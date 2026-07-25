Doctor Says DFW Airport Theft Was An Accident—But Police Found The Jewelry Five Zippers Deep In Her Bag

A doctor just off of an international flight and connecting at the Dallas – Fort Worth airport says she had been awake for 36 hours and did not realize she had taken two pieces of Kate Spade jewelry.
Police found merchandise carrying the store’s matching SKU tags in her belongings. When she worried that she would miss her flight, an officer dropped this bit of truth:
“You’re going to miss your flight? You’re going to jail, Sharon.”
The bodycam footage was released this week, although the timestamp shows that the incident actually took place on New Year’s Day.
A Kate Spade employee in DFW’s Terminal D told officers that earrings and a bracelet were missing after the customer left. The employee had been helping several people and initially wasn’t certain who had taken them.
Officers reviewed store surveillance and saw the woman place an item in the front pocket of her sweater. Airport staff then followed her movements through the terminal until police found her sitting at a charging station. There’s more surveillance – and more law enforcement – at airports than just about anywhere else, why would you choose to commit crimes there?
The passenger acknowledged immediately that she had been inside Kate Spade.
Officer: “Were you in Kate Spade earlier?”
Sharon: “I was.”
She told police she had picked up gold earrings, rings and a bracelet but had put everything back. When officers asked to search her bags, she agreed. Why agree to the search? Maybe they have enough evidence to get a search anyway but if they’re asking, say no.
She said she owned a lot of Kate Spade jewelry and might have similar pieces in her checked bag. Then she mentioned a jewelry pouch in her carry-on. She repeatedly reached into her bags while officers told her to step away and let them conduct the search.
Police found jewelry carrying the same SKU information as the merchandise missing from the store inside an Auntie Anne’s pretzel bag.
“You put them back on the rack, but these earrings fell into five zippers into your bag?”
She admitted handling those pieces but didn’t ‘remember’ putting them in her purse.
“I made a mistake.”
“I didn’t think I had.”
“I didn’t know I was taking them.”
She identified herself as an ob-gyn who had spent the past year working in underserved areas of New Mexico. She said she had been awake for 36 hours while on call and was headed to Kansas. The old ‘I’m a tired good person not responsible for my actions!‘ defense.
Before officers located the merchandise, one of them explained that if the store got everything back there was “a chance” it might not want to press charges. After she was handcuffed, she complained that police had told her there would be no charges. The officer reminded her that he had only said there was a possibility, and also that she didn’t just return the items.
The merchandise was returned to the store, and the edited video says she was charged with theft of property. In terms of the charges, an accident would actually be a defense to theft which requires intent to deprive the owner of property under Texas law – but intent can be inferred from actions.
And we seen these actions before. I wrote about another passenger was arrested in the same DFW terminal after taking a Coach wallet and claiming that the store had given it to him free with his purchase.
Comments
Might as well go with the Shaggy defense: “It wasn’t me…”
Yes, I’m sure that those mean pieces of jewelry just jumped into her bag and hid themselves.
Something doesn’t add up. If it were a real doctor without mental illness, this wouldn’t happen. A criminal conviction can result in revocation of every state’s medical license of the doctor. I read in California where that happened to a doctor. As a result, doctors usually have fairly high ethical conduct except the crazy ones.
The article reads:
Why agree to the search? Maybe they have enough evidence to get a search anyway but if they’re asking, say no.
I disagree. If you stole, you should confess and allow search, not try to weaponize the law.
They sell costume jewelry. Stealing is wrong but stealing costume jewelry is nuts
I bet she steals from Medicaid and Medicare as well.
@derek — Key words: Warrant, Lawyer. Speaking of ‘Why agree to the search?’ Kinda surprised Gary hasn’t posted on the DOJ prosecuting an American for allegedly providing U.S. border authorities with a passcode that wiped the contents of his phone story yet… (Seems like a bad-faith case to me, but I guess I still like privacy… *incoming* …the pro-Patriot Act and ‘nothing to hide’ crowd.)
“I bet she steals from Medicaid and Medicare as well.”
At least, in that situation, it’s a thief stealing from a thief.
Coffee please, this is a crazy lady. She’s not a sophisticated grifter.
BUSTED!!!!!!
@Coffee Please — Sounds like you might be in-favor of the federal government using alleged instances of Medicaid/Medicare ‘fraud’ as a pretext to deny ‘blue’ states (like CA, MN, NY) all federal funds… naw, naw, seems reasonable; legitimate oversight; fraud is bad; totally not selective enforcement. Nothing to see there.
“Why agree to the search? Maybe they have enough evidence to get a search anyway but if they’re asking, say no.” I claim no expertise, but I suspect if her answer was no, they’d arrest her. That might give them a legal basis to search or, at least, detain her until they got a search warrant. There is a very good reason to shut up when being questioned. Innocent, honest responses can be used in court as if they are damning confessions. But, if I were accused of shoplifting, I’d glady empty my pockets and agree to a pat down if I suspected a refusal would lead to arrest. A few minutes now verses hours of headaches. Not a lawyer or LEO, but this is what those groups have told me informally. She, of course, was guilty and should have said no. (But, her lack to do so might make it into her defense as evidence of her decreased mental state.)
Sorry, still not a lawyer, but I’d refuse a search of my vehicle (and home). A vial of cocaine drops out of a valet’s pocket and ends up in my car. I’m not risking that.
I saw that video. Was she a doctor? Given what I saw the profession do during COVID I’m not the least surprised. Not to mention what I saw doctors do to both of my parents. Notice how she tries to virtue signal about the work she does.
Typical of the mentality today. Rules and laws do not apply to me because I’m virtuous.
If she is a doctor her license should be yanked.
@This comes to mind — “I claim no expertise, but…” and “not a lawyer, but…” Ok, those are the exact points where we should all ignore whatever that follows, because 1) you’re based in Ohio, and 2) you often provide inaccurate information to others. See the recent OMAAT Dubai post for your latest ‘deeds.’ Why not Google (or, even Bing!) it, before posting?
If you had, you’d find: In the US, police cannot arrest someone just because they refused a search (refusing a search is exercising your rights under the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution; the one that comes after speech/religion, guns, and not having to turn your home into a bed and breakfast for soldiers). To make an arrest, officer needs *probable cause* that a crime was committed (a lot goes into what that means; maybe look it up, or not, because many officers apparently don’t even know). Refusing a search does not create probable cause. Separately, but related, consenting to a search rarely qualifies as legal evidence of a “decreased mental state.” Usually, prosecutors use ‘consent’ to prove the search was lawful; and in order to give consent, you need to be of sound mind, not duress (not forced, need to be voluntary).
As five finger discounts go – Kate Spade?!?
@George Nathan Romey — Based on your history of absurd conspiracy-theory laden posts on here, you are most certainly a vaccine/Covid skeptic/denier. Your attempt to use this incident to disparage the entire medical profession is disgusting, and should be called out by anyone with a conscience. By all means, please, as I recall that you are approaching retirement age, tell the nurses and doctors and specialists, ‘how you really feel,’ do not accept their ‘help,’ when you are in-need. Do it like Steve Jobs did. Vegan diet, acupuncture, and herbal treatments. *thumbs up*
@Sukwinder Dixit — Ah, the “bringer of happiness” has returned…
@Mike P,
Where do you think that money comes from? Are you a taxpayer?
@George Nathan Romey
I agree, doctors are dangerous. Most of those I knew who died visited a doctor shortly before or were under the care of before their death or were
“Are you a taxpayer?”
Yes, they receive my stolen funds. Hence, the thief reference.
@ Mike P — Taxes are not theft. I guess you think you are successful only by your own doing? You probably wouldn’t have done too well without water, sewer, electricity, gas, roads, schools, clean air, hospitals, military, the federal reserve, police, medical research, etc.
@Mike P
You must be a supporter of Rick Scott then
“Taxes are not theft.” It’s so sad that basic concepts are lost on many people.
There are only two ways that someone can give up a piece of property: voluntarily or by force. Which of those would describe taxation?
Also, none of your examples changes the underlying interaction between the government and its citizenry.