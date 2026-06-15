Double Partial Amputee Challenged By United Airlines Over Preboarding. Fake Wheelchair Requests Make Gate Agents Skeptical

A United Airlines business class passenger using wheelchair assistance passenger was told they wouldn’t be permitted to preboard (and would have to wait for first class passengers in group 1 to board). They challenged it and wound up preboarding. They’re sharing the story to generate outrage, but everything actually worked out fine?
- The passenger was flying in business class from Los Angeles to Newark on May 24. They highlight their MileagePlus Premier status.
- They’re a double partial amputee, use a cane, and can’t walk long distances.
- At preboarding, they came forward but a gate agent allegedly said to wait despire the assistance request.
- They “pushed the issue” with another gate agent, who said allowed the preboard. United’s email response to a complaint said its records showed he did board before general boarding began.
- The customer had been sitting in a wheelchair, but stood up and walked down the jet bridge with a cane so the wheelchair attendant could go assist someone else. They say that the disability isn’t obvious unless he’s wearing shorts or barefoot.
The complaint isn’t that he boarded late, or without the ability for extra time, but that he was challenged while using a disability accommodation.
Amputee refused early boarding
by
u/Lovely_parkway404 in
unitedairlines
United’s boarding process places customers with disabilities in preboarding, before Group 1. Wheelchair users are normally not challenged.
14 CFR § 382.93 says airlines have to offer preboarding to passengers with disabilities who self-identify at the gate as needing additional time or assistance to board. In response to a complaint, United suggested that if there’s any issue in the future that they should ask for a Complaint Resolution Official. That’s good advice to deal with problems, it’s what’s provided for in law, but they’re offended that they should have any burden to push for what they’re entitled to.
And it does seem the issue here is entitlement versus need, because their needs were met. The complaint focuses on being a premium cabin passenger with status in “one of the most expensive seats” and therefore deserving better treatment.
And it’s possible that the agent wasn’t trying to be malicious and wasn’t poorly trained, but just stressed during boarding and triaging responsibilities – quickly saw a passenger standing (not in a wheelchair) while trying to allow those in wheelchairs to board first.
I’m going to take a controversial view and suggest that the passenger wasn’t actually inconvenienced, and say this was about relative status with little harm.
There was a bad gate agent interaction, something that happens to all of us and United isn’t nearly as good here as they now present themselves. In this case it happened to a passenger with a disability. And there’s a legal hook because of that. But there’s not really any harm that flowed from it, other than hurt feelings.
That’s not to excuse hurt feelings, but it’s hard to generate real outrage for a first class passenger who boarded before first class as they were supposed to but it took speaking to a second agent to get that.
I’ve written about disabled passengers failing to be accorded their rights, including at United, where one customer was refused help with made up rules and where a passenger with an invisible disability faced employee escalation.
There are enough ‘fake disability requests’ for priority boarding that it trains people to be skeptical. That’s part of the point I often make about those engaging in selfish fake requests.
They take up wheelchair resources that should go to people who need them (causing delays for people with disabilities) and it causes cynicism that harms people with an actual need. That could have been an issue here, and while it doesn’t absolve the gate agent it focuses blame on those of us who seek accommodations we don’t need, too.
Comments
“They’re sharing the story to generate outrage…”
*gasp*
Thank goodness our dear thot leader would never do such a thing!
🙂
Should have proactively tossed him a few miles saying “we understand there was an issue with your pre-boarding. We’ll work on it.” They could even explain that they face the challenge of legitimate preboarding — like this person — versus fakes who actually get in the way of those who really need the service.
But yeah, this is ultimately an almost nothing-burger.
Ah! Ableism easily expressed. So many assumptions made about a person’s disabilities. I’ve not flown since the day before COVID lock down. Before that, it was often weekly for 50 years of work travel, limited leisure. Without providing an “organ recital”, as my mobility lessened due to illness, I was often challenged about my need for a wheelchair and on board, my cane to use the loo. It wasn’t about boarding first- my flights were in first. It was for extra time needed for the wheelchair to take me, me to balance standing and settle in without the “harrumphing” of other passengers boarding
Each disabled person is just one and their disability is theirs. Ableism is when we are disbelieved and we are made to “defend” who we are. This passenger no doubt worked hard to learn to walk on prosthetics. Still there was danger for them if rushed or pushed by others. Understanding and courtesy can go far with minor accommodation.
If a customer said i need extra time, I just let them down. Doesn’t bother me one bit. Anyways sometimes customers have hidden disabilities. I don’t question the customer, I do ask if they need assistance on the other end
Double amputee should be pretty obvious. Some people preboarding they’re very much believable. A cast on, missing a leg, elderly. Some may have a hidden disability but then there are the fakers. This wasn’t an issue in the 90s and 00s. But we have this because of the ULCCs.
Ah, yes – @1990 able to tie this story into the president, somehow. Never disappoints!
@Sarah M. — ‘It’s a tough job, but someone’s got to do it…’ *spits into the spittoon*
(By the way, I was referring to Gary, but I enjoy how you interpreted it!)
@1990
Fair enough.
All Airline co.panies should be more concerned with employees who park in disability parking spots in rhe employee parking lot and walk 2000 feet to their work station while carrying a big bag on the left arm and has a big bag on the right arm. Fake disability. They guy boarding the plane has a disability and without letting him on early May have delayed rhe boarding process. Common Sense needs to prevail. Something that cant be taught.
United agents do have a tendency to make up rules, requiring a request for a supervisor, in other areas also. Having to fight for what you are entitled to and paying for is not a great experience. Needs work.
Since we are all used to Gary’s pronoun usage by now and no one is commenting, I need to make a politically incorrect Joke: the passenger is “they” since they are a double amputee. Can’t help myself.