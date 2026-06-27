Delta Wants To Win LAX While American And United Are Stuck At The Gate. Philadelphia And Dulles Flights Coming

Delta isn’t just coming for United’s $384 million cash cow Newark – Los Angeles route. Aviation watchdog JonNYC says they’re planning to add Los Angeles – Philadelphia and Los Angeles – Washington Dulles as well – and that they saw an opportunity at Newark and seized it, moving up their long-run plan for the route by four years.

United is gate constrained in Los Angeles



American is temporarily gate-constrained as work continues on their terminal



Delta has already become the largest carrier at LAX. By my count the only large domestic market they won’t serve from the airport after adding Philadelphia and Washington Dulles is American’s Charlotte hub.

So, ORD transcon having already been announced, DL LAX-EWR was originally planned for 2030! This is quite a move-up in that department.

That means LAX-IAD and LAX-PHL wont be too far behind at this point (next 2 years in any case.) — JonNYC (@xJonNYC) June 27, 2026

In addition to adding the just-announced Los Angeles – Newark route, Delta has service to competitor hubs from Los Angeles at Chicago, Dallas, Denver and Houston – they’re substantially outgunned by American and Delta in each city where those airlines have hubs. Delta isn’t trying to be the number one player in each city pair. They just want to offer some service so that their customers don’t have to fly a competitor if they’d prefer to fly Delta (enough for a less-convenient schedule).

They also have service to Honolulu, which is now an Alaska Airlines hub, as well as direct to other Hawaiian airlines. Delta has become the largest carrier in Los Angeles with the most flight and seats from LAX.

Data from aviation analytics company Cirium shows the relative position of the major airlines at LAX for July (including their regional carriers):

Flights Seats ASMs Delta 9,512 1,529,742 2,684,656,571 American 8,941 1,360,346 2,721,481,449 United 8,696 1,451,910 2,857,031,041 Southwest 4,626 750,118 719,823,327 Alaska 3,728 565,516 810,534,501 JetBlue 1,507 240,031 592,318,722



Delta Air Lines at LAX

Delta thinks they can make a play to ‘win LA’ while competitors falter at the airport. And that means offering service to the places Angelenos want to go.