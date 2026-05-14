Elon Musk Says Delta Air Lines Starlink Deal Died Over An “Annoying Portal” — SpaceX Refused

Elon Musk confirms that Delta refused to equip its planes with Starlink because they require putting access behind a portal. SpaceX refuses to do that.
Not exactly. SpaceX requires that there be no annoying “portal” to use Starlink.
Starlink WiFi must just work effortlessly every time, as though you were at home.
Delta wanted to make it painful, difficult and expensive for their customers. Hard to see how that is a winning…
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2026
Delta Air Lines is falling behind in inflight wifi. Their current ViaSat product (available on most aircraft) works fine but now that it’s free, it gets a lot more use and can struggle at times. American Airlines suffers from the same problem.
In contrast, United Airlines is installing Starlink wifi. So is Alaska. That’s the fastest wifi in the sky, it has basically no latency, and works better than what most passengers experience at home.
Now, Delta signed a deal to put Amazon Leo in its planes, but only 500 of them and only starting the installs in 2028 (assuming the product is ready at that time). They have been years ahead of United, but by then they will be years behind United is inflight experience.
No airline in the world cares about and promotes its brand – beyond the reality of its product – more than Delta Air Lines. Was slowing down rollout of quality wifi to passengers worth the tradeoff?
Comments
In five years this will all be irrelevant.
People will be able to download a Starlink app on their iPhones and connect directly to the satellites.
Bye bye airplane Wifi. Don’t let it hit your ass on the way out.
Maybe it’s just me…I get the hype about Starlink, and I am not denying its speed. However, with all the airlines signing up with Starlink, Starlink (and Musk) essentially have control over internet access for an entire industry. Yeah, that can’t end well.
Ken Wantanabe: “Let them fight.”
@Mike — Will those phones be able to connect from Argentina? Like, say you change your mind and want to call your ex, even though you’re on separate flights, one returning to Miami, the other to Dallas… (@L737, call-back!)
Elon Musk is supposed to be the smartest person on earth but had to have one of his early investors make up a story about being rejected by DL – and Gary isn’t smart enough to figure that he is being played by Musk and UA’s propaganda machine.
I will concede that DL MIGHT BE at a disadvantage at some point in the future when someone including Gary tell us:
1. the amount of disadvantage including the amount of passengers that booked away from United over the past 5 years when DL had free high speed WiFi but UA did not.
2. the even greater disadvantage that UA has now that UA has since T Mobile will not even allow UA to offer free WiFi on UA’s non-Starlink equpped aircraft.
3. Tell us the bookaway from carriers that have “slow speed WiFi” to carriers with Starlink.
In fact, UA has seen the greatest improvement in its revenue performance over the past 5 years when DL had high speed WiFI and UA did not have any.
It is nothing but marketing hype to think that people actually have booked away from UA just because UA didn’t have free high speed WIFI and even more ridiculous to think that DL will have “slow high speed WiFi” but UA will have better WiFi.
when someone can quantify the penalty that UA (and AA and WN) have paid for not having WiFI as good as DL or B6 for the past 5 years, then I will concede that DL (and AA) will be at a disadvantage in the future.
@Tim Dunn — Elon is not smart; he has assets; he leveraged his assets well. Wealth does not mean intelligence. Also, intelligence can have wildly different contexts. For instance, Elon is not emotionally intelligent at all. At best, he’s a nerdy rich kid. At worst, he ended funding to aid programs around the world, leading to countless deaths, all while perpetuating hate and propaganda via social media. I wish he’d focus his efforts and wealth on progress, like Starkink, like SpaceX, like Tesla, but he can’t help himself.
Wild to see you bow to Elon. Perhaps, Delta isn’t your one-true-love; it’s wealth. Seven deadly sins, buddy. Pride, envy, and greed may get ya!
I’m not bowing to Elon.
It is those that worship at the feet of him and Starlink that I challenge.
DL is smart enough to buck the trend.
Just as DL said no to the 787 for over a decade and took more widebodies since covid from Airbus than all other US airlines combined.
so, which do you not have? Intelligence or money? otherwise, you just described yourself in tryiing to knock Musk
oh, and I sure don’t expect you to have the number but I am just looking for the revenue disadvantage that UA had when DL had free high speed WiFI for 5 years before UA got started and how much the quantified book away is from “slow high speed” Wifi to Starlink.
you are right that this is nothing more than a Coke vs. Pepsi discussion and Coke has better marketing.
the reality is that airline customers don’t even see the label and yet a handful of insecure United fans have gone full blast in trying to convince the world that their Musk-built Starlink is superior to everything else even though UA doesn’t even have it on 20% of its mainline fleet right now.
Elon Musk is revered by many of a certain political bent for, in their words, “horrifying the right people.”
@1990 — Bah! Oof, too early in the day for the feels…
Connecting all on our own without the need for the airline to provide anything in the future does sound nice.
Yes, but do the frequency bands used by Starlink and other services propagate well through an aluminum airliner hull? I suspect the case is probably “no.”
To pile on, in order to provide lightning protection, airplanes are essentially a Faraday cage, except for the windows. Even the carbon fiber components are covered with a copper mesh. Maybe passengers at a window seat will have working satellite connectivity from their phone, but that’s about it.
I just don’t care. Only a small, very small, percentage of people have a genuine need for fast wifi. And, they are the pax I don’t want to be around (have status, thinks it makes them special, etc.).
@Denver Refugee @John H — Very fair points. Darn, physics!
@ Tim: You said, “In fact, UA has seen the greatest improvement in its revenue performance over the past 5 years when DL had high speed WiFI and UA did not have any.”
I don’t know if people pick their itinerary (airline) based on available wifi. Maybe they do when competitors offer a similar schedule. Think Portland, OR to Tampa, FL (both require a single connection) or SFO to ATL (both DL and UA offer non-stops). But I doubt someone picks high speed wifi with a connection, and 4 hrs more travel time, over slow wifi on a non-stop.
With that in mind, there’s two problems with your quoted assertion:
1) Even with UA’s improved revenue performance, it’s possible that MORE people would have chosen UA if the wifi was better than anyone else’s. Just because UA improved SOME, doesn’t mean it wouldn’t have improved MORE with the best wifi. Better numbers isn’t evidence that another change has no effect. If I don’t study for a test and still pass doesn’t mean my grade would stay the same if I DID study.
2) UA does offer high-speed wifi, and has for much of the last five years, using the same provider as DL on much of the fleet today – with viasat. Thales (the slowest) appears to be getting replaced first with starlink, so more and more of their fleet has the same as DL (viasat) or better (starlink) each day.
Sarah,
of course ANYTHING Is possible to explain UA’s revenue performance.
The chances on a directly competitive DL to UA route should be the easiest to isolate factors.
There are dozens of routes on which DL and UA overlap and have for years.
How about you pick out those routes and then tell us – and then Gary and Ben – that WiFi made a difference.
It doesn’t.
AA is turning its revenue performance around and JUST turned on WiFI and has more of it than UA.
and, no, UA does not offer FREE Viasat WiFi via T Mobile any more.
wanna tell us how much losing T Mobile will cost UA? or is it inconsequential because other factors are more important?
and, again, the difference between DL in 18 months and UA in 18 months is a matter of speed. Not whether it will be free or available on all aircraft.
Tell us how much the difference in speed will matter.
IT.
SIMPLY.
WON’T
Remember when Tim dismissed this report only a few days ago as the reason why DL elected not to go with Starlink, saying “An early investor in the SpaceX ecosystem should tell you all you need to know….”
Pepperidge Farm remembers.
There’s a lot to be said for that. Most of my flights are three hours or less, so I often view it as an opportunity to unplug from the world for a bit (“Sorry I missed that email, the wifi on the plane wasn’t working…”).
Elon is not smart? If you think that you really need to ask yourself how you allowed someone to convince you that is true.
Tim, once again you don’t address the issues raised and go off on other tangents. I’m surprised you didn’t bring up baggage handling rates.
My two points:
1) Because a company’s revenue goes up in a given period, without a specific initiative in place during that time, doesn’t mean it wouldn’t have gone up MORE if the second initiative had also been taken. Airline execs have plenty of data you and I don’t (unless you are a paid, DL company insider – which you act like). Their data includes surveys, loyalty retention, market share on routes with given services, etc. Since many airlines (worldwide – not just UA) are choosing to spend seriously big money to install Starlink as soon as possible, I’d bet the data supports that it’s worth it to get Starlink installed, and it will improve customer retention and drive customer loyalty.
2) You love to scream to the masses how DL has “high speed wifi” but UA doesn’t – even though UA uses Viasat on much of the fleet – the SAME service provider as DL. But, go ahead. Damage your credibility and repeat that UA doesn’t have it.
Free wifi – never brought that up. But Gary said (a few articles back) that DL’s current free wifi simply clogs up the bandwidth and makes it worse, and he prefers to pay to keep it faster until Starlink (or any other service) is available that can handle having everyone on board use it simultaneously. I agree. Any business traveler on an expense account doesn’t really care, and I do think that there are others that will pay $8 today to keep the existing wifi fast until a better system is in place.
@1990: “At worst, he ended funding to aid programs around the world…”
At worst, he ended funding to aid programs primarily supporting people in Washington DC and Northern Virginia.
Fixed it for ya!
I’m kinda tired of hearing about United adding Starlink. I’m a 1K and I’ve been on a total of 3 flights with Starlink. 2 of the times it’s been on Embraer planes operated by Skywest. They don’t even have it on their newest A321 Neos.
It’s so few and far between, I literally don’t understand what they’re doing and why this is taking so long.
But when I’ve had it, it’s incredible.
you said the same thing before, Sarah and still can’t answer the question as to the revenue disadvantage that UA had when it offered no high speed solution.
and, no, Viasat on DL and UA is not even close to the same thing. Airlines buy bandwidth and UA doesn’t have it on Viasat while DL does. AA doesn’t even have the bandwidth that DL has.
Either UA had a disadvantage – and you can articulate it and UA will have an even bigger disadvantage now that T Mobile has pulled free coverage or you and Gary and everyone else is talking out of your backside w/ no facts to back up anything you have to say.
When you can show us the data regarding bookaway for non-WIFI equipped aircraft as well as the difference in revenue between DL and Starlink equipped aircraft, then we can discuss facts.
Until then, this whole discussion is nothing more than some boarding area bloggers that drag suckers like you into a discussion at the behest of Elon Musk that can’t stand that someone – specifically DL – told him “no”
Musk clearly hasn’t been told “no” enough times in his life but if someone is going to prove him wrong, it is Jeff Bezos and Amazon which is unquestionably a more successful consumer company than anything Elon has built.
F- Elon Musk. The grifting silver spooned liar cheater and thief.
Tim, I can’t show the data. I don’t work at United with access to customer bookings. You can’t show the data either. You can’t show that Delta’s currently superior wifi is increasing their bookings, customer retention, and loyalty over any airline (United, American, etc) that has a slower product.
But you contradict yourself again. You assert that United’s turning off T-Mobile’s free wifi will hurt United. So you believe a difference in wifi product creates customer choice and drives a passenger to pick one airline over another. But you also argue that when United has all it’s fleet on free Starlink before Delta even begins to install LEO won’t hurt Delta. And that won’t make a passenger pick one airline over another.
Okay.