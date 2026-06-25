Delta’s Second Delta One Lounge At LAX Is Already Finished — Just Weeks After We Learned It Existed

Delta is adding a second Delta One Lounge at LAX, which will be in terminal 2, in addition to the existing one they opened in terminal 3 in 2024. They are also planning a Terminal 2 Sky Club in 2027. We only learned about this new Delta One lounge about three weeks ago, and it’s already ready to open.



Delta One Lounge Terminal 3, Credit: Delta

The second Delta One business class lounge at LAX is actually complete! Aviation watchdog JonNYC reports that employees are being invited to visit and try the food. That requires construction to be completed. It requires the kitchen to be done. It requires the lounge to be staffed. This lounge is ready, already.

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Second D1 lounge in LAX should be ready to open soon. They're already inviting employees to check it out and try the food. — JonNYC (@xJonNYC) June 25, 2026

Delta’s Terminal 2 gates 20–28 are part of Delta’s complex and accessible from terminal 3, so this is effectively on the other side of Delta’s footprint. It’s not really a ‘separate’ terminal. They are using available former lounge space, and will then be reworking the terminal 2 lounge complex more comprehensively through 2028. There are really two existing spaces which had been effectively combined.

The old 4,000 square foot Terminal 2 Delta Sky Club mezzanine space above gates 22 – 24, which closed permanently in November 2024 after Delta concentrated lounge operations in the new terminal 3 Sky Club.

The old Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse which was open from 2015 until the pandemic. After Virgin moved to the Tom Bradley terminal, the space was added into the Sky Club.



Delta One Lounge Terminal 3, Credit: Delta

In total, these spaces offer less than 20,000 square feet for lounge projects. The current T3 Delta One Lounge is only about 10,000 square feet and nearly 200 seats. I don’t necessarily expect the new T2 Delta One lounge to offer the same amenities. But it leans into competition for premium passengers in Los Angeles.

Data from aviation analytics company Cirium shows the relative position of the major airlines at LAX for July (including their regional carriers):

Flights Seats ASMs Delta 9,512 1,529,742 2,684,656,571 American 8,941 1,360,346 2,721,481,449 United 8,696 1,451,910 2,857,031,041 Southwest 4,626 750,118 719,823,327 Alaska 3,728 565,516 810,534,501 JetBlue 1,507 240,031 592,318,722



Delta Air Lines at LAX

Delta sees that the time is now to move. If they increase their service footprint, and better serve the needs of Angelenos, they will capture an outsized share of loyalty – and therefore credit card spend – in this most important of markets.

American has pulled back at LAX. They decided they couldn’t compete long haul, and retrenched to fly only to joint venture hubs. They’ve also had limits on flying based on gate availability due to construction.



United’s facilities are currently limited in LA.



And smaller carriers in the market have shrunk.



Delta One Lounge Terminal 3, Credit: Delta

Delta says they are growing in Austin because its a strong market to acquire high spending Amex customers and that’s the major driver of their profit as they push towards a goal of $10 billion revenue per year from American Express.



Delta From The LAX Sky Club

Delta has operational challenges out of Los Angeles on flights to New York, where they fly old equipment. But they have the best premium ground experience. And they’ve been building their flights. They even told DOT they want to fly Los Angeles – Manila. Los Angeles is an important market, not just for air travel but for premium credit card spend. And it’s still a battleground.