Earn Up To 12% Back On Hotel Stays Without Giving Up Direct Booking Benefits

I saw a report on Reddit of 10% rebate on Hyatt stays when starting at Top Cash Back. That just gets you a tracking link for your reservation session – you are still booking direct through Hyatt’s website, so you get full benefits and points for your stays.
Hyatt is on TopCashback for 10% back
by
u/SpartanScribe in
hyatt
I immediately logged in but didn’t see the Hyatt offer, but I saw some great ones that I hadn’t realized were out there. I haven’t spent much time on Top Cash Back in awhile. It’s a shopping portal site similar to Rakuten that lets you buy Bilt Points or American Express points and which I just find really reliable (and which gives new members $50 which can be taken as points after spending $50 shopping through the portal, even at giftcards.com). I find that Top Cash Back can take awhile to pay out, but I haven’t ever had problems with this.
If you’re booking any IHG hotels stays, this offer is just amazing:
There are also strong rebates on Marriott stays if you do not have status, which is really interesting. Marriott values your bookings more if you aren’t a customer of theirs than if you are. They figure if you have status you’re just going to book with them anyway, so why pay a bounty on those stays? (I have lifetime status and they’re my third choice at best, but for some this probably holds.)
Expedia takes the same view that they’ll pay more for new customers, but they pay out a lot more. Of course then you’re not getting hotel points or status benefits most of the time, and your bookings get serviced by Expedia if you need help with anything.
This is a great reminder about Top Cash Back but more importantly that you don’t need to just go to a hotel chain’s website to make your bookings, you can start at a shopping portal to earn points or cash back, or you can book through Rove Miles which offers ‘loyalty eligible rates’ for most of the big chains and gives you points in their program at the same time (and they just keep adding points transfer partners and running transfer bonuses).
Comments
Thanks for the tip @Gary. It’s becoming exhausting to keep up with all the rebate sites and all of the rules, then add in bonus offers directly from credit card issuers like AMEX and Chase. It’s getting worse too. More rebate sites, more fine print. I like to say that I’m never too busy to save money, but something has got to give.
Good luck getting an IHG payout.
It didn’t really show for me either but if you look on the bottom right, it shows the trending ones and Hiatt was number one and I was able to click there and then allow me to add it
This is perfect as I have a $2500 stay I was just about to book, thanks, Gary
@Baron and @Gene are right. The attempts to double or triple up using the rebates in addition to loyalty programs is like a maze. If you don’t literally read all the fine print, track in Excel, set electronic calendar reminders, etc., you may not even remember you were owed anything. I wish it were more ‘easy peasy, lemon squeeze-y,’ but, perhaps, this juice is simply not worth the squeeze.
@ 1990 — Capital One through their credit card shopping portal pays out for IHG 90% of the time. Other sites not so much. I tend to go with most reliable over highest promised payout becuase my time is more valuable than chasing this small stuff down.