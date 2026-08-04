A Delta Platinum Medallion says the airline’s new AI Concierge canceled her flight home from Los Angeles after explicitly confirming that it would leave that flight alone. Delta reservations then reportedly told her it couldn’t restore the trip and that she’d have to spend nearly twice as much for a new one-way award ticket.

Disappointed as a #PlatinumMedallion member that @Delta ‘s new #DeltaAIConcierge canceled my flight home from LAX after saying that it wouldn’t! Now customer service says they can’t help and are expecting me to pay almost twice as much for just a one way to get home pic.twitter.com/kwXhraieZe — Colleen McCarthy (@LAWL_een) August 3, 2026

Colleen McCarthy had a roundtrip SkyMiles award between New York JFK and Los Angeles. She wanted to cancel the outbound while keeping DL938 from Los Angeles back to JFK.

Delta Concierge told her:

Your JFK to LAX flight has been canceled, and your LAX to JFK flight remains booked.



Delta Air Lines at New York JFK

Except that isn’t what happened. The refund confirmation she posted shows that Delta redeposited all 32,400 miles and refunded the entire $11.20 in taxes. It lists both DL752 from JFK to Los Angeles and DL938 from Los Angeles to JFK. The receipt even displays “Refund Number: null,” which seems fitting for a live beta performing real transactions on customer tickets.

Even if her chat request had somehow been ambiguous, the Delta Concierge confirmation wasn’t. It told her the return remained booked, while Delta’s refund record shows that the entire award was canceled.

Delta Just Expanded Its AI From Answering Questions To Messing With Tickets

Delta first announced Concierge in January 2025 as a generative AI assistant inside their Fly Delta app. It has access to trip and SkyMiles information, and accepts natural-language questions by text or voice.

The initial beta mostly answered questions about flights, status and benefits, located eCredits and tracked bags. Delta also promised that Concierge would hand customers to Reservations when the request required more help. But this year Delta gave the tool power to take action on itineraries. It can now cancel trips and offer rebooking choices during disruptions.

I wrote in June that Delta’s marketing chief said Concierge had reached 5% of app users, that rebooking and cancellation were “working really well,” and that the airline planned to move from 5% to 100% the following month. The app still prominently labels Concierge “BETA.”



Delta Air Lines at LAX

What I Think Went Wrong

A roundtrip reservation may look like two flights to the passenger, but it can be one ticket containing two flight coupons. Removing the outbound while preserving the return may require the ticket to be exchanged or reissued rather than simply “canceling a flight.”

The language model interprets the customer’s request and invokes tools connected to Delta’s reservation and ticketing systems. Somewhere in that chain, Concierge appears to have submitted a full-ticket cancellation, or Delta’s IT treated the inbound request from the AI tool as one. Then the conversational layer said that the return remained booked.

The AI may have described what the customer wanted it to accomplish rather than verifying what Delta’s system had actually done. In fact, Delta’s pricing answer may have been the correct one. A change to an itinerary converting a roundtrip into a one-way entails different pricing, and Delta one-ways can be more expensive than a roundtrip. Plus it would involve a change to whatever then-current pricing is. But the system should have quoted the new price and confirmed the customer wanted to do this before refunding the ticket.

Human Airline Agents Have Been Doing This For Years

The thing is that Delta’s AI here isn’t necessarily worse than their live reservations agents. I wrote more than a decade ago about a Delta agent making an adjustment to a passenger’s ticket and somehow voiding the entire e-ticket, including her return flight on US Airways.

I’ve also seen United agents accidentally cancel future flight segments while handling irregular operations. And just last month a Virgin Atlantic agent canceled a reader’s confirmed LATAM business-class award without permission, only to discover that the award space didn’t return. Virgin initially said it couldn’t fix the problem, then ultimately authorized the passenger to buy a replacement ticket at its expense.

Reservations agents misunderstand requests, key in the wrong instructions, cancel space before confirming that they can rebuild a ticket and confidently give out wrong information all the time. AI can eventually be better than the median reservations agent because it can apply the same rules consistently, remember every detail of the conversation and operate instantly during the weather events when airline call centers collapse. But Delta’s implementation appears to be flawed, at least in this case.

A bad human agent damages one reservation at a time. A defective AI workflow can damage thousands identically. Natural language sounds authoritative even when it isn’t tied to the underlying transaction and hasn’t verified what it’s saying actually is what happened.

The biggest problem, though, seems to me to be the human failure at the end. Delta Reservations refused to fix the problem that its own systems created.



Delta Air Lines at New York JFK

Other Airlines Are Doing This, Too

American has tested a AI chat assistant that rebooks customers when weather delays or cancels their flights. Air India’s AI.g assists with cancellations and refunds. Qatar Airways’ Sama offers conversational shopping and booking.

Air Canada once tried to distance itself from incorrect information provided by its chatbot, effectively suggesting that the chatbot was responsible for its own statements. A Canadian tribunal called that argument “remarkable” and held that the airline was responsible for information delivered through its own website.

How can Delta not own the result here? That’s a choice not to empower human agents, or the choice of a human not to spend time escalating to fix the problem.

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