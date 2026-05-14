Elon Musk Says Delta Air Lines Starlink Deal Died Over An “Annoying Portal” — SpaceX Refused

Elon Musk confirms that Delta refused to equip its planes with Starlink because they require putting access behind a portal. SpaceX refuses to do that.

Not exactly. SpaceX requires that there be no annoying “portal” to use Starlink. Starlink WiFi must just work effortlessly every time, as though you were at home. Delta wanted to make it painful, difficult and expensive for their customers. Hard to see how that is a winning… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2026

Delta Air Lines is falling behind in inflight wifi. Their current ViaSat product (available on most aircraft) works fine but now that it’s free, it gets a lot more use and can struggle at times. American Airlines suffers from the same problem.

In contrast, United Airlines is installing Starlink wifi. So is Alaska. That’s the fastest wifi in the sky, it has basically no latency, and works better than what most passengers experience at home.

Now, Delta signed a deal to put Amazon Leo in its planes, but only 500 of them and only starting the installs in 2028 (assuming the product is ready at that time). They have been years ahead of United, but by then they will be years behind United is inflight experience.

No airline in the world cares about and promotes its brand – beyond the reality of its product – more than Delta Air Lines. Was slowing down rollout of quality wifi to passengers worth the tradeoff?