passengers at the last minute without offering lower fares to business travelers, but not significant discounting like a price match to Frontier entails.

And the restrictions don’t help a lot because they often don’t come with significantly lower pricing. Delta is promoting less than a 10% variance for doing the walk of shame through the coach check-in line and into the terminal while other passengers in your same cabin access the lounge.

Plus, when people value the seat most of all they just aren’t giving up very much by choosing the ‘basic’ option.

Non-refundable isn’t as big a deal on a last minute purchase



You can give up lounge access and just show up close to departure, not 3 hours early and spend time in the lounge.



You might get a middle seat in business class, but often that’s all that’s left at the last minute anyway.

If the price isn’t significantly lower, it’s not really segmenting customers. And if the price of basic business is low enough, even many companies are going to be willing to say just buy basic business. The employee gets to fly business, they’ll deal with not also having paid lounge access.

Unfortunately, I suspect that American won’t be smart enough to capitalize on the opportunity not to copy Delta and United and capture premium demand by offering a better product for the price. This hasn’t been true since before the pandemic, but the industry still anchors to a model where Delta is presumed to be smart and everything they do is right.