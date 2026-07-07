About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Ah, we truly do live in the ‘golden age’ of grift…

    *sigh* I’d much rather this merely be the “golden age of fruit” instead… (Same Boat, 2020).

  2. You should have your head examined if you give your money to this charlatan and grifter.

  3. Nicely laid out, Gary. Though “generosity” and “Musk” are not words I would use in the same sentence.

  4. This will last a lot longer than other “this can’t last” promotions. It’s a pet project for the richest man in the world, where domination is more important to him than profits. He needs to create a product that is orders of magnitude better than similar products in the marketplace to overcome the fact that half of the country wants nothing to do with him. He can keep funding a money loser for a very long time.

  5. @Darin — Nah, Elon isn’t personally funding this; X is drowning in debt and starved for revenue. Losing 2% on every deposit and 1.5% on each debit swipe is gonna drain cash fast. Besides, NY and MA are excluded, so this is just a gimmick. Enjoy the 6% while/if it lasts longer than a few quarters. (And, believe me, I’ve held back on a bucket of criticisms on Elon, just to focus on-topic. I could make this personal, but the math is already doing all the heavy lifting for me.)

  6. @Darin I agree with your take here. Dont care about the politics. Money is money. X will be merged into Space X probably next year anyway. So drowning in debt means nothing.He needed to roll it out big. I hope the guys bent out of shape over Musk dont open accounts. Maybe it will last longer. It only takes a few clicks to get in or out, so if the rates dont hold I would leave.

  9. Does Gary *really* have a 1% “rewards debate card”. It’s debatable, to say the least.

  10. @robertw — Can’t merge a consumer financial app into a defense-contractor, publicly listed rocket company, because of the separation of banking and commerce (Bank Holding Company Act). Also, dumping billions of dollars of an unrelated tech platform’s toxic debt onto SpaceX’s balance sheet serves no corporate purpose and would trigger shareholder lawsuits for corporate waste and breach of loyalty (Delaware Corporate Law).

    Ugh, never mind, please ignore all that noise, and just call me a silly name. Call me ‘woke.’ TDS, etc.

  12. And my Doge Coin has done so well why wouldn’t I give him some more of my earned cash?

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