Double Partial Amputee Challenged By United Airlines Over Preboarding. Fake Wheelchair Requests Make Gate Agents Skeptical

A United Airlines business class passenger using wheelchair assistance passenger was told they wouldn’t be permitted to preboard (and would have to wait for first class passengers in group 1 to board). They challenged it and wound up preboarding. They’re sharing the story to generate outrage, but everything actually worked out fine?

The passenger was flying in business class from Los Angeles to Newark on May 24. They highlight their MileagePlus Premier status.

They’re a double partial amputee, use a cane, and can’t walk long distances.

At preboarding, they came forward but a gate agent allegedly said to wait despire the assistance request.

They “pushed the issue” with another gate agent, who said allowed the preboard. United’s email response to a complaint said its records showed he did board before general boarding began.

The customer had been sitting in a wheelchair, but stood up and walked down the jet bridge with a cane so the wheelchair attendant could go assist someone else. They say that the disability isn’t obvious unless he’s wearing shorts or barefoot.

The complaint isn’t that he boarded late, or without the ability for extra time, but that he was challenged while using a disability accommodation.

United’s boarding process places customers with disabilities in preboarding, before Group 1. Wheelchair users are normally not challenged.

14 CFR § 382.93 says airlines have to offer preboarding to passengers with disabilities who self-identify at the gate as needing additional time or assistance to board. In response to a complaint, United suggested that if there’s any issue in the future that they should ask for a Complaint Resolution Official. That’s good advice to deal with problems, it’s what’s provided for in law, but they’re offended that they should have any burden to push for what they’re entitled to.

And it does seem the issue here is entitlement versus need, because their needs were met. The complaint focuses on being a premium cabin passenger with status in “one of the most expensive seats” and therefore deserving better treatment.

And it’s possible that the agent wasn’t trying to be malicious and wasn’t poorly trained, but just stressed during boarding and triaging responsibilities – quickly saw a passenger standing (not in a wheelchair) while trying to allow those in wheelchairs to board first.

I’m going to take a controversial view and suggest that the passenger wasn’t actually inconvenienced, and say this was about relative status with little harm.

There was a bad gate agent interaction, something that happens to all of us and United isn’t nearly as good here as they now present themselves. In this case it happened to a passenger with a disability. And there’s a legal hook because of that. But there’s not really any harm that flowed from it, other than hurt feelings.

That’s not to excuse hurt feelings, but it’s hard to generate real outrage for a first class passenger who boarded before first class as they were supposed to but it took speaking to a second agent to get that.

I’ve written about disabled passengers failing to be accorded their rights, including at United, where one customer was refused help with made up rules and where a passenger with an invisible disability faced employee escalation.

There are enough ‘fake disability requests’ for priority boarding that it trains people to be skeptical. That’s part of the point I often make about those engaging in selfish fake requests.

They take up wheelchair resources that should go to people who need them (causing delays for people with disabilities) and it causes cynicism that harms people with an actual need. That could have been an issue here, and while it doesn’t absolve the gate agent it focuses blame on those of us who seek accommodations we don’t need, too.