Delta Wants To Win LAX While American And United Are Stuck At The Gate. Philadelphia And Dulles Flights Coming

by Gary Leff

Delta isn’t just coming for United’s $384 million cash cow Newark – Los Angeles route. Aviation watchdog JonNYC says they’re planning to add Los Angeles – Philadelphia and Los Angeles – Washington Dulles as well – and that they saw an opportunity at Newark and seized it, moving up their long-run plan for the route by four years.

  • United is gate constrained in Los Angeles
  • American is temporarily gate-constrained as work continues on their terminal
  • Delta has already become the largest carrier at LAX. By my count the only large domestic market they won’t serve from the airport after adding Philadelphia and Washington Dulles is American’s Charlotte hub.

In addition to adding the just-announced Los Angeles – Newark route, Delta has service to competitor hubs from Los Angeles at Chicago, Dallas, Denver and Houston – they’re substantially outgunned by American and Delta in each city where those airlines have hubs. Delta isn’t trying to be the number one player in each city pair. They just want to offer some service so that their customers don’t have to fly a competitor if they’d prefer to fly Delta (enough for a less-convenient schedule).

They also have service to Honolulu, which is now an Alaska Airlines hub, as well as direct to other Hawaiian airlines. Delta has become the largest carrier in Los Angeles with the most flight and seats from LAX.

Data from aviation analytics company Cirium shows the relative position of the major airlines at LAX for July (including their regional carriers):

Flights Seats ASMs
Delta 9,512 1,529,742 2,684,656,571
American 8,941 1,360,346 2,721,481,449
United 8,696 1,451,910 2,857,031,041
Southwest 4,626 750,118 719,823,327
Alaska 3,728 565,516 810,534,501
JetBlue 1,507 240,031 592,318,722


Delta Air Lines at LAX

Delta thinks they can make a play to ‘win LA’ while competitors falter at the airport. And that means offering service to the places Angelenos want to go.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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