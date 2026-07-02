Delta Pilots Launch Passenger Advice Site To Blame Management For Cancellations

Aviation watchdog JonNYC points to a new Delta Air Lines pilot union website offering ‘consumer advice’ dealing with the operational challenges of the once-premium carrier: ‘Delta Pilots Care’ that he points out reads like ‘Delta Pilot Scare’. And that’s appropriate, because they’re trying to scare passengers over the failures of Delta management as part of the narrative entering contract negotiations.

https://t.co/EW7cYb8400

( personally, I question the choice of this URL a bit — like if ya read it too quick it's Delta Pilot Scare) — JonNYC (@xJonNYC) July 2, 2026

This Is A Fight Over Blame For Delta’s Reliability Issues

Delta has had real reliability problems. Their top executives have told investors that it could last all summer. The issue isn’t on-time performance on average days, it’s recovery when things go south.

The airline still performs well compared to many airlines on an average day, although not close to the way they used to before the pandemic (and what they built their reputation on). But when weather or other disruptions hit, and they need to rebuild trips and pair crew with planes, the recovery process breaks down and cancellations snowball.

They’ve correctly blamed these challenges on provisions in their pilot contract, combined with an underinvestment in technology and failure to have enough slack in their staffing.

They used to have to make calls to pilots to get new ones assigned to flights, one-by-one, but then restricted the way those calls were made to reduce overnight nuisance. But their emergency out-of-seniority coverage needs create contractual problems, costs, and incentives for pilots to game the system to increase pay. Everyone indicates a willingness to take trips so that they’re the ones treated as being skipped over (and therefore have to get paid for not working), but all of these auto-accepts slow the system and leave trips sitting while the clock runs. In fact, they often run out of time and don’t get flights covered.

Ultimately it’s about management underinvestment in having enough pilots, in retaining schedulers with enough experience, in software, and a system that runs too tightly for an airline that still markets itself as premium and tries to sell its reliability.

Against this backdrop, the pilot union has launched a campaign framed as passenger advice, when it’s really about trying to control the narrative in case they need to request a strike from the government later.

Pilot Contract Negotiations Are Underway

The Delta pilot union message is that they’re safety professionals working on their days off to make up for Delta management ineptitude. The new site points to DOT complaints, passenger compensation rules, and to Elliott Advocacy – and a link to their contract negotiations “Raise the Bar. Hold the Line.” The current pilot agreement becomes amendable December 31, 2026, and bargaining has started.

Delta management keeps pointing to pilots not picking up extra flying, open-trip acceptance dropping significantly, and using emergency trip coverage procedures at 10 to 15 times prior year levels. Pilot staffing cancellations are at 10 times historical levels, and accounted for about a third of mainline cancellations.

Here’s what the Air Line Pilots Association is really saying:



“We prioritize safety” means don’t blame pilots for refusing fatigue and pressure to allow lower seniority flying at lower cost.



“We’re working days off in record numbers” means this is not laziness, Delta has underinvested and should be hiring more (union member) pilots



“Expect reliability” means Delta promises premium performance but refuses to fund it (by paying us)



“File a DOT complaint” means turn your anger into regulatory and reputational pressure on management.



“Hold the line” means we are not giving back scheduling, pay, reserve, or quality of life gains because it’s convenient for Delta.

They want to allocate blame to management and inoculated passengers against management saying that flights are being cancelled because they couldn’t get pilots to fly.

And public narrative matters in airline union contract negotiations because a strike requires National Mediation Board authorization. That’s a political body, and no president wants a strike under their watch. Joe Biden was the most labor-friendly President in a generation and no airline union successfully got strike authorization.

Pilots want to make sure that when Delta says the problem is crew availability, that customers hear management has failed to invest in its operation rather than pilots refuse to work.

The @Delta_Pilots took an unprecedented step in passing a vote of “no confidence” in Delta for scheduling issues that have impacted customers & pilots. Time for a new industry-leading pilot contract & a better @Delta https://t.co/FNtY6iWG9l#DeltaPilots #DeltaPilotContractNow pic.twitter.com/Bi9jKLKCkK — Delta Pilots (@Delta_Pilots) June 30, 2022

There Are Actually Useful Travel Tips Here

At least for the neophyte traveler, the Delta ALPA site offers some useful suggestions like booking the first flight of the day. Planes and crews are most likely to be in position. They haven’t been delayed yet, and delays stack. Later flights means every flight before it that the aircraft and employees have flown have had a chance to cause disarray.

Taking longer connections means having a better chance of avoiding misconnects. Avoiding booking through third parties is less of a helpful tip for day of problems, because Delta still services day of travel directly (when you’re trying to change a ticket in advance you don’t want to have to deal with Expedia or another online travel agency).

And you should certainly use Delta’s app to manage flight options, track your bag, and get real time notifications of changes. Avoid checking bags if possible. And file DOT complaints if you can’t get attention from Delta over an issue you’ve had (but this only helps after the fact, not getting where you’re going at the moment)>

But there’s a ton of anodyne filler, too, like ‘stay hydrated’ ‘dress in layers’ and ‘have PreCheck, CLEAR, or Global Entry.’ Those don’t help much with the actual issues at Delta over flight recovery during irregular operations. They even mention AirTags and carry-ons twice so they’re obviously trying to pad this section of their site.