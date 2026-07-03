Delta Needs To Win Los Angeles. The Fight With United Is Really About Credit Card Spend

Delta Air Lines is growing in Los Angeles, and looking to win there the way they built up New York and became a hometown carrier. They’re already the largest airline at LAX. They’re adding Los Angeles – Newark flights right into United’s hub and one of the most profitable routes in the country, albeit with a substandard premium product. They’re also planning to add Los Angeles – Philadelphia and Washington Dulles as well, and they’ve told the Department of Transportation that they want to fly to Manila.
- Other airlines – especially United – are gate constrained and cannot grow.
- They’ll be offering at least some service to all of the major markets from LA except Charlotte. Delta isn’t trying to be the number one player in each city pair. They just want to offer some service so that their customers don’t have to fly a competitor if they’d prefer to fly Delta (enough for a less-convenient schedule).
Delta Air Lines at LAX
Delta has become the largest carrier in Los Angeles with the most flight and seats from LAX.
Data from aviation analytics company Cirium shows the relative position of the major airlines at LAX for July (including their regional carriers):
|Flights
|Seats
|ASMs
|Delta
|9,512
|1,529,742
|2,684,656,571
|American
|8,941
|1,360,346
|2,721,481,449
|United
|8,696
|1,451,910
|2,857,031,041
|Southwest
|4,626
|750,118
|719,823,327
|Alaska
|3,728
|565,516
|810,534,501
|JetBlue
|1,507
|240,031
|592,318,722
Delta Air Lines at LAX
Aviation watchdog lays out thoughts on Delta’s strategy in Los Angeles, which highlights the opportunity but also the limitations that they face – why it’s important for them to grow in Los Angeles, why they think they have a window and United might actually let them, but also why they really don’t have alternatives.
“Delta is continuing to make a push for LA, and they are making it very clear United is the competitor they are concerned about. Just after starting LAX-ORD and LAX-HKG [last month,] and then announcing LAX-EWR. LAX-IAD is believed to be coming soon.
Although there are multiple reasons, the main reason UA is viewed as the threat in LA is their international network. AA doesn’t have the international network to compete (down to just LHR, HND, and SYD year round, as bare bone as you can get). UA on the other hand has a sizable long haul network out of LAX (LHR, HND, NRT, SYD, MEL, PVG, PEK, and of course double daily HKG).
United’s long haul network from LAX is a threat to Delta because there is nowhere else for them to go. Alaska isn’t going anywhere in Seattle (internally DL is slowly staring to come to that reality), so DL’s only hope is to try to build out LAX and make it into their Pacific gateway.
Delta is banking on UA to continue to focus on SFO, while they try to build up LA. UA entering LAX-JFK is going to be a big blow for DL, but if UA continues to do more from LA, that will further threaten DL’s goals of building their Pacific gateway in LA.”
Some thoughts to read while in traffic or waiting for a relative at the ER this weekend. (🐎, 🩻, 🌯 )
"Delta is continuing to make a push for LA, and they are making it very clear United is the competitor they are concerned about. Just after starting LAX-ORD and LAX-HKG [last…
— JonNYC (@xJonNYC) July 3, 2026
I personally think this leaves out a very important imperative: American Express revenue. Delta says they’re growing in Austin because it’s a strong market to sell their cobrand credit card, and that’s the highest margin revenue that they have. Delta earned over $8 billion last year from American Express, and at around 40% margin.
However, the cobrand card has stalled somewhat. They didn’t hurt their $7 billion midpoint target of the current deal by 2023 and that was before ~ 20% pandemic-era inflation which means they were actually meaningfully behind. There are 9 million Delta Amex cardholders and they are facing challenges feeding the top of the funnel to convert new ones.
But they’ve gotten to the top of the cobrand business, pulling ahead of both American and United in cardmember spend volume, by being (1) relevant in the best markets like New York, which is why they need to win LA (to pick up an outsized portion of LA spend relative to their size) and (2) reliable with a strong reputation. Their reliability is under strain, especially on the premium LAX – New York JFK route where they operate old equipment.
Delta needs LA, and they need LA for the credit card spend which is why they are positioning themselves to make a big play for it. It’s why they’ve already opened a second Delta One business class lounge there.
Comments
if you’ve had the delta credit card for some time and switching is tough (Kirby called it stickiness, I think)… I guess I get why you’d keep it but if you’re someone new that switches to delta amex…? You’d have to be the dumbest consumer on the planet vs other cards and value of the DL program.
That said, I mentioned this on another website (Matthew’s LALF) but it is interesting to repeat.
LAX size and credit card size is different than Southern California relevance.
Some Angelenos will fly out of LAX all the time but many fly LAX, when necessary, then fly from their local airport otherwise (LGB, BUR, ONT, SNA). In other words, LAX size can matter less than local relevance in the market. That’s where DL struggles and really can’t do much about it since SLC/SEA is far less useful hubs vs SFO/DEN/IAH & PHX/SEA/DFW (some don’t like it but when we’re talking credit cards and any AA or AS loyalist can get their points and loyalty rewarded flying on the joint network — despite no JV, the relevance still matters for consumers in their loyalty preferences, they don’t care about a JV or not).
If you consider that, Delta is still smaller than United in Southern California for capacity and seats. United is more relevant since United has useful connecting hubs like DEN, IAH, and SFO whereas DL has smaller hubs like SLC that simply don’t connect to many markets like DEN/IAH do and only ATL would connect to for DL.
On that same note, OneWorld has nearly 50% more relevance in Southern California airports vs United and Delta. Nearly twice the seats and flights and that’s before AA has already said they’ll grow back to be the biggest at LAX passing Delta.
Delta does a lot of marketing and has these purposeful leaks about their goals in LAX to get their fanboys excited… their fanboys (cough cough, sTD) love to isolate markets to claim “biggest” that often have a bigger story. Delta is currently the biggest metal at LAX but they also still have the least useful JV partners there and are the smallest in terms of relevance in Southern California out of the three major alliances.
Delta does “Need” LAX for TPAC but it’s only because SEA is such an abject failure for them with no real change coming in that situation except Alaska growing international and potentially joining better JVs than Delta has. The AA construction has been going on for years now. United hasn’t changed in years but all of a sudden Delta starts realizing the “opportunity at lax”? Hogwash… they’ve come to realize SEA won’t ever work.
“Nearly twice the seats and flights and that’s before AA has already said they’ll grow back to be the biggest at LAX passing Delta.”
*nearly 50% more seats and flights* rather
I am glad that you andJon Are thinking about what Delta is doing on the West Coast because it is probably the most significant aviation story among the Big Four in 2026 and will be in 2027 and beyond.
You two both get several things right but you miss several important things.
You are absolutely right that it is all about AMEX spend and Delta has proven time and time again they understand the Credit Card Co brand relationship better than any other airline.
Delta does have a facility advantage at Los Angeles and as much as some people like Max can argue that American will have new gates in the future , three years is an eternity in the airline industry and market positions can and will be upset And changed. An American has plenty of gates New York City but they have yet to regain the share they have lost over 15 years.
You are simply incorrect about harping on the 767 300 in Delta’s fleet. Delta 763s compete predominantly with United 757’s which are far inferior aircraft in terms of amenities. Even on Newark to Los Angeles half of the flights are on 757s. There is no planet on which a 763 is inferior to a 757.
And the majority of Americans transcon flights are still on a 321Ts. Competition is all about what is offered now and not what might be offered in the future
And the wet dreams some have that Seattle is a failure for Delta is simply false. Delta has always said that it intends to have a dual West Coast strategy including both Los Angeles and Seattle. The focus is on Los Angeles right now because it is a much larger local market and has less competition for the size of the local market. Nowhere has Delta ever said that it intended to overtake Alaska. Delta has said it is the largest international carrier from Seattle and that has not changed and is not likely to change. Alaska is fighting all kinds of battles including with Southwest in San Diego. They simply do not have the financial strength to launch large numbers of international flights from Seattle that Delta is just going to match with their own service
United at Los Angeles is not a threat but an opportunity. Delta has made great strides in other airline hubs including American. Delta and United have largely stayed out of each other’s way but Delta is changing that paradigm.
oh sTD: I wondered if you were sitting behind a desk clicking refresh dying to reply to me, as usual… Turns out yes
you really should get a life.
but also
noted.
no response about Delta’s lack of options in SEA and the new found “Oh wow. look at LAX all of a sudden and the situation there in the last month?! wow. who knew?” except that what they described as an opportunity has been one for years now — aka, DL clearly knows SEA isn’t what they wanted to be and can’t be now that AS is kicking Delta quickly into the dustbin there.
And also no reply even whatsoever about the relevance issue where Delta is severely lacking in LA-area airports
The hypocrisy is beyond belief. Four out of the five responses to this article are yours and you’re worrying about somebody else refreshing the page
You can’t stand that what I have said about Delta’s buildup in Los Angeles is accurate and Gary and Jon both recognize it
Delta has a unique opportunity to build Los Angeles and that is where it is focusing. For years, Delta focused on Southwest and American markets and it has shifted its focus to United markets.
It is solely in your fantasies as well as those of others that Delta is backing off from Seattle. There is simply more opportunity in Los Angeles right now.
If Delta wants to “conquer” LAX their best bet would be to go after AA. With the exception of the current Chicago situation, when an airline targets AA, you can count on AA to rollover and play dead. They hardly ever stand and fight.