Delta Needs To Win Los Angeles. The Fight With United Is Really About Credit Card Spend

Delta Air Lines is growing in Los Angeles, and looking to win there the way they built up New York and became a hometown carrier. They’re already the largest airline at LAX. They’re adding Los Angeles – Newark flights right into United’s hub and one of the most profitable routes in the country, albeit with a substandard premium product. They’re also planning to add Los Angeles – Philadelphia and Washington Dulles as well, and they’ve told the Department of Transportation that they want to fly to Manila.

Other airlines – especially United – are gate constrained and cannot grow.



They’ll be offering at least some service to all of the major markets from LA except Charlotte. Delta isn’t trying to be the number one player in each city pair. They just want to offer some service so that their customers don’t have to fly a competitor if they’d prefer to fly Delta (enough for a less-convenient schedule).



Delta Air Lines at LAX

Delta has become the largest carrier in Los Angeles with the most flight and seats from LAX.

Data from aviation analytics company Cirium shows the relative position of the major airlines at LAX for July (including their regional carriers):

Flights Seats ASMs Delta 9,512 1,529,742 2,684,656,571 American 8,941 1,360,346 2,721,481,449 United 8,696 1,451,910 2,857,031,041 Southwest 4,626 750,118 719,823,327 Alaska 3,728 565,516 810,534,501 JetBlue 1,507 240,031 592,318,722



Delta Air Lines at LAX

Aviation watchdog lays out thoughts on Delta’s strategy in Los Angeles, which highlights the opportunity but also the limitations that they face – why it’s important for them to grow in Los Angeles, why they think they have a window and United might actually let them, but also why they really don’t have alternatives.

“Delta is continuing to make a push for LA, and they are making it very clear United is the competitor they are concerned about. Just after starting LAX-ORD and LAX-HKG [last month,] and then announcing LAX-EWR. LAX-IAD is believed to be coming soon. Although there are multiple reasons, the main reason UA is viewed as the threat in LA is their international network. AA doesn’t have the international network to compete (down to just LHR, HND, and SYD year round, as bare bone as you can get). UA on the other hand has a sizable long haul network out of LAX (LHR, HND, NRT, SYD, MEL, PVG, PEK, and of course double daily HKG). United’s long haul network from LAX is a threat to Delta because there is nowhere else for them to go. Alaska isn’t going anywhere in Seattle (internally DL is slowly staring to come to that reality), so DL’s only hope is to try to build out LAX and make it into their Pacific gateway. Delta is banking on UA to continue to focus on SFO, while they try to build up LA. UA entering LAX-JFK is going to be a big blow for DL, but if UA continues to do more from LA, that will further threaten DL’s goals of building their Pacific gateway in LA.”

Some thoughts to read while in traffic or waiting for a relative at the ER this weekend. (🐎, 🩻, 🌯 ) "Delta is continuing to make a push for LA, and they are making it very clear United is the competitor they are concerned about. Just after starting LAX-ORD and LAX-HKG [last… — JonNYC (@xJonNYC) July 3, 2026

I personally think this leaves out a very important imperative: American Express revenue. Delta says they’re growing in Austin because it’s a strong market to sell their cobrand credit card, and that’s the highest margin revenue that they have. Delta earned over $8 billion last year from American Express, and at around 40% margin.

However, the cobrand card has stalled somewhat. They didn’t hurt their $7 billion midpoint target of the current deal by 2023 and that was before ~ 20% pandemic-era inflation which means they were actually meaningfully behind. There are 9 million Delta Amex cardholders and they are facing challenges feeding the top of the funnel to convert new ones.

But they’ve gotten to the top of the cobrand business, pulling ahead of both American and United in cardmember spend volume, by being (1) relevant in the best markets like New York, which is why they need to win LA (to pick up an outsized portion of LA spend relative to their size) and (2) reliable with a strong reputation. Their reliability is under strain, especially on the premium LAX – New York JFK route where they operate old equipment.

Delta needs LA, and they need LA for the credit card spend which is why they are positioning themselves to make a big play for it. It’s why they’ve already opened a second Delta One business class lounge there.