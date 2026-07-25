Earn Up To 12% Back On Hotel Stays Without Giving Up Direct Booking Benefits

I saw a report on Reddit of 10% rebate on Hyatt stays when starting at Top Cash Back. That just gets you a tracking link for your reservation session – you are still booking direct through Hyatt’s website, so you get full benefits and points for your stays.

I immediately logged in but didn’t see the Hyatt offer, but I saw some great ones that I hadn’t realized were out there. I haven’t spent much time on Top Cash Back in awhile. It’s a shopping portal site similar to Rakuten that lets you buy Bilt Points or American Express points and which I just find really reliable (and which gives new members $50 which can be taken as points after spending $50 shopping through the portal, even at giftcards.com). I find that Top Cash Back can take awhile to pay out, but I haven’t ever had problems with this.

If you’re booking any IHG hotels stays, this offer is just amazing:

There are also strong rebates on Marriott stays if you do not have status, which is really interesting. Marriott values your bookings more if you aren’t a customer of theirs than if you are. They figure if you have status you’re just going to book with them anyway, so why pay a bounty on those stays? (I have lifetime status and they’re my third choice at best, but for some this probably holds.)

Expedia takes the same view that they’ll pay more for new customers, but they pay out a lot more. Of course then you’re not getting hotel points or status benefits most of the time, and your bookings get serviced by Expedia if you need help with anything.

This is a great reminder about Top Cash Back but more importantly that you don’t need to just go to a hotel chain’s website to make your bookings, you can start at a shopping portal to earn points or cash back, or you can book through Rove Miles which offers ‘loyalty eligible rates’ for most of the big chains and gives you points in their program at the same time (and they just keep adding points transfer partners and running transfer bonuses).

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