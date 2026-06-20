Delta Pilots Save The Day After Boston Air Traffic Control Clears American Jet For Takeoff Right As They’re Landing

Delta 2351: “Delta 2351, going around ’cause of American.”

Tower: “American 3161, where are you going?”

American 3161: “You cleared us for takeoff, 3161.”

Gulp.

At 11:34 a.m. Saturday morning, American Airlines 3161 was taking off from Boston Logan airport’s runway 27, headed to Charlotte. The Boeing 737-800 was cleared for takeoff while Delta 2351 from Dallas – Fort Worth was on final approach for the intersecting Runway 33L and cleared to land.

Delta’s pilots saw the developing conflict and initiated their own go-around, and simply told the air traffic controller they were doing it. Neither aircraft had been told to stop or go around before they acted. It appears the controller had lost awareness of the takeoff clearance already issued to American.

Aviation watchdog JonNYC was first to report the incident, sharing a replay of the flights and air traffic control audio:

I believe that issuing both clearances was not necessarily improper at they were given. FAA procedures allow a controller to issue a takeoff clearance before the required separation physically exists when there is “reasonable assurance” that it will exist when the aircraft begins its takeoff roll.

It looks like what was intended was:



American 3161 would begin rolling promptly on runway 27.



American would pass the intersection with runway 33L before Delta 2351 reached the protected portion of its arriving runway.



Delta would continue to land behind the departing American flight.

This was an extremely tight squeeze. Twenty seconds after the takeoff clearance, Delta was only about 1.25 nautical miles from the threshold. At a normal A319 final approach groundspeed, that’s about 35 – 40 seconds to the threshold, followed by about nine seconds to the runway intersection.

Here, Delta was never told that American had been released for takeoff. American was not given updated information about Delta’s position. The controller continued describing Runway 27 traffic as holding and did not recognize that American was rolling until Delta announced its go around. There’s no pilot deviation here. Both planes were complying with their clearance. At 11:35 a.m. Delta was just 450 feet from touchdown.

About 30 seconds after American had been cleared for takeoff, Southwest flight 356 was cleared to land on Runway 33 Left behind Delta – and was told that traffic was “holding” on Runway 27. But American had already been cleared for takeoff, so the controller lost track of the American flight’s status.

Here’s the air traffic control transcript, with other flights excluded:



Tower: American 3161, runway 27, line up and wait, traffic lands 33 Left.

AA3161: Runway 27, line up and wait, American 3161.

DL2351: Tower, Boston, Delta 2351, NIMOY for 33 Left.

Tower: Delta 2351, Boston Tower, runway 33 Left, cleared to land, traffic holds runway 27.

DL2351: 33 Left, cleared to land, Delta 2351.

Tower: American 3161, runway 27, cleared for takeoff.

AA3161: Cleared for takeoff, runway 27, American 3161.

SWA356: Tower, Southwest 356, with you on the ILS 33 Left.

Tower: Southwest 356, Boston Tower, 33 Left, you are cleared to land, traffic holds 27.

SWA356: Cleared to land on 33 Left, Southwest 356.

DL2351: Delta three–uh, 2351, going around because of American.

Tower: American 3161, where are you going?

AA3161: You cleared us for takeoff, 3161.

Tower: Delta 2351, turn right heading 360, maintain 3,000.

DL2351: Right turn heading 360, maintain 3,000, Delta 2351.

Tower: American 3161, contact Boston Departure.

AA3161: We are switching, American 3161.

Tower: Delta 2351, contact Departure, 133.0.

DL2351: Departure, 133.0, Delta 2351.

American 3161 took off and continued to Charlotte, landing ahead of schedule. Delta 2351 landed 11 minutes after the go around, and still 12 minutes early. The same aircraft operated Boston to Raleigh as Delta 2283.

Air traffic control remains perhaps the single greatest safety vulnerability in air travel in the United States. I first wrote about FAA air traffic control staffing issues in 2004. There are management and procurement issues and basic maintenance strategy issues.

They’ve lit billions of dollars on fire with failed attempts to upgrade technology over the last two decades. And current efforts to modernize don’t appear to be fixing the actual problems.